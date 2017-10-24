  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(13)
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to nine people
  • Impressive towing capacity from the standard V8 engine
  • Quiet and nicely trimmed cabin
  • Sluggish engine and brake responses
  • High trunk floor reduces cargo space and makes loading items difficult
  • Maneuvering in tight spaces is a challenge
List Price Range
$38,000 - $60,000
Which Tahoe does Edmunds recommend?

We think the LT strikes the best balance between cost and features. The telescoping steering wheel allows it to accommodate more drivers, and buyers, especially shorter ones, will appreciate the power liftgate. You also get seating for eight, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and access to most of the Tahoe's available options

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

Most midsize and smaller SUVs have switched to more carlike unibody construction in pursuit of improved ride quality, driving experience and efficiency. But for large SUVs, truck-based body-on-frame construction is still king. The 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe demonstrates some of the strengths of this approach, but it also has quite a few shortcomings.

On the upside, the Tahoe boasts a stout towing capacity — up to 8,600 pounds — for pulling boats, campers and the like. There's plenty of power, too. A 355-horsepower V8 is standard, and an optional 420-hp V8 is new this year. A nicely appointed cabin — easy to use and to climb into and out of — is another of the Tahoe's strengths. We also like the quiet ride and robust air conditioning, which is more than a match for the large interior space.

However, the Tahoe's sluggish driving experience, along with the peculiarities of its compromised cargo space, are weaknesses not shared by most unibody SUVs. Chevrolet's efforts to improve the Tahoe's efficiency also compromise its usefulness off-road, particularly the low front air dam that limits ground clearance. Buyers looking to do anything but the mildest off-roading would be well-advised to opt for the Tahoe's Z71 package.

Buyers looking for large SUVs don't have many choices. The Ford Expedition has received some major updates, and its latest model promises lots of space and capability. There's also the Toyota Sequoia, an affordable alternative with superior cargo and passenger space. And if you don't plan on towing much, crossovers such as the Honda Pilot and Volkswagen Atlas offer plenty of room for three rows of adults to travel in comfort, and lots of technology tricks to boot.

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe models

The 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is a large three-row SUV that comes in three trim levels: LS, LT and Premier. All trim levels come standard with a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 hp and 383 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive and a single-speed transfer case are available for all trim levels. Seating for eight is standard; an optional 40/20/40-split middle-row bench seat increases passenger capacity to nine, but it is only available on the base LS trim.

Standard features for the LS include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, remote keyless entry, remote ignition, rear parking sensors, a trailer hitch receiver with wiring harness, side steps and roof rails. On the inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row bench seats and a tilt-only, leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Standard tech for the LS includes a teen-driver monitoring system, OnStar communication (including a 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a 110-volt power outlet, Chevy's MyLink infotainment system (with 8-inch touchscreen), a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, five USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio.

The optional Enhanced Driver Alert package adds forward collision warning with low-speed automatic braking, automatic high beams, lane departure warning and intervention, and power-adjustable pedals.

The LT trim includes all of the above, along with a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, a telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview camera, a universal garage door opener and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

The optional Luxury package adds a hands-free tailgate opener, power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, foglights, front parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, heated second-row seats, power-folding second- and third-row seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with heating, and a wireless charging pad. The Texas Edition package is equipped identically (minus the charging pad) but adds unique badging and crossbars to the roof rails.

The Premier trim includes the Luxury package and adds 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, adaptive suspension dampers, ventilated front seats, second-row bucket seats (reducing seating capacity to seven), a navigation system, 12-way power front seats and a 10-speaker Bose premium surround-sound upgrade.

The LT and Premier trims are eligible for the Sun, Entertainment and Destinations package that includes a sunroof, navigation for the LT trim and a rear-seat entertainment system. Adaptive cruise control, power-retractable side steps and a head-up display are also available on the Premier trim.

