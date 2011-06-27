Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $2,998Great Deal | $2,740 below market
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS231,374 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Leskovar Mitsubishi - Kennewick / Washington
2002 CHEVROLET TAHOE LT SOLD AS IS FOR PARTS ONLY DUE TO MILES AND CONDITION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13Z22R215272
Stock: Q1625B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,960Good Deal | $1,555 below market
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS201,508 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Victory Red 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LT *4WD / 4x4, *POWER SUNROOF, *LEATHER SEATS, *POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS, *POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, *CRUISE CONTROL, *ALLOY WHEELS, *AIR CONDITIONING, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry.Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive! Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13Z72J263249
Stock: J5063A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Price Drop$4,200Good Deal | $934 below market
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS216,530 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Victory Red 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Fresh Oil Change, Recent Trade!! More Pictures To Come, 4WD, 16' Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Seat Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seat Adjusters, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Assist Steps, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: chrome, Cargo Doors, Color-Keyed Carpet w/Carpeted Floor Mats, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, HomeLink Universal Transmitter, Leather steering wheel, Liftgate w/Liftglass Rear Door System, LS Equipment Group 1SJ, Matte Black Heated Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Premium Ride Suspension Package, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rectangular Halogen Fog Lamps, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, Trailer Hitch Platform, Trailer Package, Transmission Oil Cooler, Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13V72J196035
Stock: C8731B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $6,000Fair Deal
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS145,656 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Summit White 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS CLEAN TITLE! +3RD ROW +LEATHER INTERIOR +4 WHEEL DRIVE +POWER PASSENGER SEAT +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13Z72R227613
Stock: A282438A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- $6,990Good Deal | $517 below market
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS115,779 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vehicle Connections - Waukesha / Wisconsin
WHOLESALE PRICES TO THE PUBLIC ! Just came in, this beautiful ONE OWNER, clean CARFAX, low mileage Tahoe LT. Only a 115,000 miles on this always garaged gem. This cherry has always been babied and garaged. Fully loaded with heated power leather seats, power moonroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, ice cold A/C, tilt wheel , cruise control, CD player, premium wheels, luggage rack,running boards, class 3 hitch and 3rd row seating. Zero rust and never smoked in. Passed inspection with no issues. Runs, drives and shows awesome. Financing available, call today at 262-574-1200. See other great vehicles like this at www.vehicleconnectionswi We are rated A+ with the BBB.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13Z72J228761
Stock: 448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,999
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS122,867 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Powell Motors - Portland / Oregon
SUPER NICE and VERY THOROUGHLY SERVICED! 8 PASSENGER 4x4 Chevy Tahoe LT with 3RD ROW removable seat and huge cargo room! Carfax 1-Owner with no accidents and 19 maintenance/service records on the report! Equipped with TOW PACKAGE, ABS BRAKES, POWER MOON ROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, DUAL/POWER/HEATED SEATS, DUAL AIR BAGS(front & side), plus AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL with roof vents for all rear rows! We just had this beautiful Chevy Tahoe LT fully inspected and fully serviced with NEW SPARK PLUGS, NEW REAR SHOCKS, FRONT DIFF SERVICE, REAR DIFF SERVICE, TRANSFER CASE SERVICE, plus a BRAKE FLUID FLUSH, an oil change, and new air filter(with all receipts)! WOW! Please call Powell Motors at 503.233.4889. Powell Motors, Oregon dealer #918, has been selling quality new and used vehicles since 1933. Shop with confidence at Oregon’s Quality Dealer of the year for 2013 (awarded by O.I.A.D.A.) We are family owned/operated and strive to conduct business with integrity and honesty. Our complete vehicle inventory can be found at www.powellmotors1933.com or seen at 226 NE Grand Ave. Portland, Oregon 97232. Please contact Israel or Vince at (503) 233-4889. Open to serve you Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 6:00 and Saturday 9:00 to 5:00 Closed Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13Z92J322205
Stock: 10287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,499
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS153,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This Chevrolet TAHOE LT 1500 4X4 ONE OWNER 3RD ROW SEAT is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. This Chevrolet TAHOE LT 1500 4X4 ONE OWNER 3RD ROW SEAT has been smoke free since when it was new. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. The powerful 5.3L 8 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. The 5.3L 8 cyl engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Like the outdoors? This SUV is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. Compared with other SUV's out there, you will not find another better equipped Chevrolet TAHOE LT 1500 4X4 ONE OWNER 3RD ROW SEAT at the price we are offering. From bumper to bumper this SUV has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this SUV is incomparable. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new SUV. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this SUV has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this SUV has only had one previous owner. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this SUV's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Bristow.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13Z12J195854
Stock: 11900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,950Fair Deal
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS141,750 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
CLEAN TITLE, COLORADO CAR, 4X4, 5.3L V8, FLEX FUEL, AUTOMATIC, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, CLEAN CONDITION, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13Z72J215444
Stock: 13980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,998
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS189,226 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Leskovar Mitsubishi - Kennewick / Washington
2002 CHEVROLET TAHOE LT 4WD, LOCAL TRADE-IN, CLEAN CARFAX, 3 ROW SEATING
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13Z02J143776
Stock: Q1655A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS263,577 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE COMPACT DISC AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan digital clock theft lock speed compensated volume floor console extension (STD), OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION -inc: monotube 46mm shocks off-road jounce bumpers & stabilizer bar, RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD), REAR LIFTGATE W/LIFTGLASS -inc: rear window wiper/washer, 5.3L (325) SFI V8 VORTEC E-85 (ETHANOL FLEX-FUEL) COMPATIBLE ENGINE, 3.73 AXLE RATIO, LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL (STD), 6800# GVWR (3600 front/3750 rear) springs (3600 front/3750 rear) axles (3925 front/ 4000 rear) (STD), Z71 OFF-ROAD PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Z71 decor front bucket seats leather seat trim OnStar communication system round fog lamps tubular assist steps skid plates 17" machined cast aluminum wheels P265/70R17 on/ off-road tires off-road suspension trailer tow pkg wheel flares, P265/70R17 ON/OFF-ROAD SBR BSW TIRES (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: tow/ haul mode (STD), CUSTOM LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD), Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front On/Off Road, Tires - Rear On/Off Road, Conventional Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Luggage Rack, Running Boards/Side Steps, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, CD Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Premium Sound System, Telematics, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13Z42R255448
Stock: 32734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $4,999Fair Deal
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS299,000 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Pocatello - Pocatello / Idaho
$900 below Kelley Blue Book! Z71 trim. Leather, Moonroof, 4x4, Premium Sound System, Flex Fuel, Rear Air, PWR SLIDING SUNROOF, Z71 OFF-ROAD PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROU... Hitch, LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Rear Air, Flex Fuel, Premium Sound System, Trailer Hitch Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES Z71 OFF-ROAD PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Z71 decor, front bucket seats, leather seat trim, OnStar communication system, round fog lamps, tubular assist steps, skid plates, 17' machined cast aluminum wheels, P265/70R17 on/ off-road tires, off-road suspension, trailer tow pkg, wheel flares, PWR SLIDING SUNROOF, LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL (STD). Chevrolet Z71 with FOREST GREEN/MED CHARCOAL GRAY exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 285 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE 'The suspension delivers a stable, smooth ride, regardless of whether the Chevrolet Tahoe travels on or off pavement, while the steering is light enough to maneuver the big sport-ute easily in tight situations.' -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. AFFORDABLE This Tahoe is priced $900 below Kelley Blue Book. Price does not include taxes, title, license and $399 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13Z82R263813
Stock: 2R263813T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $5,999
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS261,873 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Chevrolet of Everett - Everett / Washington
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Bl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13Z92J162231
Stock: EV4403B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- New Listing$5,580Fair Deal
