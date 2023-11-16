- The Gravity is an all-new SUV from Lucid.
Lucid Debuts Its First Electric SUV, the Luxe 2025 Gravity
The Lucid Gravity is the brand's follow-up to the Air sedan and its first SUV. It'll seat five in the lavish, fully electric luxury we've come to expect from Lucid with a price tag to match. It will also likely be the brand's most important offering, with five-passenger two-row and seven-seat three-row configurations. Since the American market's appetite for SUVs at any price range has shown no signs of slowing down, the Gravity will more than likely be a big hit.
The architecture that underpins the Gravity is not the same as what's underneath the Air, and it's been designed from the ground up for SUV duty. The Gravity will also offer a series of Lucid firsts that go beyond just seating more people. The Gravity will also offer rear-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension that actively changes the car's ride height as you drive along. Despite the SUV looks and right height, the Gravity is not a hardcore off-roader. It does feature a Gravity-specific off-road mode, but don't expect this to be as rough-and-ready as a Rivian R1S.
What powers the Gravity?
Expect a sort of "skateboard" electric architecture with a battery pack mounted low down in the floor of the car and electric motors at the front and rear of the car to serve as the Gravity's underpinnings. The Gravity will offer a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup at launch — we also expect single-motor versions to be made available in the future. The electric motors aren't the same as what's found on the Air, but represent the next generation of the brand's propulsion tech. Lucid hasn't provided power figures for the powertrain the Gravity will launch with, but it has said the SUV will reach 0 to 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds.
What about the Gravity's range and charging?
The Gravity, like the Air, will be built on a 900-volt electrical architecutre. While range and charging numbers aren't final yet, Lucid expects to get up to 440 miles of range out of the Gravity. Lucid has said that'll get 3.6 miles per kWh, and while that isn't the most efficient EV we've seen, for an SUV it's pushing up against the top of its class. Lucid also said the Gravity will be able to haul up to 1,500 pounds and have a max tow rating 6,000 pounds. We also expect to hear quick charging estimates from Lucid at a later date.
What's the Gravity's interior like?
The Gravity's interior follows much of the same blueprint that was set by the Air sedan. There's a 34-inch curved OLED display that rests atop the dash and dominates the front of the interior. There is also a screen in the middle of the cabin that floats above the dashboard. Expect a swath of high-quality leathers and suedes to adorn the cabin, just as they do in the Air.
What is the Gravity's cargo space like?
The rear seats fold into the rear cargo hold, a bit like the way they do in minivans. This creates a totally flat floor for loading all kinds of cargo into. Lucid says that, including the frunk, total cargo capacity in the Gravity is more than 112 cubic feet with all of the seats folded. That's vast for a vehicle that has a similar footprint to a BMW X5.
Edmunds says
We don't know that much about the Gravity yet, but what we've heard so far has us intrigued to say the least.