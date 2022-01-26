At the start of 2022, the closest thing to a self-driving car for consumers is one equipped with General Motors' Super Cruise system, a hands-free semi-automated driving suite introduced on Cadillac's flagship CT6 sedan for the 2018 model year. Now available on a number of Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles, Super Cruise works only on approved limited-access roads in the U.S. and Canada, such as freeways. While Super Cruise is active, drivers can take their hands off the wheel as the car steers, accelerates and brakes on its own. However, drivers must pay close attention at all times and be ready to take control at a moment's notice.

Though impressive, Super Cruise is not the fully autonomous self-driving system consumers believe is right around the corner. They don't want to pay attention and serve as a backup for the technology. Instead, they want to scroll social media, play a game, watch a movie or take a nap.

Even GM's more capable next-generation Ultra Cruise, planned as a subscription service on the company's premium models and usable on city streets, carries the following disclaimer: "Always pay attention while driving and when using Ultra Cruise and Super Cruise. Do not use a hand-held device."

Volvo's recently announced Ride Pilot is different because it will allow drivers to divert their attention from the road. The automaker says Ride Pilot will take complete control of the vehicle, and Volvo will take full responsibility for whatever happens, which means drivers are free of their monitoring duties. However, the automaker concedes that there could be situations in which the system will need to hand control over to a human, so drivers are not entirely off of the hook.

Similar to Super Cruise and Ultra Cruise (and Ford's upcoming BlueCruise), Ride Pilot will operate only on specific approved roads. And while Ride Pilot's sensors, cameras and lidar will be standard on Volvo's upcoming electric flagship SUV, owners won't be able to use it until regulators approve it. Even then, Volvo will initially offer Ride Pilot only in California and will perform an over-the-air update to activate the system only after the vehicle's owner has paid for a subscription to the service.

In short, even today's (and tomorrow's) most advanced hands-free driving systems require the driver to be attentive, alert and ready to take the wheel at all times.

The future is self-driving technology is by subscription