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS203,412 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. One Low Upfront Price... no haggle, no hassle! CARFAX One-Owner. 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Light Pewter Metallic, Graphite/Medium Gray Leather. Clean CARFAX. Tooele Motor Company - A New Company, A New Philosophy OUR 7 BRAND PROMISES: - One Low Price, Plain & Simple Always - Relaxed Shopping Experience - Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future - Real Cash Value for your Trade - The Right Vehicles at the Right Time - You Cant Buy the Wrong Vehicle - Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs Non-Commissioned Professional Sales Staff, so you can expect a no-pressure, relaxed car buying experience from start to finish. Actual price may differ for various reasons, including but not limited to, manufacturer eligibility requirements, manufacturer rebates, special limited time offers, and dealer incentives. Listed price for the vehicle does not include government fees, taxes, $297.50 document fee, title and licensing fees. All prices, specifications and are availability subject to change. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on our website, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. Always contact dealer for most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13Z42R238732
Stock: D1623B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- New Listing$4,900Great Deal | $708 below market
2003 Chevrolet Tahoe LS175,601 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mart Quality Trucks & Cars - Derry / New Hampshire
2003 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4.* Nice Tahoe that runs and drives excellent. * 7 passenger seating.* Just serviced with four brand new tires complete front and rear brakesbrakes lines etc. * Clean Car Fax history report.* NH State Inspected and ready to go.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13V33J299809
Stock: AM2694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,500Good Deal | $1,268 below market
2001 Chevrolet Tahoe Base246,736 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
2001 Chevrolet TAHOE.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13T81R165925
Stock: B14238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $3,495Good Deal
2003 Chevrolet Tahoe LS172,240 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gillman Subaru - Houston / Texas
This Deal is so hot We Might Need to Call the Fire Department, We are dedicated to the health and safety of our customers. We disinfectant every pre-owned vehicle upon arrival and after every test drive with a hospital-grade aerosol disinfectant/deodorant that kills 99.9% of the bacteria, germs ,viruses, mold ,mildew and fungi in our vehicles interior and ventilation system while leaving our inventory smelling fresh and clean. Please continue for more information on this unit 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Buy with confidence - local trade in. Not any old auction bought car. The seller is a repeat customer here. When you are looking to buy a used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services Gillman Automotive since 1938 in the Sugarland, Richmond, Alief, TX; Barker Cypress, TX; Houston, TX; Kingwood, TX; Rosenberg, TX; Tomball,Katy, TX, areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEC13Z33R194382
Stock: 0S80049B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $3,995
2001 Chevrolet Tahoe Base221,275 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tarr Chevrolet - Jefferson City / Tennessee
Equipment The vehicle gleams with a shiny gold metallic finish. A trailer braking system is already installed on this model. It has four wheel drive capabilities. This unit comes with third row seating for extra passengers. The Chevrolet Tahoe features a HomeLink System. Keep safely connected while in this vehicle with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. The vehicle has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The Chevrolet Tahoe features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe is equipped with a gasoline engine. Enough room to carry all your cargo, passengers and equipment on a long road trip. Offering a ride height that is above most other vehicles, this vehicle has great visibility on the road. Packages LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: *Contents listed in STD Equipment*. TRAILER PKG: weight-distributing hitch platform; 7-lead wiring connector; trailer brake pre-wire harness; high-capacity air cleaner; aux trans oil cooler. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13T51J123467
Stock: U23467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $5,990
2003 Chevrolet Tahoe LS179,362 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ray Dennison Chevrolet - Pekin / Illinois
Check out our 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 in Redfire Metallic! 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Bi-Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Clean Autocheck, 17' x 7' Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels, Driver Convenience Package, Heavy-Duty External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Off-Road Suspension, Personal Security Package, Remote keyless entry, Skid Plate Package, Skid Plates & Wheel Flares Package, Trailering Hitch Platform, Tubular Assist Steps, Z71 Decor Package, Z71 Off-Road Package. Come in and find out why we are the largest Chevrolet dealer in Peoria and the #1 Chevrolet dealer in Central Illinois!! Your Family owned local Chevy store for 45 Years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK13Z63R201120
Stock: 23572C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020