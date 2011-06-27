  1. Home
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to nine passengers
  • Standard V8 engine assures plenty of passing power and a substantial tow rating
  • Nicely trimmed cabin is one of the best in the class
  • Available two-speed transfer case gives the Tahoe better than average off-road capabilities
  • Maneuvering in tight spaces is challenging
  • Loading cargo is difficult due to high floor
  • Less overall cargo capacity that many other full-size utility vehicles
  • Engine doesn't respond to gas pedal inputs quickly enough
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe is a throwback to the not-so-distant past when SUVs were based on trucks and the "utility" in SUV was paramount. So if you need a vehicle that can haul up to nine people and tow as much as 8,600 pounds, the Tahoe is the right kind of SUV. Most shoppers nowadays, however, are more concerned with comfort and everyday drivability, which are a couple of the Tahoe's weaknesses.

It comes as no surprise that the truck-based Tahoe drives much like a truck. Handling, comfort and maneuverability all take a hit from the emphasis on durability and utility. More modern crossover SUVs are based on passenger cars, which often makes them drive more comfortably and get better fuel economy.

Even among other body-on-frame, full-sized SUVs, the Tahoe falls short, achieving only middling scores overall. As a result, we encourage shoppers to check out the Tahoe's competition before fully committing. Rivals include the Toyota Sequoia and Ford Expedition, both of which offer similar levels of capability along with a few other unique features.

Standard safety equipment for all 2017 Chevy Tahoes include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control (with trailer sway control), front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. An airbag between the front bucket seats (when so equipped) offers additional protection in side-impact crashes. Also standard is a teen-driver management system, a reminder to check the backseats for child occupants, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and the subscription-based OnStar system, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

Optional safety equipment includes front parking sensors, forward collision warning with low-speed automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, a safety-alert driver seat (which vibrates on either the right, left or both sides to warn drivers of danger), rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.

In government crash tests, the Chevrolet Tahoe received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, five stars for front- and side-impact protection and three stars for rollover protection. In Edmunds brake testing, a four-wheel-drive Tahoe LTZ came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, and a two-wheel-drive LT stopped in 121 feet. Both are short distances for this class.

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe models

The 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe is a full-size SUV with seating for eight passengers in most configurations. It is offered in LS, LT and Premier trim levels. An optional 40/20/40-split front bench seat increases passenger capacity to nine but is only available on the base LS trim.

Standard features for the LS include 18-inch alloy wheels, active grille shutters for improved aerodynamics, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, cruise control, remote keyless entry, remote ignition, rear parking sensors, a trailer hitch receiver with wiring harness, side assist steps and roof rails.

On the inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat (six-way front passenger seat), 60/40-split folding second- and third-row bench seats, a tilt-only, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a teen-driver monitoring system, a convex mirror to monitor rear seat passengers, OnStar emergency telematics with navigation, a Wi-Fi hot spot, a household power outlet, the MyLink infotainment system, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a six-speaker CD player with mobile apps, HD radio, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB ports and auxiliary audio input.

The optional Enhanced Driver Alert package adds forward collision warning with low-speed automatic braking, a vibrating safety-alert driver seat, automatic high beams, lane keeping assist and power-adjustable pedals.

The LT trim includes all of the above, along with a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, a telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview camera, a universal garage door opener and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

The optional Luxury package adds a hands-free tailgate opener, power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, foglights, front parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, heated second-row seats, power-folding second- and third-row seats, a heated, power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a wireless charging pad. The Texas Edition package is equipped identically but adds unique badging and crossbars to the roof rails.

The Premier trim includes the Luxury package and adds 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, an adaptive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, ventilated front seats, second-row bucket seats (reducing seating capacity to seven), a navigation system with real-time traffic, 12-way power front seats and a 10-speaker Bose premium surround-sound upgrade.

The LT and Premier trims are eligible for the Sun, Entertainment and Destinations package that includes a sunroof, navigation for the LT trim, extended satellite radio and traffic service, and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. Adaptive cruise control, power-retractable side steps and a head-up display are also available on the Premier trim.

Offered on all trims are 22-inch wheels as well as the Max Trailering package that includes a different rear axle ratio, an electronic two-speed transfer case (on 4WD models), a trailer brake controller and an auto-leveling suspension for non-magnetic suspension vehicles. The Z71 Off-Road package is available only on the LT trim and adds all-terrain tires, unique cosmetic elements, tubular side steps, underbody skid plates, an off-road suspension, an electronic two-speed transfer case, hill descent control, front parking sensors and rubber floor mats.

Many features offered on higher-trim models are available on supporting trims as options.

