I'll start off with two big ones...Great Power and Handling. I've got the Max Tow package which came with a slightly lower gear ratio, but with a 6 Speed transmission, it still has a nice power band through the upper gears. The Front Strut and Rear coil spring is a tried and true combination proven by GM over several years now and with the addition of the magnetically controlled medium for the shocks it ensures a quick to respond firm, but comfortable ride. Fit and Finish of interior and exterior are on par with upper end European brands...which was not the case a couple decades ago. Go stop in and look at the clearances at the body seams and paint application on any current European model and then look at the Tahoe...the fit/finish speaks for itself. Dash and User interfaces are intuitive and easy to engage with, either bare handed or with gloves on. The various electronics applications are more than sufficient in coverage and are user-friendly to learn and utilize in making your travels easier and safer. This is my first vehicle with a back-up camera and after thinking I'd rarely trust it in day-to-day real life, I've found myself checking less and less with the "over-the-shoulder" verification assuming the camera can't totally be trusted with visibility and depth perception on things I thought it wouldn't be able to display accurately. (Just for peace of mind, I still do the quick looks over the shoulder if backing in between vehicles in parking areas). Electric seats, heaters, release controls, rear A/C, etc. all work well and placement of their controls is intuitive for the drivers and passengers. It has a drop-down DVD player that I know will never get used, but came as an option with the vehicle package ordered. I'd been a Grand Cherokee owner of a few models over the last 24 years, but the current Jeep lineup just couldn't match what the Tahoe had for attributes and its evolving pedigree. I'm an engineer with Pratt & Whitney and I've not typically been impressed with the layout of engine bays on any SUV's, but it appears obvious GM put some well-thought-out plans to the future accessibility regarding maintenance aspects of the Engine/Transmission/Drivetrain...everything is easily accessible and brackets/hoses/cables/etc. were all designed with long term viability with a mindful stance on areas where chafing could occur and extra clearances or anti-chafing materials applied. I put the Tahoe up on my garage lift (yes I did mention I'm an engineer and I inspect everything) shortly after purchasing and noticed the design/engineering of the undercarriage was well thought out as well. Strategically placed body and transmission mounts/component brackets/brake and fuel lines/control modules were all laid out with an eye on placement for accessibility and serious engineering utilized in the design for long term durability with thicker gauge steel on most everything(where it used to be thinner gauge metal and/or plastic). A great amount of thought was put toward corrosion control as well...when I was going over every inch of the underbody/frame with a high-power light, I couldn't find one area where there wasn't at least some form of long term engineered corrosion control used in maintaining the long term viability of a specific component/bracket/etc. I even noticed a full-sized spare wheel/tire tucked up nicely behind the rear axle with plenty of clearance around it as well...it even had a tumbler type lock securing the spare release cable. The Jack/Tire tools were stowed securely behind a quick release panel on the back left side of the cargo area. You'll need to keep your owners manual handy in the glove compartment, as it will explain(with pictures) exactly where everything is kept for getting your spare down and a potential flat changed. You'll have some fun exploring the finer touches on this vehicle, which I don't have time to cover in a short review, but rest assured this one is designed and built for long term viability and enjoyment for the owner. I also have some peace of mind on the aspect it is an American vehicle, and from what I've seen in examining the various attributes inside and out....I'd say GM has a winner with its Tahoe.

