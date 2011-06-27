  1. Home
1997 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Near perfect size, powerful V8 engine, standard ABS, dual airbags
  • Price, fuel economy
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Compact sport-utility vehicles get most of the attention nowadays, but for folks with big families--or scads of goods to lug around--they're just not spacious enough inside. Chevrolet offers a solution to this problem with the Tahoe, based on the full-size C/K pickup platform but garageable in either two- or four-door body styles.

At a glance, the four-door Tahoe and larger Suburban look nearly identical, but a Tahoe measures 20 inches shorter. Beneath the hood sits a Vortec 5700 V8, rated 255 horsepower. Two-door Tahoes with LS or LT trim can be equipped with a 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8 instead of the Vortec 5700.

From the driver's seat forward, Tahoes are virtually identical to Chevy's full-size pickups. Space is massive up front. Capable of towing as much as 7,000 pounds, four-door Tahoes seat either five or six, and an underbody-mounted spare tire helps boost cargo space.

On the Interstate, the Tahoe rides nicely, but the wide body takes some getting used to if you're accustomed to compacts. Turning onto smaller roads, it suddenly feels more like a truck. Easy to control either way, this sizable machine is reasonably maneuverable, if driven with discretion. The V8 is strong, and the four-speed automatic transmission shifts neatly.

Think about the "entry assist" running boards if your regular riders aren't so nimble. They help. So do the robust grab bars that ease entry into the rear seats. Rear cargo doors are standard, but a lift glass version is available.

New for 1997 is a passenger-side airbag, allowing the Tahoe to match Ford's Expedition in safety features. A new Electronic Variable Orifice steering unit reduces effort in low-speed maneuvering. The automatic transmission is refined for 1997, featuring smoother shifts and increased efficiency. Want to lock the Tahoe after unloading cargo? Now it's easy, with the addition of a power door lock switch in the cargo area. Order high-back bucket seats, and you'll get a new center console that includes a pivoting writing surface, cassette storage, removable coin holder, dual cupholders for rear passengers, and a latched rear storage drawer. Rounding out the improvements for 1997 are two new exterior colors: Medium Opal Blue Metallic and Medium Beige Mystique Metallic.

Because Chevrolet targets customers with an income of $85,000 a year, luxury conveniences are part of upscale Tahoe packages. The typical prospect is an upscale 40-year-old man who currently drives a Chevy Blazer and is attracted to a vehicle's size and power. Those attributes, the Tahoe has in abundance, as does its little-different GMC Yukon counterpart.

With the introduction of the Ford Expedition, Chevrolet loses its dominance of the full-size SUV market. Further complicating matters, the Tahoe is based on a decade-old platform, while the slightly larger, slightly less expensive Expedition is derived from all-new F-Series underpinnings. We recommend investigating the Expedition, unless you're a dyed-in-the-wool Chevy fan.

1997 Highlights

A passenger-side airbag is added, and the automatic transmission is improved. Variable steering debuts, and cargo areas have a power door lock switch. A new center console comes with high-back bucket seats, and two new paint colors are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5(40%)
4(42%)
3(15%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.2
67 reviews
See all 67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

In Praise of Old Friends
wcrisler,10/10/2010
What a kick it is to read these reviews of this truck, which I've owned since 1999. Driven under every possible condition imaginable -- long distance, short hauls, towing trailers, through deserts, over mountains, in blizzards, on- and off- road, it's been through several girl friends, two wives and three kids and 258,130 miles. Sure, it's needed repairs, just like me, including all those listed by "Disgruntled Owner", but there it is, still ready to take me wherever I want to go, without a complaint, like it has for over a decade. It's like an old hat, so comfortable you forget you're wearing it. It's my home, my refuge, wherever I go. Every inch evokes memories. Some of me will die with it
GREAT SUV
kasper_lee,09/20/2012
We had this truck for 12 years. I loved it so much. I finally decided to start doing performance upgrades on when I got back from Iraq in January with dual exhaust (Flowmasters) and a K&N Cold Air Intake. Unbeleivable and noticeable changes were felt. Gas milage is what is expected but sure as hell doesn't seem as bad as what is on paper. The interior is a little boring but add-on possibilities are endless. The seats are large and comfortable. Very reliable. Was rear ended 3 times in 12 years, the most recent (2 weeks ago) totalled it, thanks to F250 flying into me going 50 mph while we were stopped for traffic with my newly adopted 7 month old daughter in the back. We were all ok though.
Great Vehicle
SS-ZULU,08/03/2010
I am a 56 youthful year old male, living in New Jersey and who regularly travels to North Carolina with the comfort and reliability of my 1997 Tahoe. Also, I own a 1986 & 1987 Mercedes Benz 560 SEL, but when I leave to go to work or travel, it's my 1997 Tahoe that receives the assignment. Did I mention that I stand @ 6 1/2 feet tall and enjoy full comfort of leg and height room. Power is good and fuel economy presents no discouragement for a daily driver. Clean and sleek body lines on my midnight blue Tahoe, demands road and curb appeal and evening relooks upon entering my home at days end. If you own one, my comments are understandable, if you do not, it's an experience at your lost. BYE BYE !
A real SUV
silverado92,02/19/2009
Great truck! Simply put, if you can find one that's been looked after, don't hesitate. Sure they have some common issues, but what doesn't? Overall it feels safe to drive, comfortable as all heck and the power and capablitities to pull most anything. I am looking to buy another to keep as a spare before they are all gone!
See all 67 reviews of the 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
More about the 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe

