The Lucid Gravity is the brand's follow-up to the Air sedan and its first SUV. It'll seat five in the lavish, fully electric luxury we've come to expect from Lucid with a price tag to match. It will also likely be the brand's most important offering, with five-passenger two-row and seven-seat three-row configurations. Since the American market's appetite for SUVs at any price range has shown no signs of slowing down, the Gravity will more than likely be a big hit.

The architecture that underpins the Gravity is not the same as what's underneath the Air, and it's been designed from the ground up for SUV duty. The Gravity will also offer a series of Lucid firsts that go beyond just seating more people. The Gravity will also offer rear-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension that actively changes the car's ride height as you drive along. Despite the SUV looks and right height, the Gravity is not a hardcore off-roader. It does feature a Gravity-specific off-road mode, but don't expect this to be as rough-and-ready as a Rivian R1S.