Kia Telluride X-Pro vs. Subaru Forester Wilderness: How Off-Road(ish) Are Today's Crossover SUVs?

  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • Automakers are cashing in on trendy off-road versions of their family crossover SUVs.
  • The Kia Telluride and Subaru Forester, two of our favorite models, both have new off-road trims that take different approaches to the same problem.
  • We wanted to find out if these pricier variants have any actual off-road ability, so we brought them out to the desert to climb stuff.

Subaru has long been a brand that's loyal to adventurers who love a bit of camping and light off-roading. But over the last year or three, a large number of other automakers have been inching their way into the rough-and-tumble crossover SUV segment that Subaru essentially created. We wanted to see if there's any merit baked into this industry trend: Is there real value for shoppers with these models, or is it simply off-road cosplay? We grabbed two of our favorite family-minded crossover SUVs that newly received new off-road trims — Kia Telluride X-Pro and Subaru Forester Wilderness — and headed out into the dirt.

The Telluride has long been one of our favorites, and this new X-Pro variant certainly looks compelling. It features everything we love about the standard three-row Telluride but adds all-terrain tires, a bit more ground clearance and additional cooling for increased capability. The Subaru Forester's new Wilderness trim takes things a step further, with even more ground clearance, revised gearing and a more capable X-Mode drive setting for when the going gets rough. These two models aren't competitors, and this really isn't a comparison test. We know neither of them has the capability of a Ford Bronco or a Jeep Wrangler, but they also ask you to make fewer on-road compromises, making them far more appealing for everyday living.

We just want to know if off-road trims like these are worth the extra money. There's only one way to find out, so we pitched these two together for a series of challenges to see how capable they really are. (Don't worry, we even brought along our long-term Ford Bronco as a benchmark vehicle for a little extra perspective.)

Check out our video here to follow along on our adventure.

Edmunds says

If you're not doing hardcore off-roading, today's crop of off-road-minded crossovers might take you farther than you think.

Nick Yekikianby

