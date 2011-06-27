  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(82)
Appraise this car

2001 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines, roomy interior, truck-like durability.
  • Spotty build quality, dated interior design.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,475 - $2,992
Used Tahoe for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A refined and fully capable SUV for the 21st century.

Vehicle overview

Chevrolet is calling their new Tahoe a "real" sport utility, implying that sport-utes are more about getting things done than doing them in style. With nearly every automaker offering an SUV these days, it takes a lot of effort to be unique. However, despite differing opinions of what does and what does not constitute a good SUV (i.e., BMW's X5), the 2001 Tahoe has a whole lot going for it.

Built on the same platform as GM's full-size trucks, the Tahoe inherits the strength and durability of its workhorse brethren. A full redesign last year gave the Tahoe new sheetmetal with enhanced corrosion protection and stronger dent-resistant steel. GM engineers further enhanced Tahoe's sturdiness with redesigned door hinges that last four times as long, while a unique front-end crush cap allows easy replacement in the event of a slow speed crash.

Under the hood, the 2001 Tahoe comes with Chevy's powerful Vortec V8 engines, offering 275 horsepower from the 4.8-liter motor on the base model and 285 horsepower from the 5.3-liter motor on the LS and LT models. All that power runs through an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. Even with class-leading levels of power, these engines lead their competition in fuel economy and are compliant with low-emission vehicle (LEV) standards, making them safer for driving in Mother Nature's backyard.

The powertrain underwent extensive improvements last year with the addition of a more durable rear axle, a strengthened differential case, and stiffer axle shafts. But Chevy didn't bump up its off-road durability at the expense of the highway drive. With a 400 percent increase in body-mount structure stiffness and a five-link rear suspension, the redesign provides a smoother, quieter and more stable ride on virtually all road surfaces.

Inside is an innovative 50/50 split third-row seat that provides superior cargo flexibility and the possibility to boost passenger capacity to nine. Those eight other people will be better protected because this Tahoe has a host of advanced safety features, including four-wheel, ventilated disc antilock brakes, front-seat side-impact airbags, seat-mounted safety belts in the first- and third-row outboard positions, and an energy-absorbing foam on the interior surfaces, reducing the chances that your less-than-bright friends will hurt their heads while exiting. Hardcore off-road enthusiasts can order the Z71 off-road package, which gives the sturdy Tahoe an even greater assortment of protective equipment. A specially tuned suspension with larger shocks and jounce bumpers are added along with underbody skid plates to shield vital components. A locking rear differential and aggressively treaded tires aid in the traction department while a roof rack and special "Z71" appearance badges give it a distinctive look. All Z71 Tahoes also come standard with the OnStar vehicle assistance system just in case you venture a little too far from civilization. This Tahoe is one tough truck that can still handle itself well about town. With a roomy and comfortable interior, it makes for a great weekend-getaway machine. If you want a sport utility that can handle passengers and cargo as well as it does a backcountry road, the 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe should be on your short list.

2001 Highlights

Two new exterior colors and OnStar availability are the only changes for 2001.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5(73%)
4(21%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
82 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 82 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

220,000 miles and almost no repairs
roadway1,05/22/2011
This is the most amazing vehicle made. I use this vehicle for work and tow heavy trailers almost every time it is used. We have put 220,000 miles on it and it is running strong. You cannot kill this vehicle if you tried.
Proven reliability
JE,01/19/2016
4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
Solid vehicle. The newer gen Tahoe’s don’t seem to be built as well as the 2001-2006 models. I’ve had this truck for 17 years and still runs strong. 5.3 motor has had no issues at all. Transmission is the only weak point of vehicle. Finally had to rebuild at 140k.
BUY A 2001 THAOE!!!!!!!!!! BEST TRUCK EVER MADE!!!!!!!!
jbustelo,01/25/2013
bought it with 175.000 miles and sold it with 245.000 miles, NEVER DO ANYTHING TO THAT TRUCK! AMAZING, ACTUALLY I DROVE IT FROM FLORIDA TO PA A BUNCH OF TIMES WITHOUT NO PROBLEM! this truck are amazing! with 245.000 miles on it, i would push the gas and that truck would still pull you into the seat! amazing, best product from chery so far! gas mileage in higway is actually really decent!
As trustworthy and dependable and as an old dog
Momma D.,05/31/2016
4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
We bought our 2001 Tahoe used in 2003 when our 4th child was born, and just downsized to a Honda CRV, in 2015. The most we ever paid for repairs was around $1000 when we needed 4 new tires. Our Tahoe was the MOST RELIABLE vehicle we have EVER owned! Never left us stranded anywhere, and could cut through snow like a hot knife through butter (we lived in Happy Valley where it could/did snow 8 mos out of the year) The seats were as plush and cushioned as theater seating, and we could always fit the kids' friends as well w/ the 3rd row of seats. The ride was always quiet -- something I really miss now. (Our CRV is reliable, but just not as quiet and cushiony inside). The day we traded in our Tahoe, was emotional for me--I felt like I had to put an old dog "down". The only reason we did let our Tahoe go was b/c the bottom was completely rusting out and wasn't able to pass inspection anymore -- that was a shame b/c the mechanics said the engine was "still tight"--but our "work horse" was ready to go to pasture. I'm sure in time I will love our CRV too, but in the meantime, it has some "big shoes to fill"!
See all 82 reviews of the 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe

Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and 2WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Can't find a used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,475.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,293.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,741.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,752.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Tahoe lease specials

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles