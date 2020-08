Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

Domino Motors - Sac City / Iowa

This used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe in Sac City, IOWA comes with peace of mind. This SUV doesn't look like it has a few plus years on it. It's a 5.3L V8 Gold Mist Metallic 4x4 SUV that can tackle many different terrains. You will not find a nicer or cleaner 2010 Tahoe.....and it's LOADED UP! New tires and breaks!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNUKCE09AR103234

Stock: 2839A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020