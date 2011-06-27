Vehicle overview

Chevrolet is no newcomer to the SUV game; it rolled out its version of a full-size sport-utility vehicle more than 30 years ago. Its current model, the Chevrolet Tahoe, debuted in 1994. Formerly known as the K-Blazer, the Tahoe was built to be a rough-and-ready, go-anywhere sort of ride. Back when it first emerged, Chevy described it as a "rugged, multipurpose family vehicle that's at home on and off the road," and the manufacturer has always seen to it that the vehicle is sturdy enough to live up to this promise.

The 2000 model year brought with it a complete redesign for the Chevrolet Tahoe. Its decade-old platform was replaced with a new frame that was stronger and more rigid than previous designs; the 'ute also got two new V8 engines that provided it with more horsepower than ever before. The Tahoe continues to give drivers more of what has made the vehicle a favorite with those seeking transportation that efficiently handles both on-road and off-road adventures. With a roomy and comfortable interior, it makes a great weekend-getaway machine. If you want a sport-utility that can handle passengers and cargo as well as it does a backcountry road, the 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe should be on your short list.