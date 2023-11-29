2025 Chevy Tahoe & Suburban: Big SUVs Get Big Updates

Changes greater than skin-deep

There are also improvements not visible to the naked eye. Chevy says the changes made to the multilink rear suspension, in combination with new steering calibration, should yield a better ride without making either SUV too soft and wallowy through turns. Air suspension returns as an option, and there is a new calibration for the adaptive dampers. Chevy says these Magnetic Ride Control dampers constantly monitor the road's surface (refreshing 1,000 times a second) and either stiffen or slacken each SUV's ride almost instantly to help reduce pitch/roll and eliminate vibrations that resonate in a large SUV like these two.

The revised Tahoe and Suburban both get minor changes under the hood for 2025. The optional 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder diesel makes more power (305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque, up from 277 hp and 460 lb-ft), and is now available in the off-road-oriented Z71 trim. The only catch is it won't be offered until the 2025 calendar year, so you won't see it right away when these refreshed SUVs hit dealers at the end of 2024.

The two other engine options for the Tahoe and Suburban remain totally unchanged. A 5.3-liter V8 serves as the standard engine in the LS, LT, RST, Z71 and Premier trims and still makes 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Top-of-the-line High Country models get the larger 6.2-liter V8 as standard, though it is available in the RST, Z71 and Premier trims. It makes 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. All engines are paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and send their power to either just the rear or all four wheels.