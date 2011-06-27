Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $15,877Great Deal | $4,155 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ109,534 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
This Chevrolet Tahoe is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Tahoe's mileage reads low at 109,534. This Chevrolet Tahoe has been smoke free since when it was new. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. This SUV, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT will verify that this SUV has never been in a wreck of any kindThis SUV can hold its own with its powerful 5.3L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 5.3L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this SUV. The best thing about this Chevrolet Tahoe is that its features have featuresEverything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new SUV. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this SUV is still in beautiful conditionWant a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this SUV has only had one previous owner. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. By becoming an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Check out the included AutoCheck report which shows this SUV to be a one-owner vehicleLike with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this SUV. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Credit keeping you from getting a vehicle. Let us help with our BUY HERE - PAY HERE program. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this Tahoe today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 441-0111 right now! We set this SUV's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great dealWith amazing deals at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Great Falls.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKCE05CR198126
Stock: 198126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,872Great Deal | $4,041 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT130,573 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Butch Davis Chevrolet - Ripley / Mississippi
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4WD Z71 with Rear DVD for sale - $0 down with good credit or $2500 recommended down with bad credit! This sharp looking vehicle has Summit White paint with Cashmere leather interior. All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced and advertised with an extra $1000 DISCOUNT for financing with a Butch Davis Chevrolet preferred lender. VEHICLE DETAILS - Only 130K miles, Clean Carfax, 5.7L V8 engine, 4X4 4 wheel drive, Navigation system, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, DVD entertainment system, Middle row captains chairs, Third row seating, Rear Climate package, Power assisted rear gate, Heated - Memory - Power seats, XM radio, OnStar, Bose High End Sound Package, Remote start, Luggage rack, Running boards, Tow package, Alloy wheels, and much more. LOW FIXED NO HAGGLE PRICING! - Drive a little, save a lot! All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced and advertised with an extra $1000 DISCOUNT for financing with a Butch Davis Chevrolet preferred lender. Make short drive to Ripley MS and save big on your next vehicle purchase! DO YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT? On the spot financing, $0 down payment, and terms up to 84 months! As a Chevrolet dealer, we have national agreements with banks offering financing options that most local banks and credit unions can not compete with. The combination of low rates and flexible terms we offer allow our customers to GET A LOW MONTHLY PAYMENT, often for much less than they expect. DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT? Don't sweat it! Put as low as $2500 down and drive this vehicle home today. At Butch Davis Chevrolet, your job and your down payment will get you approved. Get in the vehicle you want now, with NO CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED! FREE CARFAX! - No funny business! A free Carfax History Report is provided on every vehicle we stock. TRADE INS ARE WELCOME! We will pay top dollar for your trade. Bring your vehicle to our dealership, get the most money for your trade in, and trade up to the vehicle of your dreams! COME VISIT US! - We are open 10-7 Tuesday thru Friday and 10-4 on Saturday.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE00CR249140
Stock: P3498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $12,950Great Deal | $4,473 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LS113,048 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Super Auto SS - Salt Lake City / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKAE02CR180347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,000Great Deal | $3,454 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT154,126 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gutwein Motor - Monon / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE06CR315593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$22,500Great Deal | $3,772 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ59,128 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hudson Toyota - Jersey City / New Jersey
- 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZINCLUDES WARRANTY, SERVICE INSPECTION AVAILABLE!, RECENT HUDSON TOYOTA TRADE IN, 4X4!, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION!, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM with PEDESTRIAN DETECTION!. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Front Power Reclining Bucket Seats, 2nd Row Reclining Bucket Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Power Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Rear Park Assist, Autoride Suspension Package, 12-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Floor Console, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Rear Power-Operated Liftgate, Rear Color-Keyed Fascia with Chrome Strip, Auto Air Level Control, Bright Chrome Door Handles, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, NavTraffic, Side Blind Zone Alert, Universal Home Remote, USB Port Audio System Feature, Bright Chrome Grille Insert, Chrome Recovery Hooks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, Blind spot sensor: warning, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKCE08CR306657
Stock: R306657A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $16,000Great Deal
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LS95,599 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Texas Nissan - Grapevine / Texas
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LS These Prices are valid until 08/08/2020 8pm CST, for the Texas Nissan Private Sale Spectacular! *Dealer installed items will be added to the internet price Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 22369 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCAE05CR154483
Stock: PR154483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $15,490Great Deal | $2,838 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT136,929 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McKee Motors - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE07CR229628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995Great Deal | $1,125 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ151,043 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCCE0XCR273061
Stock: 273061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,998Great Deal | $2,208 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT153,884 milesDelivery available*
Mountain Home Ford Lincoln - Mountain Home / Idaho
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE01CR154960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,998
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT79,614 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Frisco - Frisco / Texas
Seats; Second Row Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating; Reclining Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Vision Camera Trailering Package; Heavy-Duty Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Cooling; Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler; Heavy-Duty Air-To-Oil Cooling; External Engine Oil Cooler; Heavy-Duty Air-To-Oil; Integral To Driver Side Of Radiator Ebony; Custom Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Lt Preferred Equipment Group Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Silver Ice Metallic Solid Paint Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Aluminum; 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Frisco is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT only has 79,587mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Chevrolet Tahoe offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Chevrolet Tahoe LT that you won't find in your average vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe: The Tahoe, Tahoe Hybrid and Suburban are all sturdy full-size trucks, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers. Both V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Tahoe and Suburban handle much better--even around town--than their mammoth exterior might suggest. In addition, the Tahoe Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet fully capable of heavy loads and tow duty. Strengths of this model include quiet, refined interior, ride and handling, available luxury features, available seating for up to nine, Towing and hauling ability, and fuel-saving hybrid drivetrain available All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBE00CR177434
