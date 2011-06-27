Close

This Chevrolet Tahoe is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Tahoe's mileage reads low at 109,534. This Chevrolet Tahoe has been smoke free since when it was new. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. This SUV, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT will verify that this SUV has never been in a wreck of any kindThis SUV can hold its own with its powerful 5.3L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 5.3L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this SUV. The best thing about this Chevrolet Tahoe is that its features have featuresEverything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new SUV. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this SUV is still in beautiful conditionWant a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this SUV has only had one previous owner. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. By becoming an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Check out the included AutoCheck report which shows this SUV to be a one-owner vehicleLike with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this SUV. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Credit keeping you from getting a vehicle. Let us help with our BUY HERE - PAY HERE program. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this Tahoe today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 441-0111 right now! We set this SUV's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great dealWith amazing deals at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Great Falls.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNSKCE05CR198126

Stock: 198126

Certified Pre-Owned: No