New for 2018 are the RST Edition and RST Performance Edition packages. The RST Edition is an appearance package for the LT and Premier trims that adds blacked-out exterior pieces such as wheels and badging. The RST Performance Edition, available only on the Tahoe Premier, adds a 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque), a 10-speed automatic transmission, a trailer brake controller, a sport-tuned suspension and, on four-wheel-drive models, a two-speed transfer case.

Offered on all trims are 22-inch wheels as well as the Max Trailering package that includes a different rear axle ratio, an electronic two-speed transfer case (on 4WD models), a trailer brake controller, and an auto-leveling suspension for vehicles without the magnetic suspension. The Z71 Off-Road package is available only on the LT trim and adds all-terrain tires, unique cosmetic elements, tubular side steps, underbody skid plates, an off-road suspension, an electronic two-speed transfer case, hill descent control, front parking sensors and rubber floor mats.

Many features offered on higher-trim models are available on supporting trims as options.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT (5.3L V8 | 6-speed automatic | 4WD).

Driving

6.5
The sluggish throttle tuning overshadows an otherwise stout 5.3-liter V8. The brakes are slow-acting, too, and the Tahoe feels large and heavy at all times. The Tahoe's towing ability is a saving grace.

Acceleration

6.0
In regular use, the V8 engine's response feels lethargic because the gas pedal must be pressed harder than expected. It does deliver solid thrust when the need arises, though. Our 4WD Tahoe test truck reached 60 mph in only 7.2 seconds with the optional 3.42 axle ratio.

Braking

6.5
The soft, long-travel pedal doesn't inspire confidence. Brake response, like the throttle and steering, is slow. The brakes are effective, though, halting the SUV from 60 mph in only 123 feet, a fairly impressive number for something this heavy.

Steering

7.0
Winding roads don't flatter the Tahoe's steering, which is lighter and slower than we'd like. It also skimps on road feel compared to most competitors.

Handling

6.0
There's no hiding the Tahoe's size when you try to hustle it. The old-school rear suspension becomes obvious on broken surfaces. Midcorner bumps easily upset the chassis. Drive the Tahoe moderately and it's fine.

Drivability

6.0
The sluggish gas pedal and brake response dominate the Tahoe's character on public roads, though its slow gas pedal is good in tight, technical situations like you'll find off-road. The six-speed automatic shifts smoothly.

Off-road

6.5
A low front spoiler and the lack of a standard low-range transfer case indicate it is not as off-road-focused as other SUVs. It's more geared for towing. Optional Z71 package brings the low-range transfer case, skid plates, knobbier tires and hill descent control, but clearance will hold it back.

Comfort

7.5
This new Tahoe is about as quiet as SUVs get. The first two rows of seats are roomy and comfy, but the same can't be said for the third. Although the suspension is adept at controlling big bumps, seemingly insignificant ripples and road patches tend to give the cabin the shakes.

Seat comfort

7.5
The front seats are wide and pretty plush. They do stay comfy for all-day road trips. The second row is quite flat and doesn't adjust much because of the seat-folding mechanism, but it's soft and comfy. The third row is thin and flat.

Ride comfort

6.5
The solid-axle rear suspension cushions sharp impacts well and is resistant to large floating and bouncing motions, though competitors equipped with independent rear suspensions are still better overall. Small road imperfections can be felt in the cabin.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Quiet ride. A big upside to traditional body-on-frame SUVs like this one is cabin isolation. There's little to no road noise, and engine noise is subdued.

Climate control

8.0
The typically powerful General Motors air conditioning battles a heat wave with ease. No cooled seats in our tester, but it was hardly an issue. The big blower is noisy when it's moving a ton of air to cool the cabin after the truck has baked in the sun, but it quickly cools off and quiets down.

Interior

7.5
The first two rows of the Tahoe are excellent in terms of ease of use and access. Even the third row is fairly accessible. But the rear floor is high because of the solid-axle suspension, and that limits third-row legroom and cargo space.

