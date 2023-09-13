The New 2024 GMC Acadia Might Redefine the Three-Row SUV Segment

How's the Acadia's interior?

While the two vehicles share the same hardware, the Acadia's interior design is differentiated from the new Traverse. The most obvious point of comparison is how the front screens are positioned. The GMC comes standard with a 15-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen, flanked by air vents and with physical toggle switches below. An 11-inch digital instrument panel sits behind the wheel. The Chevy, on the other hand, uses a landscape orientation for its 17.7-inch touchscreen, and that and the instrument panel share a single housing. In our eyes, the Traverse's layout is the more cohesive of the two (and it exhibits less of the "iPad stuck on a dash" look prevalent in modern cabin design), but if you like the interior of, say, a Tesla, the Acadia might be your preference.

The current Acadia isn't the most spacious vehicle in its class, but the new version's wheelbase grows by a whopping 10.6 inches. GMC says the increase affords the Acadia 80% more cargo room behind the third row (the 2024's cargo hold should measure 23 cubic feet with all seats up), but it may also give the Acadia class-leading interior room as well. For reference, the exceptionally roomy Volkswagen Atlas has a 117.3-inch wheelbase, and the new Acadia will put 123.1 inches between the front and rear wheels.