Stock: CR177434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $15,000Good Deal | $1,976 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT132,513 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stephen AutoMall Centre - Bristol / Connecticut
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT4WD, Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere Cloth, 2nd Row Power Seat Release, 4x4 4 Wheel drive, Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Call for a free AutoCheck report, Clean AutoCheck/Accident Free, Floor Console, Front Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Luxury Package, Managers Special Must Be Seen!, NavTraffic, Power Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Stereo w/CD Player/Navi, Rear Power-Operated Liftgate, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear Vision Camera, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, Super Clean Pre Owned Vehicle, Third Row Seating/7 Passenger, Universal Home Remote, USB Port Audio System Feature.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!If you are interested, don't hesitate to call us at 860-584-7333 to schedule your test drive appointment. * See dealer for full details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE01CR158345
Stock: UA36011P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $17,995Good Deal | $2,099 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT112,748 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4X4 1 Owner, Navigation and Factory DVD -- Equipped with 3rd Rear Seat, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, BOSE Sound System, CD Audio, Cruise Control, DVD Video System, Flex Fuel Vehicle, Front Seat Heaters, Full Roof Rack, Leather Seats, Luxury Package, Memory Seat, Navigation System, Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Windows, Quad Seats, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Defroster, Rear Seat Heaters, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Running Boards, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Sunroof, Tow Hitch, Traction Control, Financing and Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE03CR314711
Stock: AT12924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $16,473Good Deal
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT124,600 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Trevino's Auto Mart - McAllen / Texas
Silver Ice Metallic 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe ***BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE***, ***LEATHER INTERIOR***, ***1000'S IN ADDED OPTIONS***, ***LIFT KIT***, ***LOCAL TRADE IN***, ***MANAGERS SPECIAL-PRICED TO GO!***, ***WARRANTY AVAILABLE***, ***CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE***, ***BEST PRICE IN THE AREA***, ***BEST VALUE IN THE AREA***, ***MUD TIRES AND LIFT***, ***REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM***.Clean CARFAX.ABOUT US: Proudly serving South Texas for 27 YEARS! We are a TrueCar Certified Dealer, Edmunds Premier Dealer, USAA Car Buying Service Certified Dealer and a CARFAX Advantage Dealer. Free CarFax reports available! Trades Welcome! Come experience quality pre-owned cars without the pressure and hassle. Call or Text 956-686-7522 for vehicle details and availability. Visit us online at: www.TrevinosAutoMart.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBE06CR159388
Stock: T-159388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,990Good Deal | $1,154 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT114,060 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bull Valley Ford - Woodstock / Illinois
Black Granite Metallic 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Iron Block Local Trade, Clean Carfax, 4WD, ebony Leather, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, NavTraffic, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear Vision Camera, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 17738 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE00CR145568
Stock: 2088B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $14,336Good Deal | $1,800 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT147,780 milesDelivery available*
Landmark Of Taylorville - Taylorville / Illinois
Presenting our dependable 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4WD with Rear DVD in Silver Ice Metallic. Powered by a 5.3 Liter V8 that delivers 320hp and is connected to a reliable 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing or towing maneuvers. This Four Wheel Drive combination scores near 20mpg on the open road and offers a confident ride the entire family will enjoy along with a stable stance, a sunroof, and great-looking wheels! Inside, our Tahoe LT is the perfect balance of form and function with comfortable heated leather seating. Add in all the technology you could ask for including OnStar, Bluetooth, a Bose sound system with CD, available satellite radio, iPod/USB interface and a driver information center that supplies updates when you need them the most. Keep the kids entertained with the rear entertainment system. Staying warm or cool was never more comfortable with our tri-zone feature for personal comfort settings. You'll also appreciate the versatility of a 60/40-split second-row seat and 50/50-split removable third-row seat. With Chevrolet, feel safe with electronic stability control, a steel safety cage, six standard airbags, and the OnStar automatic crash response that connects you to emergency assistance if a collision occurs. Offering security, performance, and comfort in one stylish package, this Tahoe is a superb solution for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! COME IN AND SEE OUR INTERNET SALES STAFF TO TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE TODAY!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE05CR312474
Stock: K5001A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- Price Drop$11,990Good Deal | $1,554 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ175,302 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smith Motors - Wahpeton / North Dakota
Recent Arrival! 4WD, ebony Leather, 20' x 8.5' Chrome Wheels, 2nd Row Reclining Bucket Seats, Custom Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated steering wheel, NavTraffic, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Stereo w/CD Player/Navi, Rear Power-Operated Liftgate, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear Vision Camera, Side Blind Zone Alert, USB Port Audio System Feature. Due to our AMAZING pricing, please call before coming in as the vehicles go quickly!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKCE08CR185810
Stock: P3159B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $14,812Good Deal | $1,300 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT155,681 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Frank Boucher Kia - Racine / Wisconsin
Clean Carfax! Comes with Heated Leather Seats, Tow Hitch, DVD Player, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, and MORE!* This Black Granite Metallic 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Imports of Racine ASC Factory Certified Technicians! See dealer for details! *Prices exclude tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBE06CR240636
Stock: 20KD630B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- Price Drop$15,995Good Deal | $1,235 below market
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT118,082 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT **LEATHER**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **Car Fax Certified**, **3RD ROW SEATING**, Ebony w/Custom Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package. Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Iron Block 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Mocha Steel Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!KBB Fair Market Range Low: $15,555 Clean CARFAX.At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing and CarFax Vehicle History Reports. Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Fiat Maserati - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team! At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBE08CR165015
Stock: BT4016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020