Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for a utility vehicle primarily to haul around people, a crossover is the obvious choice. However, if you want a vehicle that can handle several passengers but also tow a boat or camper, you're probably going to need a traditional full-size SUV designed for heavier-duty use. And few SUVs offer more value and versatility than the 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe.

With the Tahoe, all the bases are covered: You get three rows of seats and accommodations for as many as nine, combined with big-time towing capability that no crossover can offer. And it all comes with a comfy and spacious, if not particularly opulent, interior that, like the exterior of the Tahoe, gets the job done without an excess of flash.

Yes, the Tahoe's a true truck underneath, but over the years, Chevrolet has made sure it has kept up with customers' expectations for refinement and everyday ease of use. Without question, this is a large, heavy vehicle that's more at home on rural roads than crowded city streets, but thanks to its quiet interior and comfortable ride, driving a Chevy Tahoe is actually pretty pleasant. Inside, there are good-quality materials, modern controls and a mostly up-to-date suite of electronics. Our major complaint about the interior is the third-row seats' lack of fold-flat capability: You have to remove them and store them in your garage when you need more room.

Of course, if you don't really need the 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe's towing capabilities, though, you'll find that lighter-duty crossovers probably are easier to live with day to day and more fuel-efficient. One of the species' best is in Chevy's own showroom in the form of the eight-passenger 2014 Traverse, and it actually offers more cargo capacity -- 116.3 cubic feet versus 108.9 in the Tahoe.

Other options in the full-size SUV realm include the 2014 Toyota Sequoia, which offers a very similar blend of functionality, performance and refinement and the 2014 Ford Expedition, which isn't as quick as the others, but is still worth a look for its overall package. You should also keep in mind that a redesigned Chevrolet Tahoe arrives for the 2015 model year, and among its many upgrades will be a more powerful and efficient V8 engine and a stow-away third-row seat. If you're set on buying a large, traditional SUV before then, though, the current Chevy Tahoe remains a likable, do-anything utility vehicle that won't sell you short on everyday comfort.