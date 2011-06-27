Vehicle overview

Though hybrids and small cars are media darlings right now, there are still plenty of Americans who need a vehicle with large passenger-hauling and trailer-towing capabilities. In cases like this, only a traditional full-size SUV will do. And for the past few years, Chevrolet's Tahoe has been a very popular choice to fill this role.

Of course, with gas at around $4 a gallon, there's a reason everyone's fretting about fuel economy these days. Yet there are some large SUVs that tread more lightly than others when it comes to fuel mileage. The Tahoe fares decently in this regard, especially for 2009. A new six-speed automatic transmission is fitted to just about every Tahoe, making it slightly more fuel-efficient on the highway by lowering rpm.

There are a few other notable changes this year as well. For the first time since the current-generation Tahoe debuted for 2007, a larger engine is available. It's a 6.2-liter V8 and very similar to the one you'll find in the Tahoe's upscale siblings, the Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon Denali. In the Chevy, it makes 395 horsepower and boosts both acceleration and towing capacity.

The Tahoe's brawny truck-based underpinnings give it the sort of ruggedness that's a natural fit for recreational use. Yet it would be remiss to review the Tahoe without mentioning the Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia, its two most worthy rivals in the full-size-SUV dust-up. The Tahoe trailed the Expedition in our most recent comparison test. Each offers unique strengths; the Chevy's cabin is more inviting, but the Expedition's fold-flat third-row seat gives it the edge when it comes to convenience. The Sequoia is equally impressive due to its refined nature. In the end, though, all three vehicles are quite competent and worthy of a recommendation.

However, before parking a Tahoe in your garage, it's worth asking yourself if you really need a full-size SUV to begin with. If your main interest is passenger and cargo space, there are large crossover SUVs -- such as the GMC Acadia, Saturn Outlook and Mazda CX-9 -- that will get the job done in a more fuel-efficient manner. However, if you need an SUV that can tow huge loads and barrel confidently off the paved path, the 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe shines as an excellent choice.