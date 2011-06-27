  1. Home
2006 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines, roomy and versatile interior, numerous available amenities.
  • Spotty build quality, interior materials could use improvement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With room for up to 9 passengers, gutsy V8 engines and a long list of available options, it's no wonder the Chevrolet Tahoe is one of the best-selling full-size SUVs on the market.

Vehicle overview

Chevrolet is no newcomer to the SUV game; it rolled out its version of a full-size sport-utility vehicle more than 30 years ago. Its current model, the Chevrolet Tahoe, debuted in 1994. Formerly known as the K-Blazer, the Tahoe was built to be a rough-and-ready, go-anywhere sort of ride. Back when it first emerged, Chevy described it as a "rugged, multipurpose family vehicle that's at home on and off the road," and the manufacturer has always seen to it that the vehicle is sturdy enough to live up to this promise.

The 2000 model year brought with it a complete redesign for the Chevrolet Tahoe. Its decade-old platform was replaced with a new frame that was stronger and more rigid than previous designs; the 'ute also got two new V8 engines that provided it with more horsepower than ever before. The Tahoe continues to give drivers more of what has made the vehicle a favorite with those seeking transportation that efficiently handles both on-road and off-road adventures. With a roomy and comfortable interior, it makes a great weekend-getaway machine. If you want a sport-utility that can handle passengers and cargo as well as it does a backcountry road, the 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe should be on your short list.

2006 Chevrolet Tahoe models

The Chevrolet Tahoe is available in three trim levels. The base LS boasts standard features like tri-zone manual climate control, a CD player, keyless entry, a driver information center, cruise control and OnStar. The LS comes with two rows of seating and can accommodate up to six thanks to a front bench seat; an optional third-row bench brings capacity to nine. The off-road-oriented Z71 model offers a specially tuned suspension, front captain's chairs with heaters and 10-way power adjustment, leather upholstery and unique trim. Uplevel LT models get the third-row seat standard, while adding automatic climate control and XM Satellite Radio. Available options include a towing package, second-row bucket seats, a DVD-based entertainment system, a sunroof and touchscreen navigation system.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Chevy Tahoe receives OnStar and steering wheel-mounted audio controls as standard equipment. Additionally, the StabiliTrak stability control system and a tire-pressure monitoring system are now standard across the board.

Performance & mpg

A 4.8-liter V8 is standard on the LS, and it offers 285 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Optional on the LS and standard on the LT and Z71 is the 5.3-liter V8 that ups the ante with 295 hp and 335 lb-ft of torque. The standard transmission is a four-speed automatic with a tow-haul mode for improved performance under heavy loads. Four-wheel-drive models feature the push-button Autotrac transfer case, which provides both 2WD and automatic 4WD modes for driving on the street. The Chevy Tahoe can tow up to 7,700 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard, along with a stability control system. Front-seat side-impact airbags are optional on all Tahoes, but full-length side curtain airbags are not available. In NHTSA crash tests, the Chevrolet Tahoe scored four out of a possible five stars for its protection of front occupants in frontal impacts.

Driving

Either of the Chevrolet Tahoe's Vortec V8 engines delivers ample power in most situations. Those who pull a trailer often would be wise to opt for the 5.3-liter engine, as it provides a substantial bump in torque despite only 10 additional horsepower compared to the 4.8-liter V8. The suspension delivers a stable, smooth ride, regardless of whether the Chevrolet Tahoe travels on or off pavement, while the steering is light enough to maneuver the big sport-ute easily in tight situations.

Interior

Inside, the Chevrolet Tahoe provides a simple layout with easy-to-read analog instrumentation, user-friendly controls and well-cushioned seats. The quality of the materials, however, could stand improvement, as many of the plastics look and feel cheap. Second-row bucket seats are available when you order leather upholstery, as is a DVD-based entertainment system. An available 50/50-split third-row seat allows the Tahoe to seat anywhere from seven to nine people. With no third row and the second-row seats folded, the Tahoe offers 104 cubic feet of cargo volume.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5(94%)
4(6%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BEST I'VE EVER OWNED
Doris Patterson,05/01/2015
LS 4dr SUV w/1WT (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
I've owned a Chevrolet Caprice Classic; a Pontiac LeMans Sports Coupe; a Pontiac Bonneville; and a Mazda 626 and a 2009 Blazer. Knew for a long time what I wanted, but settled for a Blazer. 4x4. It was ok, but not what I had been wanting. Decided they weren't getting any cheaper;finally locate the Tahoe. It was in another state; Bose speakers; burgundy; 3 row seats. Bought it in January 2006. Drove 300 miles to get it. Never looked back. The mileage is 17.7. And I guess that's ok for as large a vehicle it is. I travel in my job every 3-4 months and I'm never tired when I arrive. The Tahoe is everything I ever wanted. It looks like new. I've had several people wanting to buy it. __________________ Still best automobile I've ever owned. It is now over 10 years old and people still stop me wanting to buy it. I've kept it as clean as possible, inside and out. Of course keeping it garaged helps. Looking around, but cannot seem to let it go. We have bonded!
Performance of 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe
KEVIN KILCOYNE,07/29/2006
Very reliable, comfortable ride for an SUV. Smooth operation, very good transmission. Very good overall performance, satisfied owner.
I really like mine
Sheri,01/15/2006
I have the LT model and I love it. It handles really well. Turning radius and parking are not a problem. After reading the comments on sore bottoms, I feel like the seats could be more comfy, but I'm not certain if I'm noticing something I otherwise wouldn't have. I have to say, that the seats are much more comfortable than the ones in the Toyota Sequoia. Maintaining the legroom, it would have been nice if there was more cargo space w/out having to fold down the rear row of seats -- I didn't want a full lenghth Suburban. The styling is elegant, if not trendy. And speaking of legroom, the driver's seat has plenty of legroom, this is important if you are tall like me.
Great alternative to the mini-van
KAD,04/03/2006
We bought the Tahoe to replace the mini- van that finally broke beyond repair. We are a family of 7 and everyone loves the room, ride, and comfort of the Tahoe. I'm getting better gas mileage than anybody I talk to with an equivalent type vehicle.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The Used 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr SUV 4WD w/1WT (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and LS 4dr SUV w/1WT (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