Ease of use

8.0
Straightforward controls are familiar and easily comprehended aside from a few tiny icons that can be hard to decipher at a glance. Instrument panel includes a handy configurable screen, while the MyLink touchscreen system is sound. Audio and climate control buttons and knobs are generously sized.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
It's a big climb up into the cabin, though the running boards and rear grab handles help a lot. The door openings are tall but narrow, especially in the rear. The power fold-and-tumble second row makes for excellent third-row access.

Driving position

7.5
The Tahoe offers a typical big SUV driving position with a wide range of seat height and fore-aft adjustment. The steering wheel's telescoping range is not great, but this is offset somewhat by the LT's power-adjustable pedals.

Roominess

7.5
The first two rows offer abundant head- and legroom. Still, it's not as big inside as you might expect. Depending on the seat position, the driver's elbow may contact the large center armrest when steering. Third-row legroom is poor.

Visibility

7.5
Thin windshield pillars help your view out the front, and the view to the sides is aided by tall side windows. But the outside mirrors are too small. At least the rear camera and rear parking sensors are standard on all grades.

Quality

7.0
Looks good at a glance. You'll find many soft touch points up front, but hard plastic pieces abound and invariably there are some sharp edges. Our test car had an occasional creak from the steering and one back seat that was stuck folded down.

Utility

6.0
Its 15.3 cubic feet of cargo space (behind the third row) is less than what's offered by competitors. Cargo space behind the second-row seat is similarly subpar. Even worse, the load floor is quite high and sloping. In-cabin storage is better, and the Tahoe has a strong tow rating.

Small-item storage

7.0
You'll find a decent array of storage options, including a cavernous console bin, a cubby in front of the two front cupholders, two ample pockets per front door, and two flat slots on the transmission tunnel near your knees.

Cargo space

5.0
The cargo area has a high floor and a shallow space behind the third row, with only 15.3 cubic feet of cargo space. Handy power controls quickly fold the third-row seats, but the Tahoe's floor is much higher than those in rivals. Competitors can carry more, can swallow taller objects, and have lower load heights.

Child safety seat accommodation

All second-row seats have LATCH anchors and top tethers regardless of configuration. The third row receives top tethers, which can be used in conjunction with seat belts to secure a forward-facing seat.

Towing

8.0
A concealed 2-inch receiver hitch with integrated four- and seven-pin wiring comes standard. An integrated electric trailer brake controller and a rear leveling suspension are available. With the proper equipment, the 4WD Tahoe is rated to tow a maximum of 8,400 pounds.

Technology

7.5
It's up-to-date with today's consumer demands; its Apple CarPlay integration and a quick-acting touchscreen cover a lot of ground when it comes to daily use of the infotainment system. Some of the driver assistance features are mediocre in their execution.

Audio & navigation

7.5
The screen graphics are on the cartoonish side, but the touchscreen responds quickly. Navigation prompts are intuitive and react quickly to touch. Fast load times. But the sound quality is somewhat canned-sounding.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay connects quickly and works as expected, as does Android Auto. Initial Bluetooth pairing took two attempts, but it was still very quick and easy. The cabin includes multiple USB jacks.

Driver aids

6.5
The Safety Seat, which issues lane departure and forward collision warnings as vibrations only the driver can feel, is interesting, but the systems that feed into it tend to be overly sensitive. Fortunately it can be switched off. The backup camera has a rather low-resolution display.

