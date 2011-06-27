Close

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

This Chevrolet TAHOE LT 1500 4X4 ONE OWNER 3RD ROW SEAT is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. This Chevrolet TAHOE LT 1500 4X4 ONE OWNER 3RD ROW SEAT has been smoke free since when it was new. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. The powerful 5.3L 8 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. The 5.3L 8 cyl engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Like the outdoors? This SUV is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. Compared with other SUV's out there, you will not find another better equipped Chevrolet TAHOE LT 1500 4X4 ONE OWNER 3RD ROW SEAT at the price we are offering. From bumper to bumper this SUV has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this SUV is incomparable. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new SUV. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this SUV has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this SUV has only had one previous owner. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this SUV's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Bristow.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNEK13Z12J195854

Stock: 11900

Certified Pre-Owned: No

