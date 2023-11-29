- New tech, new looks and new wheels for Chevy's biggest SUVs.
- Diesel engine gets more power and is now available on the off-road-specific Z71 models.
- They won't hit dealers until late next year, however.
2025 Chevy Tahoe & Suburban: Big SUVs Get Big Updates
Even though these face-lifts were much needed, we won't see them for a year ...
The Chevrolet Tahoe is a staple of the Bowtie's lineup of SUVs. It's been on sale in some way shape or form since the 1995 model year, and for the 30th anniversary, the fifth-generation car is getting a hefty face-lift. Its longer twin, the Suburban, gets the exact same set of upgrades. Since the two are so closely linked, everything new applies to both SUVs.
The most obvious changes are to the exterior, with the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban gaining reprofiled front and rear fascias with revised headlights (following the design motif that's appeared on other Chevy SUVs) and a slight reworking of the taillights. The last major addition to the exterior are new wheel designs, the largest of which go up to 24(!) inches. We came away impressed with the changes after having seen them in person, and we think they make for an even more handsome interpretation of these two SUVs' twinned designs.
Changes greater than skin-deep
There are also improvements not visible to the naked eye. Chevy says the changes made to the multilink rear suspension, in combination with new steering calibration, should yield a better ride without making either SUV too soft and wallowy through turns. Air suspension returns as an option, and there is a new calibration for the adaptive dampers. Chevy says these Magnetic Ride Control dampers constantly monitor the road's surface (refreshing 1,000 times a second) and either stiffen or slacken each SUV's ride almost instantly to help reduce pitch/roll and eliminate vibrations that resonate in a large SUV like these two.
The revised Tahoe and Suburban both get minor changes under the hood for 2025. The optional 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder diesel makes more power (305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque, up from 277 hp and 460 lb-ft), and is now available in the off-road-oriented Z71 trim. The only catch is it won't be offered until the 2025 calendar year, so you won't see it right away when these refreshed SUVs hit dealers at the end of 2024.
The two other engine options for the Tahoe and Suburban remain totally unchanged. A 5.3-liter V8 serves as the standard engine in the LS, LT, RST, Z71 and Premier trims and still makes 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Top-of-the-line High Country models get the larger 6.2-liter V8 as standard, though it is available in the RST, Z71 and Premier trims. It makes 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. All engines are paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and send their power to either just the rear or all four wheels.
Inside story
Though the engines haven't changed much, the front portion of the Suburban/Tahoe's interior gets a major overhaul. The dash now mimics that of the Chevrolet Blazer EV with its dual-screen layout and brand-new steering wheel. The new instrument panel screen measures 11 inches, while the center screen balloons from 10.2 inches to a massive 17.7 inches. It also gets a new software suite built off of Google's Android operating system.
The overall design of the rest of the cabin hasn't changed that much, but the much-improved dash leaves a great impression, as does the new screen. It's high-resolution and is able to display menus, maps and other information with excellent visual fidelity. Luckily, though, Chevy hasn't stuffed everything into those menus, and there are still redundant physical climate controls. The center console also gets a slight redesign with a new storage layout and a repositioned wireless charging pad. Also, the transmission selector buttons are gone and replaced by a more traditional column-mounted shifter.
Big new tech duds
Tech improvements were also a focus of the refresh. Google is now the built-in voice assistant on the Tahoe and Suburban, and there's standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (remember, phone mirroring is something General Motors has begun to phase out of its newer products, but we're thankful the refresh hasn't gotten rid of these features here). High-tech options include a surround-view camera, a head-up display, and a dash-cam that uploads recorded footage to a cloud-based file system.
When it comes to safety tech, the Tahoe and Suburban will get Chevy Safety Assist, a suite of active and passive safety systems, as standard. It includes automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning, front pedestrian and bicyclist braking, and automatic high beams. For those who tow often, there is also a new trailer tire health indicator, a boat ramp assist feature, and a system that will show guidance lines for the trailer as well as the SUV itself.
Storage & towing
The Tahoe remains a massive SUV with the option to seat up to eight passengers. It also offers up to 25.5 cubic feet of cargo volume with the third row folded down. With the second row also down there's 72.6 cubic feet of free air to work with. The Suburban is even longer, and you get up to 41.5 cubic feet of cargo volume with the third row folded up. With the third row down it offers a cavernous 93.8 cubic feet of free air to work with. If you fold down every row (apart from the front two seats) you get a truly gargantuan 144.7 cubic feet of room. It's safe to say that when it comes to hauling gear, TVs or even Christmas trees, the Suburban is fantastically well equipped for the job.
As for towing, the Suburban can tow up to 8,200 pounds with the standard 5.3-liter V8 when properly equipped. The 6.2-liter V8 can tow up to 8,000 pounds, and the 3.0-liter diesel motor can pull up to 7,900 pounds. The Tahoe can tow up to 8,400 pounds with the standard 5.3-liter V8 when properly equipped. The 6.2-liter V8 and the 3.0-liter diesel motor can both tow up to 8,200 pounds.
Edmunds says
These big SUVs got some big updates, and we'll know more about how they drive in the coming months. Stay tuned.