Voice control

7.0
The voice controls require a rigid input structure and took two attempts to navigate to an address.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.0 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology7.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5(39%)
4(23%)
3(23%)
2(0%)
1(15%)
3.7
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 Tahoe observations after 2 months
Ken,01/07/2019
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I have owned a 99 Yukon, 99 Suburban, 2005 Suburban, and 2013 Tahoe, and all served me well. This has so much great new technology for driving, like blind spot, cross alert traffic when backing up, backup camera (which I have had and enjoyed since I put the first one in my '05 Subby) front collision alert, lane keeping, power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, & heated steering wheel, which all came with the luxury option as I recall. It is worth it! I wish they would not make the front seats and backs with the edge bolsters on the new vehicles. It is not as comfortable for sitting as my '05 or '13, and feels narrower. Headlights got low grade because I am shopping to replace the low beam bulbs with ones that give more light and more distance. It is not an easy job since I will have to remove the air filter box on passenger side to get to bulb, but once I find ones that will last a while, (based on reviews) I am doing that upgrade. Now the good news. The wipers cannot be heard while running which is a great update. Maybe better soundproofing in the glass, but appreciated! Quiet ride, handles very well, and great tech options for phone, etc, in 8" display. Multiple displays of your choice in small screen under the speedo are also great. The one problem I am having is loud vibration in back end at low speeds. I actually took it to local Dlrship to see if they had not filled tranny at factory. New tranny oil is clear and heard to read. They said it was OK. I got an appointment to have car looked at, and on the day I went in, after 90 minutes of waiting they told me they knew my problem without bringing it in the shop. Pressure problem in fuel line going from tank is causing loud vibration of the line. Sounds like noisy rear air ride compressor running intermittently, and a lot at low speeds. They had another one just like it with same problem last week. They found TSB #17-NA-304 that explained that fuels lines need replacing. I went yesterday and had the fuel line & fuel hose replaced to fix it, and it now sounds great!. Car has just 2,100 miles. This is my 14 month, @ 13,000 mile update- Jan 2020: There have been no problems with the Tahoe, and it has performed well. I am pleased with my latest large Chevy SUV. I do want to add that the only real safety concern I have is the inability to see to the left and right in the evening, and at an intersection that is not well lit, like my residential neighborhood. The headlights do nothing to cover those areas, especially the right side, where I worry that as I turn right in the dark, I could come upon a pedestrian that I could not see walking. This big rig needs cornering lamps that illuminate when the directional is on to be safe in those situations. Turning on the fog lights helps a bit, but it should not have to be needed to make a turn in darkness. My 2001 Lincoln Town Car had them, and that was 19 years ago!
First Chevy in 35 Years!
Rasmaxwell,06/19/2018
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
It has been a long time since I last owned a GM product. After driving the Tahoe, there were a number of things that appealed to me: 1. excellent front seats, 2. very good instrumentation, 3. good quality interior materials, 4. a great highway cruiser and quiet too, and 5. the front/rear/rear cross traffic sensors. I have to be honest though, the standard headlights are awful. During my multiple test drives in the Spring, it was never dark enough for me to evaluate the headlights. There is absolutely no excuse for such poor low beam headlights on such an expensive vehicle. If I don't keep the car for more than a year or two, it will be because of the headlights. Dinged my overall review because of the headlights. Update 12/19/18 - reiterating that the headlights are awful for a vehicle in its price class. Update 6/19/19 - sold the car. Night driving with poor headlights is dangerous.
New
SDI,09/21/2018
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Good buy... very good mpg compared to my older model..power train warranty
Great performance Excellent value
Mark,04/15/2018
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
The 2017 Tahoe is significantly improved over the 2009 Yukon that I previously owned. The engine is powerful, responsive, and very quiet at idle. The handling is excellent, and the most noticeable improvement. Gas mileage is also improved, but like most SUVs greatly dependent on how you drive, and how fast you are driving especially on the highway.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Tahoe models:

Forward Collision Alert
Warns the driver to take action to avoid colliding with a vehicle or other object in front of the SUV.
Lane Keep Assist
Alerts the driver when the SUV drifts out of its lane, and delivers steering input to keep the vehicle in its lane.
Safety Alert Driver Seat
Vibrates the driver's seat cushion when a safety alert occurs.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22.9%

More about the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is priced between $38,000 and$42,000 with odometer readings between 31297 and60016 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier is priced between $47,000 and$60,000 with odometer readings between 22621 and45545 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe LS is priced between $38,499 and$39,500 with odometer readings between 25477 and33686 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoes are available in my area?

There are currently 14 used and CPO 2018 Tahoes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,000 and mileage as low as 22621 miles.

Can't find a used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,855.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,894.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,802.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,197.