Powering the 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe is a 5.3-liter V8 engine that produces 355 hp and 383 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission. Rear-wheel drive with a locking rear differential is standard, and four-wheel drive with a single-speed transfer case is available as an option. A two-speed transfer case comes with the Max Trailering and Z71 Off-Road packages.

Properly equipped, a rear-wheel-drive Tahoe can tow up to 8,600 pounds. Four-wheel-drive models top out at 8,400 pounds.

In Edmunds testing, a four-wheel-drive Tahoe in Premier trim accelerated to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, and a two-wheel-drive LT reached 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. These times are strong, but other SUVs in the class are even quicker. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 19 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway) for two-wheel-drive models and 18 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway) for four-wheel drive. These estimates are better than its primary competitors.

Driving

The 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe's 5.3-liter V8 is certainly capable when it comes to hauling a full load of people and cargo. It has the potential to deliver authoritative acceleration, too, but the delayed responses from the gas pedal often make the Tahoe feel slower than its horsepower suggests.

At a time when car-based crossovers have taken over the SUV market, the Tahoe clings to its truck-based underpinnings, which is good for those who intend to tow trailers and boats. But anyone using the Tahoe as a daily driver will face trade-offs in comfort and drivability. The suspension ably smooths over larger road imperfections and undulations, but shakes and shudders are noticeable over smaller ripples and bumps. The available adaptive Magnetic Ride Control suspension might improve things a bit, but only marginally. On the plus side, the cabin does remain pleasantly quiet on the highway.

The Tahoe's truck origins are even more apparent when it comes to handling and maneuverability. It's best to take it slow around turns because there's simply no way to mask the size and weight of this vehicle. It's not very maneuverable in tight spaces either, so multiple-point turns are common.

Interior

Inside the 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe, there's a wealth of space for passengers in the first two rows of seats, and materials quality is above average for the class. Despite its size, visibility is decent, and the standard rear parking sensors and rearview camera reduce the stress of maneuvering in tight spaces.

Taller drivers will easily fit, but the base LS trim's lack of a telescoping steering wheel might extend their reach more than they'd prefer. The second-row seats, whether a bench or the optional buckets, are just as roomy, but the folding mechanisms limit the range of adjustments. The third-row seats are flat with thin cushioning by comparison, and the high floor significantly reduces legroom.

Cargo capacity isn't great for a vehicle in this class — there's only 15.3 cubic feet available behind the third row, 51.6 cubic feet behind the second row and a maximum of 94.7 cubic feet with both rows folded flat. Not only is the space limited compared to the competition, but the load floor itself is inconveniently high in order to house the folding third-row bench seats. This makes loading bulky cargo more strenuous, especially for smaller people.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An Engineers view of my Tahoe
Chad Parks,12/30/2017
Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I'll start off with two big ones...Great Power and Handling. I've got the Max Tow package which came with a slightly lower gear ratio, but with a 6 Speed transmission, it still has a nice power band through the upper gears. The Front Strut and Rear coil spring is a tried and true combination proven by GM over several years now and with the addition of the magnetically controlled medium for the shocks it ensures a quick to respond firm, but comfortable ride. Fit and Finish of interior and exterior are on par with upper end European brands...which was not the case a couple decades ago. Go stop in and look at the clearances at the body seams and paint application on any current European model and then look at the Tahoe...the fit/finish speaks for itself. Dash and User interfaces are intuitive and easy to engage with, either bare handed or with gloves on. The various electronics applications are more than sufficient in coverage and are user-friendly to learn and utilize in making your travels easier and safer. This is my first vehicle with a back-up camera and after thinking I'd rarely trust it in day-to-day real life, I've found myself checking less and less with the "over-the-shoulder" verification assuming the camera can't totally be trusted with visibility and depth perception on things I thought it wouldn't be able to display accurately. (Just for peace of mind, I still do the quick looks over the shoulder if backing in between vehicles in parking areas). Electric seats, heaters, release controls, rear A/C, etc. all work well and placement of their controls is intuitive for the drivers and passengers. It has a drop-down DVD player that I know will never get used, but came as an option with the vehicle package ordered. I'd been a Grand Cherokee owner of a few models over the last 24 years, but the current Jeep lineup just couldn't match what the Tahoe had for attributes and its evolving pedigree. I'm an engineer with Pratt & Whitney and I've not typically been impressed with the layout of engine bays on any SUV's, but it appears obvious GM put some well-thought-out plans to the future accessibility regarding maintenance aspects of the Engine/Transmission/Drivetrain...everything is easily accessible and brackets/hoses/cables/etc. were all designed with long term viability with a mindful stance on areas where chafing could occur and extra clearances or anti-chafing materials applied. I put the Tahoe up on my garage lift (yes I did mention I'm an engineer and I inspect everything) shortly after purchasing and noticed the design/engineering of the undercarriage was well thought out as well. Strategically placed body and transmission mounts/component brackets/brake and fuel lines/control modules were all laid out with an eye on placement for accessibility and serious engineering utilized in the design for long term durability with thicker gauge steel on most everything(where it used to be thinner gauge metal and/or plastic). A great amount of thought was put toward corrosion control as well...when I was going over every inch of the underbody/frame with a high-power light, I couldn't find one area where there wasn't at least some form of long term engineered corrosion control used in maintaining the long term viability of a specific component/bracket/etc. I even noticed a full-sized spare wheel/tire tucked up nicely behind the rear axle with plenty of clearance around it as well...it even had a tumbler type lock securing the spare release cable. The Jack/Tire tools were stowed securely behind a quick release panel on the back left side of the cargo area. You'll need to keep your owners manual handy in the glove compartment, as it will explain(with pictures) exactly where everything is kept for getting your spare down and a potential flat changed. You'll have some fun exploring the finer touches on this vehicle, which I don't have time to cover in a short review, but rest assured this one is designed and built for long term viability and enjoyment for the owner. I also have some peace of mind on the aspect it is an American vehicle, and from what I've seen in examining the various attributes inside and out....I'd say GM has a winner with its Tahoe.
Just bought Tahoe
Christina E,03/03/2017
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Honestly. We haven't bought a GM product in over 7 yrs. which my husband has had 2 Ford leases and I personally have had Honda minivans. We since bought a Tahoe and I am so in love. I am 4'11" and he is 6'4.5". I have test drove one a few years back and decided not to get it. The braking is amazing. It doesn't feel like I'm driving a big truck, which is a big deal to me. It also is such a smooth ride im impressed. The touch screen is super responsive, acceleration is a bit slow but that's the v8. But this also shifts down to a v4 at stop lights. (So cool) and when you shut off the engine it tells you to look in the back seat (kids safety). We searched for a second row bench (we have 3 kids) and all the seats are the same size. Meaning the middle seat is also very wide (and could fit an adult). I just had to say how much I am in love with this vehicle, they have done such a great job and we are not regretting buying it at all!
Luxury SUV
Dan Brown,06/29/2017
Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Excellent choice for full sized SUV. Very nicely equipped and well appointed on the inside. Only downside is the very poor design for the third row seat. There is no leg room what so ever as the seat cushion sits on the floor. Otherwise, a very nice vehicle. We traded our 2016 Tahoe LTZ for this new Tahoe Premier as we wanted a second row bench seat. We are much happier with the bench seat than the buckets from before. Our only regret is that Chevrolet has stopped installing "cooled" seats in favor of just "ventilated" seats now. They are just not as effective. An obvious cost cutting move but regrettable on a $70000 plus vehicle. Otherwise, it's the same as the 2016 version. Update: We still own the Tahoe and for the most part we are pleased with it. Winter is when we travel and are about to do some long distant trips in the next few months. The new and updated Chevrolet Traverse looks like it could easily replace the current Tahoe in that it is roomy, lower, has useable third row seat and costs on average $15-20000 less.
Nice, but choose options carefully
Jeff K,06/09/2018
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I had, and loved, a 2007 GMC Yukon years ago, and recently traded my 2014 Durango with loads of miles for this Tahoe. I love the exterior appearance. The front and middle seats are SUPER comfy, but the third row sits too close to the floor to accommodate anyone but kids. I don’t mind the trade off of the truck ride for the truck capability, but wouldn’t get the 22” wheels. They help with handling, but they make the ride a little harsh. Turning radius is amazingly tight for a big vehicle, making it easy to turn around. The rear view camera and parking sensors help infrequent drivers of the Tahoe more comfortable parking it. The lane departure system is a little obnoxious, nudging the wheel to put you back in the lane. Chevy/GM has done a nice job of improving the gas mileage over the years, but I feel like I’m filling the tank a lot due to the mileage and gas tank size. I didn’t have that issue with the Durango. The loading height at the rear hatch is pretty high. I’m tall, so no big issue, but I notice my wife struggle with it when she borrows it. The instrument panel and controls are well thought out, and all of the electronics are easy enough to figure out and use. I bought this to haul people and stuff, and tow a trailer once in a while. If I didn’t need to tow the trailer, I’d consider another V6 Durango or maybe the Traverse.
See all 21 reviews of the 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22.9%

More about the 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is priced between $33,445 and$47,998 with odometer readings between 17256 and107649 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LS is priced between $28,995 and$42,858 with odometer readings between 22122 and92340 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier is priced between $41,997 and$48,290 with odometer readings between 23360 and67278 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe for sale near. There are currently 64 used and CPO 2017 Tahoes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,995 and mileage as low as 17256 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Can't find a used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,479.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,001.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,874.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,395.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

