Consumer Rating
(112)
2005 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines, roomy and versatile interior, numerous available amenities.
  • Spotty build quality, interior materials could use improvement.
List Price Range
$3,900 - $7,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

With room for up to nine passengers, gutsy V8 engines and a long list of available options, it's no wonder the Tahoe is the best-selling full-size sport-ute on the market.

2005 Highlights

A touchscreen navigation system is optional on Tahoe this year, and all models now come standard with the overhead rear liftgate (with separate rear lift-glass). The Z71 off-road package can now be had with two-wheel drive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5(70%)
4(21%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
112 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Regret selling it everyday
prodigy1,10/10/2013
Bought a 2005 tahoe LS with 60k miles on it and feel I love with it! It's the best "do anything" vehicle. You can use it for family or work or towing and it even looks good all cleaned up taking the wife out on a date in a classy part of town. The 5.3 was extremely reliable and even with low Mpg's (15.5 no matter what) it was a pleasure to own and drive. We took this truck across the country multiple times and never felt fatigued after 12 hour days. It was loaded to the brim with features and never got tired of owning it. We traded it in for a "gas sipper" and every since we did, I've been miserable. I'll take the fuel cost over not being happy.
Excellent Performance
dillonk,07/17/2012
The Chevy Tahoe LT 5.3L V8 is one of the best vehicles I've ever owned! I bought it with 82,000 miles on it, and now it has 95,000 miles on it. The Tahoe can accelerate very fast for a large size vehicle. One of the reasons why I would recommend it to others. The only problem I had with it was that the clutch for the A/C and/or Heater went out. But It was a small repair, otherwise the Chevy Tahoe is the best SUV ever.
Excellent value for money
Tarek,11/22/2009
i purchased my tahoe 4 years ago, so far i didn't face any kind of problem with the car. i live in the arabian gulf so hot during summer but the cooling system and A/C are very efficient.dealer service is excellent. until this day i'm still using the original brake pad after 65000 Km and the dealer said it is still 50%
$$$$$ EXPENSIVE TO MAINTAIN $$$$$
Remodelman,12/18/2017
LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
We owned a Chevy Astro van several years ago. We sold it because it was nickel-and -dimming us way too frequently. We switched to Ford products and noticed a dramatic difference with over 250,000 miles on the Explorer we sold after buying this Tahoe. We bought a Tahoe because the Ford SUV's were blowing spark plugs out of the heads. We purchased a used Tahoe that was sourced from a mature private party after having the vehicle checked-out professionally. Maintenance records indicated that the transmission had already been replaced by a dealer under warranty at 30,000 miles. I have two major gripes with this vehicle: 1. The vehicle is in the process of nickel-and-dimming us with repairs needed such as the rear heater core for the passenger compartment leaking, the electronic instrument cluster going out, and the four wheel drive selector switch getting stuck in 4WD for no apparent reason. 2. The transmission: While in overdrive and in cruise control on the highway at speed, the transmission downshifts consistently (too often) at every little rise in the road. My independent transmission repair facility tells me that's the way it's designed. WHY? This is a well designed, comfortable vehicle that does very well in the snow and ice of Colorado. However, Chevrolet needs to do a far better job with the longevity and reliability of their components. We're simply not used to this much unnecessary maintenance with our garage full of Fords that we put tires and brakes on, along with routine fluid changes. Shame on you Chevy! UPDATE: Since our last review, we've had a rotational noise at 10-15 miles per hour. Our mechanic diagnosed it initally as the bearing going to the front drive shaft. While torn apart, the bearing looked OK. He did replace the wear discs in the transfer case with a different type at the recommendation of a rebuilder who has performed dozens of these. WHAT A DIFFERENCE! The entire vehicle shifts much smoother, especially when the transmission downshifts automatically when needed in cruise control. ONCE AGAIN, this repair SHOULD NOT HAVE TO BE PERFORMED WITH THIS FEW MILES ON THE ODOMETER! It appears the next major repair that's needed soon is the head gasket replacement. Remember, REAL TRUCKS don't wear bowties, they have a blue oval circle of quality. UPDATE (12/2018): The song remains the same. After piloting this vehicle through significant snowstorms in the Colorado mountains, I'm in awe of the engineering and performance of this Tahoe. Even so, we're replacing parts that should NOT have worn out already on a monthly basis. Parts that I've NEVER replaced on any of the three Ford's that we've owned, including my 30+ year old daily driver. SHAME ON YOU CHEVROLET! UPDATE (12/2019): The nickel-and-diming had slowed down. Two recent issues include: 1. The Sirus satellite radio system is constantly fading in and out. The shops that I've talked to don't know where to start to even attempt to fix this. 2. It's time for a tune-up. The parts alone are over $1,000. Not Cool! UPDATE (6/20) Time for some needed maintenance; 160,000 miles 1. We lost a rear axle seal which leaked fluid onto the rear brakes. Axle seals + rear brakes = $1,200. 2. Tune-up = Coil packs (one per cylinder), plus spark plug wires, plus spark plugs = over $1,000. 3. We lost one or more knock sensors activating a "check engine" light. $800. How else are you going to nickel-and-dime us Chevrolet?
See all 112 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe

Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A), LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Fleet 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and Fleet Rwd 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS is priced between $3,900 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 171282 and280895 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2005 Tahoes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 171282 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Can't find a used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,116.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,076.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,630.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,946.

