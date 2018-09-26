  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

What's new

  • The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe carries over unchanged
  • Part of the fourth Chevrolet Tahoe generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to nine people
  • Impressive towing capacity from the standard V8 engine
  • Quiet and nicely trimmed cabin
  • Optional 6.2-liter V8 provides additional power and capability
  • Sluggish engine and brake responses
  • High trunk floor reduces cargo space and makes loading items difficult
  • Maneuvering in tight spaces is a challenge
MSRP Starting at
$46,800
Save as much as $13,082
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $13,082 with Edmunds

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Tahoe does Edmunds recommend?

The LT trim level is our recommendation for the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe. It comes with a respectable suite of standard features such as a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an upgraded stereo, and all the standard features from the base LS. What's more, the LT has a long list of available options to choose from. We like the available upgraded 6.2-liter V8, but it's a pricey step up on the already expensive Premier trim level.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is built with utility in mind. Unlike a car-based crossover SUV that sacrifices towing capability in exchange for on-road comfort and refinement, the Tahoe is built using a traditional body-on-frame design. It can accommodate as many as nine passengers while offering a tow rating as high as 8,400 pounds.

Strong V8 power is the other contributing factor here. Most Tahoes you come across at the dealer lot will have the standard 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8. But just last year, Chevy started offering an optional 6.2-liter V8 good for 420 hp. Previously, you could only get this engine on the Tahoe's corporate siblings, the Cadillac Escalade and the GMC Yukon. It also comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission that helps give this engine nearly the same fuel economy as the 5.3-liter V8.

The Tahoe, however, also has some flaws commonly associated with this kind of vehicle. Cargo space isn't as efficient as what you get from a carlike crossover SUV, nor is its use of fuel. We're also not fond of the base V8's sluggishness. If you need a utility-focused SUV, a better choice might be the Ford Expedition. It's also a traditional body-on-frame SUV. But it has a higher maximum towing capacity, and it's all around a more refined and upscale vehicle. And if your towing needs are more modest, we recommend looking at a three-row crossover that's more comfortable to drive, such as the Honda Pilot or the Chevrolet Traverse.

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe models

The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is a large three-row SUV that's available in three trim levels: LS, LT and Premier. The base LS comes with plenty of practical features and a full-featured infotainment system, but few extra creature comforts. The LT is more luxurious, and its many option packages mean it can be customized for different applications. The range-topping Premier includes a full roster of luxury features, along with a few unique optional upgrades.

A 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque) is standard, and it is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive and a single-speed transfer case are available for all trim levels. Seating for eight is standard. An optional 40/20/40-split middle-row bench seat increases passenger capacity to nine, but it's only available on the base LS trim.

Standard features for the LS include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, remote keyless entry, remote ignition, rear parking sensors, a trailer hitch receiver with a wiring harness, side steps and roof rails. On the inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row bench seats, and a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel.

Standard tech for the LS includes a teen-driver monitoring system, OnStar communication (including a 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a 110-volt power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, five USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The optional Enhanced Driver Alert package adds forward collision warning with low-speed automatic braking, automatic high beams, lane departure warning and intervention, and power-adjustable pedals.

The LT trim includes all of the above, along with a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, a telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

The optional Luxury package adds a hands-free tailgate opener, power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, foglights, front parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, heated second-row seats, power-folding second- and third-row seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with heating, and a wireless charging pad.

The Premier trim includes the Luxury package and further equips it with 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, adaptive suspension dampers, ventilated front seats, second-row bucket seats (reducing seating capacity to seven), a navigation system, and a 10-speaker Bose premium surround-sound upgrade.

The LT and Premier trims are eligible for the Sun, Entertainment and Destinations package that includes a sunroof, navigation for the LT trim and a rear-seat entertainment system. Adaptive cruise control, power-retractable side steps, and a head-up display are also available on the Premier trim.

The RST Edition is an appearance package for the LT and Premier trims that adorns it with blacked-out exterior pieces such as wheels and badging. The RST Performance Edition, available only on the Tahoe Premier, adds a 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque), a 10-speed automatic transmission, a trailer brake controller, a sport-tuned suspension and, on four-wheel-drive models, a two-speed transfer case.

Offered on all trims are 22-inch wheels as well as the Max Trailering package that includes a different rear axle ratio, an electronic two-speed transfer case (on four-wheel-drive models), a trailer brake controller, and an auto-leveling suspension for vehicles without the adaptive suspension. The Z71 Off-Road package is available only on the LT trim and adds all-terrain tires, unique cosmetic elements, tubular side steps, underbody skid plates, an off-road suspension, the electronic two-speed transfer case, hill descent control, front parking sensors, and rubber floor mats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Tahoe LT (5.3L V8 | 6-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Tahoe has received some revisions, such as the addition of the optional RST Performance model with the 6.2-liter V8. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Chevy Tahoe, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.0 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology7.5

Driving

6.5
The sluggish throttle tuning overshadows an otherwise stout 5.3-liter V8. The brakes are slow-acting, too, and the Tahoe feels large and heavy at all times. The Tahoe's towing ability is a saving grace.

Acceleration

6.0
In regular use, the V8 engine's response feels lethargic because the gas pedal must be pressed harder than expected. But it does deliver solid thrust when the need arises. Our 4WD Tahoe test truck reached 60 mph in only 7.2 seconds with the optional 3.42 axle ratio.

Braking

6.5
The soft, long-travel pedal doesn't inspire confidence. Brake response, just like the throttle and steering, is slow. The brakes are effective, though, halting the SUV from 60 mph in only 123 feet, a fairly impressive number for something this heavy.

Steering

7.0
Winding roads don't flatter the Tahoe's steering, which is lighter and slower than we'd like. It also skimps on road feel compared to the steering in most competitors.

Handling

6.0
There's no hiding the Tahoe's size when you try to hustle it. The old-school rear suspension becomes obvious on broken surfaces. Midcorner bumps easily upset the chassis. Drive the Tahoe moderately, and it's fine.

Drivability

6.0
The sluggish gas pedal and brake response dominate the Tahoe's character on public roads, though its slow gas pedal is good in tight, technical situations like you'll find off-road. The six-speed automatic shifts smoothly.

Off-road

6.5
A low front spoiler and the lack of a standard low-range transfer case indicate it is not as off-road-focused as other SUVs. It's more geared for towing. The optional Z71 package brings the low-range transfer case, skid plates, knobbier tires, and hill descent control, but lack of clearance will hold it back.

Comfort

7.5
This new Tahoe is about as quiet as SUVs get. The first two rows of seats are roomy and comfy, but the same can't be said for the third. Although the suspension is adept at controlling big bumps, seemingly insignificant ripples and road patches tend to give the cabin the shakes.

Seat comfort

7.5
The front seats are wide and pretty plush, staying comfy for all-day road trips. The second row is quite flat and doesn't adjust much because of the seat-folding mechanism, but it's soft and comfortable. The third row is thin and flat.

Ride comfort

6.5
The solid-axle rear suspension cushions sharp impacts well and is resistant to large floating and bouncing motions. But competitors equipped with independent rear suspensions are still better overall. Small road imperfections can be felt in the cabin.

Noise & vibration

8.5
A big upside to traditional body-on-frame SUVs such as this one is cabin isolation. The ride is quiet with little to no road noise, and engine noise is subdued.

Climate control

8.0
The typically powerful General Motors air conditioning battles a heat wave with ease. The big blower is noisy when it's moving a ton of air to chill the cabin after the truck has baked in the sun, but it quickly cools off and quiets down.

Interior

7.5
The first two rows of the Tahoe are excellent in terms of ease of use and access. Even the third row is fairly accessible. But the rear floor is high because of the solid-axle suspension, and that limits third-row legroom and cargo space.

Ease of use

8.0
The Tahoe's straightforward controls are familiar and easily comprehended aside from a few tiny icons that can be hard to decipher at a glance. The instrument panel includes a handy configurable screen, while the touchscreen system is sound. The audio and climate control buttons and knobs are generously sized.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
It's a big climb up into the cabin, though the running boards and rear grab handles help a lot. The door openings are tall but narrow, especially in the rear. The power fold-and-tumble second row makes for excellent third-row access.

Driving position

7.5
The Tahoe offers a typical big SUV driving position with a wide range of seat height and fore-aft adjustment. The steering wheel's telescoping range is not great, but this is offset somewhat by the available power-adjustable pedals.

Roominess

7.5
The first two rows offer abundant head- and legroom. Still, it's not as big inside as you might expect. Depending on the seat position, the driver's elbow may contact the large center armrest when steering. Third-row legroom is poor.

Visibility

7.5
The thin windshield pillars help your view out the front, and tall side windows aid the view to the sides. But the outside mirrors are too small. At least the rear camera and rear parking sensors are standard on all grades.

Quality

7.0
The cabin looks good at a glance. You'll find many soft touch points up front. But hard plastic pieces abound, and invariably there are some sharp edges. Our test vehicle had an occasional creak from the steering and one back seat that was stuck in the folded position.

Utility

6.0
Its 15.3 cubic feet of cargo space (behind the third row) is less than what's offered by competitors. Cargo space behind the second-row seat is similarly subpar. Even worse, the load floor is quite high and sloping. In-cabin storage is better, and the Tahoe has a strong tow rating.

Small-item storage

7.0
You'll find a decent array of storage options, including a cavernous console bin, a cubby in front of the two front cupholders, two ample pockets per front door, and two flat slots on the transmission tunnel near your knees.

Cargo space

5.0
The cargo area has a high floor and a shallow space behind the third row, with only 15.3 cubic feet of cargo space. Handy controls quickly fold the third-row seats, but the floor is much higher than those in rivals. Competitors can carry more, can swallow taller objects, and have lower load heights.

Child safety seat accommodation

All second-row seats have LATCH anchors and top tethers regardless of configuration. The third row receives top tethers, which can be used in conjunction with seat belts to secure a forward-facing seat.

Towing

8.0
A concealed 2-inch receiver hitch with integrated four- and seven-pin wiring comes standard. An integrated electric trailer brake controller and a rear leveling suspension are available. With the proper equipment, the 4WD Tahoe is rated to tow a maximum of 8,400 pounds.

Technology

7.5
It's up-to-date with today's consumer demands. Smartphone integration and a quick-acting touchscreen cover a lot of ground when it comes to daily use of the infotainment system. Some of the driver assistance features are mediocre in their execution.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay connects quickly and works as expected, as does Android Auto. Bluetooth pairing is quick and easy. The cabin includes multiple USB ports.

Driver aids

6.5
The Safety Seat, which issues lane departure and forward collision warnings as vibrations only the driver can feel, is interesting. But the systems that feed into it tend to be overly sensitive. Fortunately, it can be switched off. The backup camera has a rather low-resolution display.

Voice control

7.0
The voice controls require a rigid input structure and took two attempts to navigate to an address.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5 star reviews: 75%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 25%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • spaciousness
  • interior
  • comfort
  • climate control
  • acceleration

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love my 2019 Tahoe Midnight Addition!
William Bennett,
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

I’ve had this SUV for about 5 weeks now and I love it. I have the LS Midnight Addition with upgraded black leather seats by Katz. I have truly enjoyed every minute of it. The vehicle looks amazing, drives great, has plenty of room, overhead air vents, wood grain trim, heavy duty interior w/ beautiful finishes, dual front power seats, dual front and rear climate control, hidden compartment, lots of storage, mega amount not of USB ports, awesome all wether tires and a killer stereo system w/ CD player. My only complaint is the Onstar system is a bit wonky and non responsive, but the Apple Car Play more than makes up for it. If you haven’t been fortunate enough to enjoy Apple Car Play I hope on day you have the chance. I heart my Tahoe. I love the outdoors and this SUV gets me where I wanna go in style.

2 out of 5 stars, rusty frame 3 months old!
dan,
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

noisy windy noise from either sunroof or front door windows, rust starting under vehicle after 3 months old, squeaking sound from driver side rear emergency brake line chevrolet flaw, not happy with vehicle at all, transmission jumps hard sometimes while shifting.

5 out of 5 stars, Great Vehicle
Penny Taylor,
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

I love my new Tahoe, I use to have Suburban's and Tahoe's, then I went to a Toyota Highlander and now I'm back with a Tahoe. I needed the extra room and it's perfect.

5 out of 5 stars, Big and spacious!
Josiah,
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

A great vehicle for a family. My mom just bought her 2019 Chevy Tahoe and she loves it! It's big and spacious. It also has very decent legroom. The only thing I didn't like during the drive was poor acceleration and speed. It was also very sensitive to the road and strong winds. Overall a great big vehicle with heated seats and sunroof.

Write a review

See all 4 reviews

Features & Specs

LT 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
LT 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$56,000
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
LT 4dr SUV features & specs
LT 4dr SUV
5.3L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$53,000
MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
Premier 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Premier 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$65,700
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
LS 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
LS 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$51,000
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Tahoe safety features:

Forward Collision Alert
Warns the driver to take action to avoid colliding with a vehicle or other object in front of the SUV.
Lane Keep Assist
Alerts the driver when the SUV drifts out of its lane and delivers steering input to keep the vehicle in its lane.
Safety Alert Driver Seat
Vibrates the driver's seat cushion when a safety alert occurs.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover22.8%

Chevrolet Tahoe vs. the competition

Chevrolet Tahoe vs. Ford Expedition

The Ford Expedition is the Tahoe's most compelling rival. When it comes to towing, the Expedition has the Tahoe beat with a maximum rating of 9,000 pounds. On top of that, the Expedition has more cargo space behind the rear seats as well as a more powerful and more efficient turbocharged V6. On the highway, the Tahoe has a quieter interior.

Compare Chevrolet Tahoe & Ford Expedition features

Chevrolet Tahoe vs. GMC Yukon

The GMC Yukon is fundamentally the same vehicle as the Chevy Tahoe, just with an added bit of luxury. The Yukon offers the same maximum tow rating of 8,400 pounds, the same three rows of passenger space, and the same comfortable ride. With the Yukon, you get a bit of an upgrade in the exterior styling department and some improved cabin materials, as well as some additional standard and optional equipment.

Compare Chevrolet Tahoe & GMC Yukon features

Chevrolet Tahoe vs. Chevrolet Suburban

If the Tahoe's cargo space just isn't enough for all your family's stuff, the Chevy Suburban is a good second option. The Suburban is basically a longer version of the Tahoe, with more than double the cargo space (15.3 cubic feet vs. 39.3) behind the third row. The Suburban also has some additional rear legroom to help accommodate adult passengers.

Compare Chevrolet Tahoe & Chevrolet Suburban features

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Tahoe a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Tahoe both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.0 out of 10. You probably care about Chevrolet Tahoe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Tahoe gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 18 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Tahoe has 15.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Tahoe. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe:

  • The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe carries over unchanged
  • Part of the fourth Chevrolet Tahoe generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Tahoe reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Tahoe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Tahoe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Tahoe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Tahoe and gave it a 7.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Tahoe is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe?

The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,800.

Other versions include:

  • LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $56,000
  • LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,000
  • Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $65,700
  • LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,000
  • LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $48,000
  • Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $62,700
  • Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,800
  • Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,800
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Tahoe?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Tahoe, the next question is, which Tahoe model is right for you? Tahoe variants include LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Tahoe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

Not many vehicles can carry nine people and tow 8,400 pounds, but the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe can. This large SUV's truck-based construction means it has some particular talents. It also has a quiet cabin that's nicely appointed, with easy-to-use controls and some good standard infotainment features.

The base Tahoe LS comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, active grille shutters for improved aerodynamics, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, cruise control, remote keyless entry and ignition, and rear parking sensors.

Inside the Tahoe, you'll find tri-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and 60/40-split folding second- and third-row bench seats. Also included are a tilt-only, leather-wrapped steering wheel and a conversation mirror to monitor rear passengers. Standard technology includes Chevy's 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a six-speaker CD player with mobile apps, HD radio, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB ports, and an auxiliary audio input. There's also OnStar emergency telematics with navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot and even a household power outlet.

Additional practical features include a trailer hitch receiver with a wiring harness, side steps and roof rails. Even the base Chevy Tahoe comes ready to tow, and the excellent towing capacity is thanks in part to the standard 5.3-liter V8 engine with 355 horsepower.

Moving up through the Tahoe's LT and Premier trims gets you a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, power-folding mirrors, a wireless charging pad and more. The Premier trim is even equipped with Magnetic Ride Control active suspension.

On the safety front, the Tahoe comes standard with Chevy's teen-driver monitoring system, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward parking sensors, forward collision alert, and adaptive cruise control with automatic braking.

Chevrolet offers tons of options for the Tahoe, from appearance packages to luxe amenities to practical features such as a trailering package. There's even an optional powertrain for the Premier trim in the guise of the Tahoe RST Performance Edition, which adds a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 and a 10-speed automatic.

If you need to move a lot of people and a lot of stuff, the Tahoe is worth a closer look. Make sure to read our full review to find out more and take advantage of our shopping tools to locate the best deal on a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe in your area.

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Tahoe 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Tahoe.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Tahoe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe?

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $72,920. The average price paid for a new 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $13,082 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $13,082 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $59,838.

The average savings for the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 17.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Chevrolet Tahoes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2019 Tahoes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $54,265 and mileage as low as 10 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $15,683 on a used or CPO 2019 Tahoe available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Tahoes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,117.

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,229.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

