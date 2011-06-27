We owned a Chevy Astro van several years ago. We sold it because it was nickel-and -dimming us way too frequently. We switched to Ford products and noticed a dramatic difference with over 250,000 miles on the Explorer we sold after buying this Tahoe. We bought a Tahoe because the Ford SUV's were blowing spark plugs out of the heads. We purchased a used Tahoe that was sourced from a mature private party after having the vehicle checked-out professionally. Maintenance records indicated that the transmission had already been replaced by a dealer under warranty at 30,000 miles. I have two major gripes with this vehicle: 1. The vehicle is in the process of nickel-and-dimming us with repairs needed such as the rear heater core for the passenger compartment leaking, the electronic instrument cluster going out, and the four wheel drive selector switch getting stuck in 4WD for no apparent reason. 2. The transmission: While in overdrive and in cruise control on the highway at speed, the transmission downshifts consistently (too often) at every little rise in the road. My independent transmission repair facility tells me that's the way it's designed. WHY? This is a well designed, comfortable vehicle that does very well in the snow and ice of Colorado. However, Chevrolet needs to do a far better job with the longevity and reliability of their components. We're simply not used to this much unnecessary maintenance with our garage full of Fords that we put tires and brakes on, along with routine fluid changes. Shame on you Chevy! UPDATE: Since our last review, we've had a rotational noise at 10-15 miles per hour. Our mechanic diagnosed it initally as the bearing going to the front drive shaft. While torn apart, the bearing looked OK. He did replace the wear discs in the transfer case with a different type at the recommendation of a rebuilder who has performed dozens of these. WHAT A DIFFERENCE! The entire vehicle shifts much smoother, especially when the transmission downshifts automatically when needed in cruise control. ONCE AGAIN, this repair SHOULD NOT HAVE TO BE PERFORMED WITH THIS FEW MILES ON THE ODOMETER! It appears the next major repair that's needed soon is the head gasket replacement. Remember, REAL TRUCKS don't wear bowties, they have a blue oval circle of quality. UPDATE (12/2018): The song remains the same. After piloting this vehicle through significant snowstorms in the Colorado mountains, I'm in awe of the engineering and performance of this Tahoe. Even so, we're replacing parts that should NOT have worn out already on a monthly basis. Parts that I've NEVER replaced on any of the three Ford's that we've owned, including my 30+ year old daily driver. SHAME ON YOU CHEVROLET! UPDATE (12/2019): The nickel-and-diming had slowed down. Two recent issues include: 1. The Sirus satellite radio system is constantly fading in and out. The shops that I've talked to don't know where to start to even attempt to fix this. 2. It's time for a tune-up. The parts alone are over $1,000. Not Cool! UPDATE (6/20) Time for some needed maintenance; 160,000 miles 1. We lost a rear axle seal which leaked fluid onto the rear brakes. Axle seals + rear brakes = $1,200. 2. Tune-up = Coil packs (one per cylinder), plus spark plug wires, plus spark plugs = over $1,000. 3. We lost one or more knock sensors activating a "check engine" light. $800. How else are you going to nickel-and-dime us Chevrolet?

Read more