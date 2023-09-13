- The Acadia is redesigned for 2024.
- Sole powertrain is a turbocharged four-cylinder that is more powerful than either engine in the outgoing model.
- It's larger than before, with more cargo and passenger space.
- Hands-free Super Cruise feature is available.
The New 2024 GMC Acadia Might Redefine the Three-Row SUV Segment
More room, more power and hands-free driving. What else could you want?
The GMC Acadia competes in the ultra-popular three-row midsize SUV segment, but its sales lag considerably against the juggernauts of the class — which include the Toyota Highlander, Kia Telluride and Honda Pilot, along with the Acadia's mechanical twin, the Chevrolet Traverse. To break the crossover out of its also-ran status, the 2024 GMC Acadia is fully redesigned, with a larger cargo area, improved tech, a healthy list of standard driver assistance features, and General Motor's hands-free Super Cruise driving system.
Here's everything you need to know about GMC's overhauled three-row.
What's under the Acadia's hood?
The previous Acadia was available in your choice of a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder or a naturally aspirated V6 engine. There's only one motor for the 2024 Acadia, but the turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder is more potent than either of the old powertrains. It produces 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque, gains of 100 hp and 68 lb-ft compared to the previous four-cylinder, and 18 hp and 55 lb-ft against the V6. The new engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission — strangely down one gear from last year — and bumps the Acadia's maximum towing capacity from 4,000 pounds to 5,000 pounds.
As before, front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional, though the off-road-themed AT4 trim comes with AWD and a unique twin-clutch rear differential. The AT4 also includes a 1-inch lift, all-terrain tires, skid plates, front tow hooks, a Terrain driving mode and hill descent control.
How's the Acadia's interior?
While the two vehicles share the same hardware, the Acadia's interior design is differentiated from the new Traverse. The most obvious point of comparison is how the front screens are positioned. The GMC comes standard with a 15-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen, flanked by air vents and with physical toggle switches below. An 11-inch digital instrument panel sits behind the wheel. The Chevy, on the other hand, uses a landscape orientation for its 17.7-inch touchscreen, and that and the instrument panel share a single housing. In our eyes, the Traverse's layout is the more cohesive of the two (and it exhibits less of the "iPad stuck on a dash" look prevalent in modern cabin design), but if you like the interior of, say, a Tesla, the Acadia might be your preference.
The current Acadia isn't the most spacious vehicle in its class, but the new version's wheelbase grows by a whopping 10.6 inches. GMC says the increase affords the Acadia 80% more cargo room behind the third row (the 2024's cargo hold should measure 23 cubic feet with all seats up), but it may also give the Acadia class-leading interior room as well. For reference, the exceptionally roomy Volkswagen Atlas has a 117.3-inch wheelbase, and the new Acadia will put 123.1 inches between the front and rear wheels.
How's the Acadia's tech?
The 2024 Acadia counts additional driver assistance features as standard equipment, including adaptive cruise control and automatic braking in reverse. But the real star is the latest generation of General Motors' Super Cruise tech, which allows for hands-free driving in certain scenarios. No other vehicles in the segment (save the Traverse) offers this level of vehicle autonomy, though it should be noted that Super Cruise is not a full self-driving system and drivers must be ready to take control of the wheel at any time.
Edmunds says
Meaningful changes are in store for the 2024 GMC Acadia. We encourage shoppers to wait for this redesigned model, which has much more cargo and passenger space, along with improved tech and a potent new powertrain.