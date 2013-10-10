Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

Bought a 2005 tahoe LS with 60k miles on it and feel I love with it! It's the best "do anything" vehicle. You can use it for family or work or towing and it even looks good all cleaned up taking the wife out on a date in a classy part of town. The 5.3 was extremely reliable and even with low Mpg's (15.5 no matter what) it was a pleasure to own and drive. We took this truck across the country multiple times and never felt fatigued after 12 hour days. It was loaded to the brim with features and never got tired of owning it. We traded it in for a "gas sipper" and every since we did, I've been miserable. I'll take the fuel cost over not being happy.

