Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding White Diamond Tricoat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels; 4 - 20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Chrome Clad Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Trailering Package; Heavy-Duty Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible CD/Dvd Player Cooling; Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler; Heavy-Duty Air-To-Oil Cooling; External Engine Oil Cooler; Heavy-Duty Air-To-Oil; Integral To Driver Side Of Radiator Ebony; Custom Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Ltz Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Perforated Leather-Appointed Seating Seats; Second Row Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating; Reclining Solid Paint Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation USA Corpus Christi is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ only has 134,223mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. This Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ. This Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. Stupendously fast, yet subtle at the same time, this Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ sets the bar high. A true automotive masterpiece, this Chevrolet can function on track-day or work-day, and will always get you to your destination very quick. Driver and passengers will celebrate the comfort and convenience this Chevrolet Tahoe offers with its well-considered features. The Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ is exactly what you would expect out of a Chevrolet. It's decadently opulent, meticulously engineered and unapologetically grandiose. More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe: Chevy's 2010 Tahoe and Suburban pair sturdy, capable truck underpinnings with more modern car-like interiors and features and they stand out for their comfortable ride and decent handling. With the addition of the Hybrid model, introduced in 2009, trailer towing need not exclude fuel economy. Strengths of this model include compliant ride and handling relative to other large SUVs, fuel-efficient hybrid model., spacious interior, and Towing and hauling ability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNUCCE08AR211471

Stock: AR211471

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020