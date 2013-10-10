Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me
- 255,965 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,900$1,781 Below Market
Atlanta Best Used Cars - Norcross / Georgia
This 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe 4dr 4dr 1500 LT features a 5.3L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Summit White with a Gray/Dark Charcoal Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, CD PLAYER, MP3 COMPATIBLE, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER ADJUSTABLE FOOT PEDALS, 3RD ROW SEATING, TILT STEERING WHEEL, VEHICLE DYNAMIC CONTROL, HALOGEN HEADLIGHTS, FOG LAMPS, ABS BRAKES, SECURITY SYSTEM, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE, TRIP COMPUTER, REAR DEFROST, DUAL AIR BAGS, SIDE AIR BAGS AND MUCH MORE, CALL 770- 449- 9711 OR VISIT WWW.IWANTUSEDCARS.COM FOR MORE INFO!!! - Non-Smoker - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, OnStar, Overhead Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 770-449-9711 or abuc5192@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEC13T95J229343
Stock: 229343-697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 169,180 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,950$3,959 Below Market
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
4WD.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13T55R172000
Stock: HC1014B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 194,693 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,900$789 Below Market
Pearson Motor - Hartington / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13T55J133292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,000$3,541 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Boise - Boise / Idaho
Medium Cadet Blue Metallic 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4WD.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 19190 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13TX5J169978
Stock: 47378Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 193,552 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900
Crumps Motor - Tremonton / Utah
2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, Come see us, its worth the drive and you'll never be pressured to buy. See Our Inventory on crumps.com. Crump-Reese Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is a family owned business in operation since 1961. You'll love our no pressure sales approach and straight way of doing business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13T45R264425
Stock: 20U112A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 149,983 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,984$499 Below Market
John Thornton Buick GMC - Carrollton / Georgia
Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, THIRD ROW SEATING, DRIVER POWER SEAT, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, PLEASE CALL 770-832-9602 TODAY!!!. Thank you for considering this beautiful 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LT finished in stunning Dark Blue Metallic with Tan/Neutral w/Custom Leather Seat Trim.Odometer is 60129 miles below market average!15/20 City/Highway MPGWe are your premier Carrollton, GA Buick and GMC dealership. John Thornton Cadillac Buick GMC Inc. Is family owned, and it is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We also proudly serve Douglasville Buick and GMC customers. Whether you're searching for a new or used car near Douglasville or Bremen, researching financing options, or looking for a quick quote on a car, truck, or SUV, the friendly, yet professional staff at our Carrollton Buick dealership is ready to provide you with all the help you need. We are proud to serve Bremen Buick customers. We have served as your premier Buick and GMC dealer for the entire West Georgia area for over 45 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEC13T55R265211
Stock: LG915A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 173,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,295$529 Below Market
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
SOUND SYSTEM ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD AND CASSETTE PLAYER includes seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume TheftLock random select auto-reverse cassette and Radio Data System (RDS) (STD), TRAILERING EQUIPMENT HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform 7-lead wiring connector auxiliary transmission oil cooler trailer brake pre-wire harness and 7-way to 4-way adapter, REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO (STD), SEATS REAR 3RD ROW CUSTOM CLOTH 50/50 SPLIT-BENCH 3-PASSENGER REMOVABLE, TRANSMISSION 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), SEATS MIDDLE LEATHER APPOINTED 60/40 SPLIT-FOLDING BENCH 3-PASSENGER WITH CENTER ARMREST, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM SPEAKER SYSTEM 9 SPEAKERS includes subwoofer in center console, SEATS FRONT CUSTOM CLOTH RECLINING BUCKETS includes adjustable head restraints inboard armrests 6-way power adjustable driver seat floor console and rear storage pockets, ENGINE VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI (295 HP [219.7 kW] @ 5200 rpm 335 lb.-ft. [452.3 N-m] @ 4000 rpm), SEATS FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES RECLINING BUCKETS includes adjustable head restraints inboard armrests 6-way power adjustable driver seat floor console and rear storage pockets, TIRES P265/70R16 ALL-SEASON TOURING WHITE OUTLINED-LETTER, SUSPENSION PACKAGE PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE (STD), SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE REAR AUDIO CONTROLS includes dual headphone jacks (headphones not included) power outlet and controls for volume station selection and media, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes (D07) Console floor (A95) Seats front Custom Cloth reclining buckets (UQ7) Sound system feature Bose Premium speaker system (UK6) Sound system feature rear audio controls (LM7) Engine Vortec 5300 V8 SFI, AIR CONDITIONING TRI-ZONE MANUAL individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear passengers includes front and rear HVAC systems (STD), SEATS MIDDLE CUSTOM CLOTH 60/40 SPLIT-FOLDING BENCH 3-PASSENGER WITH CENTER ARMREST (STD), SEATS REAR 3RD ROW VINYL 50/50 SPLIT-BENCH 3-PASSENGER REMOVABLE, COOLING EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER AUXILIARY HEAVY-DUTY AIR-TO-OIL, CONSOLE FLOOR includes storage area map pocket cupholders and integrated 2nd row audio controls, CUSTOM LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, PAINT SOLID (STD), BODY LIFTGATE WITH LIFTGLASS REAR DOOR SYSTEM includes rear-window wiper/washer (STD), GVWR 6800 lbs. (3084 kg), Rear Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Stability Control, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Luggage Rack, Running Boards/Side Steps, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, CD Player, Telematics, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEC13T85R257863
Stock: 32581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 162,792 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,400$441 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls - Klamath Falls / Oregon
Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, 3rd Row Seat, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Trailer Hitch, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, RE... ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Running Boards, Hybrid, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio, (U42) Entertainment system, rear seat and (CF5) Sunroof, power, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT includes DVD player with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks, remote game plug-in and mute button in overhead console, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND WIND DEFLECTOR (Includes (CJ2) Air conditioning, tri-zone, automatic.), DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, REAR, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE AND TOW/HAUL MODE (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "The suspension delivers a stable, smooth ride MORE ABOUT US: At Lithia CJD of Klamath Falls, your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is true regardless of whether you're here to test drive a new Chrysler or used car, get an estimate on your car, secure auto financing, or figure out exactly what auto part you need. We have used cars from some of today's top manufacturers and all of our used cars go through a vigorous inspection before hitting the lot. Come take a test drive today! Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13T15J265627
Stock: 5J265627CV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 227,296 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,595
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
4x4! 3rd row seating! Leather upholstery! Entertainment system! Great value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13T65J215287
Stock: 8328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 155,488 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,495
Tom Naquin Chevrolet - Elkhart / Indiana
This Pre-Owned 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe 4dr 1500 4WD LS stock # 13031B has a Red (sport Red Metallic) exterior and a Gray/dark Charcoal Fabric interior. Factory equipped with an impressive 8cyl, 5.3l, 295.0hp engine and automatic transmission, the 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe 4dr 1500 4WD LS produces an impressive 15.0 city MPG / 19.0 HWY MPG. Desirable installed features include: Keyless Entry, Onboard Hands-Free Communications System, Roof / Luggage Rack, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Custom Wheels, Premium Bose System, Hydraulic Liftgate, Heated Mirrors, Rear Heat / AC, Satellite Radio, Power Windows, On*Star, Accident Response, Running Boards, Fog Lights, Four Wheel Drive, Trailer / Tow Package, Voice Command Features, Transmission Overdrive Switch, Cloth Seats, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Step Bumper, Compass, Multi-Information Display, Apple CarPlay Capable, Spare Tire (Full Size), Anti Theft System, Power Mirrors, After Market Stereo, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Locks, Front Tow Hooks, Steering Wheel Controls, Digital Instruments, Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Outside Temperature Gauge, Bucket Seats, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Rear Reading Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Bluetooth Connection, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Gasoline Engine, Air Conditioning, Tinted Glass, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Center Console, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Adjustable Head Rests, Rear Window Wiper, Auto Headlamp, Single-Disc CD Player, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Intermittent Wipers, Vent Visors, Center Arm Rest, Power Steering, Trip Odometer, Trip Computer, Reading Light(s), Tachometer, Beverage Holder(s), Rear Window Defroster, Digital Clock, Floor Mats, Inside Hood Release, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel. In addition to this Chevrolet Tahoe 4dr 1500 4WD LS We have 3 other Tahoe's like this in stock at Tom Naquin located at 2500 West Lexington Avenue Elkhart, IN! This 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe 4dr 1500 4WD LS also comes factory equipped with: Tachometer, Floor Mats, Split Folding Rear Seat, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster, Power Steering, Center Arm Rest, Beverage Holder(s), Trip Odometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vent Visors, Trip Computer, Digital Clock, Inside Hood Release.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13TX5J261656
Stock: 13031B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 241,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$3,990
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13T95J220256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,498 milesFair Deal
$9,628$235 Below Market
Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick - Crete / Nebraska
Sturdy and dependable, this 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system (Standard on CC15706. Required and only available on CK15706 with (LM7/L59) Engine, Vortec 5300 V8 SFI.) (Not standard on Commercial Fleet orders), Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, in all seating positions except center seating position in 1st and 3rd row which are lap only, LATCH system, (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats, Daytime Running Lamps, includes automatic exterior lamp control, Air bags, frontal, dual-stage driver and right front passenger, includes Passenger Sensing System (front passenger air bag status on inside rearview mirror) (Always use safety belts and proper child restraints, even with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. See the Owner's Manual for more safety information.). Fully-Loaded with Additional Options SUSPENSION PACKAGE, AUTORIDE bi-state variable shock dampening and rear air-assisted load-leveling, SAFE AND SECURE PACKAGE includes (AJ7) Air bags, side-impact and (Z55) Suspension Package, Autoride, CARGO PACKAGE includes (RYJ) Cargo shade, (AP9) Cargo net, (B39) Cargo mat and (V1K) Luggage rack center rails. When (AS3) Seats, rear 3rd row 50/50 split-bench is ordered, package does not include (RYJ) Cargo shade or (B39) Cargo mat, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, AUTORIDE bi-state variable shock dampening and rear air-assisted load-leveling, STABILITRAK, VEHICLE STABILITY ENHANCEMENT SYSTEM BASE PRICE ADJUSTMENT, STABILITRAK, VEHICLE STABILITY ENHANCEMENT SYSTEM, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD AND CASSETTE PLAYER includes seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, random select, auto-reverse cassette and Radio Data System (RDS) (STD). Stop By Today For a must-own Chevrolet Tahoe come see us at Sid Dillon Crete, 2455 Hwy 33, Crete, NE 68333. Just minutes away! Thank you for choosing to visit Sid Dillon in Crete, Nebraska Sid Dillon Crete has the brand new, used, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Schedule service on your vehicle in Crete at Sid Dillon. Contact our Internet Specialist at (866)906-7153 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13T35R224353
Stock: 8F4213A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 188,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,000
64 Auto Brokers - Oakland / Tennessee
Smokin Asphalt 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI CLEAN CAR FAX, Tahoe Z71, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Smokin Asphalt, Gray/Dark Charcoal Leather, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 60/40 Middle Split-Folding Bench Seat, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Round Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Weather band radio.Odometer is 10916 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13T55R176838
Stock: 76
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 215,799 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,000
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$41,735 ORIGINAL MSRP**PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP($1,835)**THIRD ROW SEATING**BOSE PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE**RUNNING BOARDS**POWER SEAT**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEC13T45R153788
Stock: 15791A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 215,241 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,998
Pioneer Motors Grass Valley - Grass Valley / California
~CERTIFIED CARFAX~FOUR WHEEL DRIVE~REAR AIR~HEATED SEATS~CRUISE CONTROL~ON-STAR~LEATHER~THIRD ROW SEAT~RUNNING BOARDS~ROOF RACK~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13V55J179030
Stock: 25463D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 247,568 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Atlantic Auto Center - Cranston / Rhode Island
2005 Chevy Tahoe Z71 White Nicest one u will ever see extremely well maintained a must see and drive 246k sunroof heated seats 3rd row seating runs perfect all trades welcome $6900
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13T95R276456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 183,705 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,799$282 Below Market
Crump Reese Moab Chevrolet Buick - Moab / Utah
**LOCAL TRADE IN**, **LEATHER**, **3RD ROW SEAT**, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Sport Red Metallic, 17' x 7' Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels, 60/40 Middle Split-Folding Bench Seat, Black Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Color-Keyed Grille, Custom Leather Seat Trim, Floor Console, Front & Rear Wheel Flares, Front Full-Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front Painted Bumper, Front Round Halogen Fog Lamps, Heavy-Duty External Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Lower Rocker Moldings, Manual Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Off-Road Skid Plate Package, Off-Road Suspension Package, Painted Rear Step Bumper w/Pad, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Rear Audio Controls Sound System Feature, Tubular Assist Steps, Unique Dark Gray Air Dam. 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13Z85R244666
Stock: 5R244666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 193,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star DealerFair Deal
$8,000
Germain Toyota of Naples - Naples / Florida
One Owner, Clean Carfax, Sunroof, Moonroof, 4WD, 17" x 7" Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels, 60/40 Middle Split-Folding Bench Seat, Automatic Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Black Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Color-Keyed Grille, Custom Leather Seat Trim, Electric Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Floor Console, Front & Rear Wheel Flares, Front Full-Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front Painted Bumper, Front Round Halogen Fog Lamps, Heavy-Duty External Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Lower Rocker Moldings, Manual Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Off-Road Skid Plate Package, Off-Road Suspension Package, Painted Rear Step Bumper w/Pad, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Rear Audio Controls Sound System Feature, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Security system, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Tubular Assist Steps, Unique Dark Gray Air Dam.https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/jn3682005 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 Carfax 1-Owner, Local Trade In. Carfax 1-Owner, Local Trade In.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Vortec 5.3L V8 SFISummit White4D Sport Utility4WD4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveAt Germain Toyota of Naples, we make it Fast, Easy and Simple. Call us, and see why we are the #1 Certified Pre-Owned dealer in Southwest Florida.Z71At Germain Toyota, we make Fast, Easy and Simple. Call us to see why we are the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Southwest Florida!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13TX5R205315
Stock: LX945812A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
