Used 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me
4,508 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 175,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,900$708 Below Market
- 172,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,495
- 179,362 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 200,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,600
- 214,669 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,083
- 214,935 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,909
- 245,446 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,656
- 226,397 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,695
- 171,581 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,960
- 132,506 miles
$6,991
- 159,712 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
- 151,810 miles
$7,995
- 220,293 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500
- 134,330 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 187,066 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,858
- 208,020 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 115,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,988
- 142,551 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,777
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Tahoe searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a reviewSee all 202 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.6202 Reviews
Report abuse
Chuck D,05/28/2016
LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
BASICS The Tahoe offers plenty of room for kids and adults of all ages and sizes. The ride is very smooth and quiet. It handles remarkably well for a vehicle of its size. Acceleration is very good. It tows my 5,000 lb boat with ease. The gas mileage (15.8 city 19-20 hwy) is not that good but it is great when you compare it to other vehicles of this size, age and towing capacity. Maintenance and repairs for me have been very minimal. The engine and differential are in excellent condition with no known repairs. All electronics and the A/C have performed flawlessly with no repairs or maintenance ever. The body and paint are in excellent condition with no flaws or defects. The cloth interior has held up beautifully with kids in and out everyday. MY STORY I bought the Tahoe with 140,00 miles on it. I drove it across 3 state lines to get it home with no noticeable problems. I live on a very quiet road and I did notice that I could hear an ever so light squeal or sound like a wheel bearing just was not right. Turns out one of the front wheel bearings was going bad. I changed both wheel bearings, outer tie rod ends, shocks and lower ball joints. It did not really have to change the ball joints, shocks and tie rods but my kids ride in this truck and sometimes with a large boat in tow. It took about 4-5 hours to do it myself. The steering was super tight and drove like new. Yes it would easily track the road with no hands for quite a distance. Again only one wheel bearing needed changing and this is very common with the Tahoes. These parts were replaced during the first week of ownership as a part of getting the truck is top condition. I also replaced the belt and heater hose so that I would not have to be concerned with them. I drove this used truck with ABSOLUTELY NO PROBLEMS FOR 110,000 miles! I changed the oil Mobil 1 synthetic, $24/5qt at Walmart, myself), replaced worn out tires, spark plugs at every 100,000 miles and changed the brake pads once. I think that this routine maintenance is extremely minimal compared to any vehicle especially a truck that sometimes tows a 24 ft. Sea Ray (heavy boat). THE BAD At 251,000 on the way to a trunk or treat for the kids the sun gear in the transmission stripped. This is a very common issue in GM transmissions. The transmission made a not ever so loud pop like something broke and then went into neutral. I stopped to check it out and it work fine when I started again except it did not find third gear. 1st, 2nd and a late overdrive and I was on the highway cruising home. Found out reverse did not work so I had to get a neighbor to push me back into the drive way. Took the transmission out and took it to a small shop to rebuild for $400. Opted for the heavy duty kit for $500 and picked up the rebuilt transmission 8 hours later. The rebuild has been great for 47,000 miles with the original torque converter. THE OTHER BAD-----OTHER REPAIRS SINCE THE TRANS REBUILD ---$150 (myself) premium water pump because it was leaking----premium alternator $90 (myself) because it was not holding 14 volts consistently---- premium fuel pump & filter---$250 (myself) because it was giving the signs of going bad (sometimes needed to crank it several times to start, occasional hesitation on open throttle or flooring the accelerator). Many vehicles have these repairs within the first 100,000 miles but the Tahoe made over 250,000 before needing them. Yes I checked with the 1 and only previous owner and he provided all work receipts. I think that this is exceptional performance for a used truck that had 140,000 on it when purchased. Also realize that the truck is now ready for 50k or more miles with no worries. Now with almost 300,000 miles I can drive this truck across country. Yes, I do occasionally drive it over 1,000 miles one way with no worries. I am on my second set of Michelin tires that give me about 90,000 of wear. I think that a quarter million miles on a transmission is awesome and 300,000 miles on an engine that still purrs is amazing. In my humble opinion this truck has been incredible. 300,000 and I can let my wife drive it anywhere, with no worries, if she wants to use it. In the present state there is absolutely nothing in need of repair on the truck. Current state is 10/10 and the ride is like a Cadillac. That is saying a lot for a vehicle with 300,000 miles on it. UPDATE: SIX MONTHS SINCE REVIEW WAS POSTED and .... Still running great with absolutely no problems. My only cost have have been the at home mobile 1 oil changes (Walmart has cheapest oil & filter prices in my area @ $31 per oil change every 5,000 miles) and to put $2 a gallon regular gas in the tank. The engine does not knock, hesitate or lack any power, especially when entering the highway. Also, there are no oil droplets in the driveway and there is absolutely, positively no smoke whatsoever! Luv this truck.
Related Chevrolet Tahoe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Nashua NH
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Woodbridge VA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Phoenix AZ
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Reno NV
- Used Chevrolet HHR Ashburn VA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Dallas TX
- Used Chevrolet SS Naperville IL
- Used Chevrolet HHR Scottsdale AZ
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Louisville KY
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Cleveland OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Express 2016 Long Island City NY
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017 Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2013 Hartford CT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon