More about the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

Not many vehicles can carry nine people and tow 8,400 pounds, but the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe can. This large SUV's truck-based construction means it has some particular talents. It also has a quiet cabin that's nicely appointed, with easy-to-use controls and some good standard infotainment features. The base Tahoe LS comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, active grille shutters for improved aerodynamics, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, cruise control, remote keyless entry and ignition, and rear parking sensors. Inside the Tahoe, you'll find tri-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and 60/40-split folding second- and third-row bench seats. Also included are a tilt-only, leather-wrapped steering wheel and a conversation mirror to monitor rear passengers. Standard technology includes Chevy's 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a six-speaker CD player with mobile apps, HD radio, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB ports, and an auxiliary audio input. There's also OnStar emergency telematics with navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot and even a household power outlet. Additional practical features include a trailer hitch receiver with a wiring harness, side steps and roof rails. Even the base Chevy Tahoe comes ready to tow, and the excellent towing capacity is thanks in part to the standard 5.3-liter V8 engine with 355 horsepower. Moving up through the Tahoe's LT and Premier trims gets you a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, power-folding mirrors, a wireless charging pad and more. The Premier trim is even equipped with Magnetic Ride Control active suspension. On the safety front, the Tahoe comes standard with Chevy's teen-driver monitoring system, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward parking sensors, forward collision alert, and adaptive cruise control with automatic braking. Chevrolet offers tons of options for the Tahoe, from appearance packages to luxe amenities to practical features such as a trailering package. There's even an optional powertrain for the Premier trim in the guise of the Tahoe RST Performance Edition, which adds a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 and a 10-speed automatic. If you need to move a lot of people and a lot of stuff, the Tahoe is worth a closer look. Make sure to read our full review to find out more and take advantage of our shopping tools to locate the best deal on a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe in your area.

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Tahoe 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Tahoe.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Our Review Process

What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe ?

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $72,920 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $13,082 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $13,082 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $59,838 .

The average savings for the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 17.9 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 2 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Chevrolet Tahoes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2019 Tahoes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $54,265 and mileage as low as 10 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $15,683 on a used or CPO 2019 Tahoe available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Tahoes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,117 .

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,229 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

