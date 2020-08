Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

Atlanta Best Used Cars - Norcross / Georgia

This 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe 4dr 4dr 1500 LT features a 5.3L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Summit White with a Gray/Dark Charcoal Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, CD PLAYER, MP3 COMPATIBLE, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER ADJUSTABLE FOOT PEDALS, 3RD ROW SEATING, TILT STEERING WHEEL, VEHICLE DYNAMIC CONTROL, HALOGEN HEADLIGHTS, FOG LAMPS, ABS BRAKES, SECURITY SYSTEM, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE, TRIP COMPUTER, REAR DEFROST, DUAL AIR BAGS, SIDE AIR BAGS AND MUCH MORE, CALL 770- 449- 9711 OR VISIT WWW.IWANTUSEDCARS.COM FOR MORE INFO!!! - Non-Smoker - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, OnStar, Overhead Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 770-449-9711 or abuc5192@aol.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: 1GNEC13T95J229343

Stock: 229343-697

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020