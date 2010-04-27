Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 160,989 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500$3,513 Below Market
Domino Motors - Sac City / Iowa
This used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe in Sac City, IOWA comes with peace of mind. This SUV doesn't look like it has a few plus years on it. It's a 5.3L V8 Gold Mist Metallic 4x4 SUV that can tackle many different terrains. You will not find a nicer or cleaner 2010 Tahoe.....and it's LOADED UP! New tires and breaks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUKCE09AR103234
Stock: 2839A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 211,361 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000$2,354 Below Market
Swant Graber Ford - Barron / Wisconsin
* 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $9,000 * * 2010 ** Chevrolet * * Tahoe * * LT * Outfitted with a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, remote starter, parking assistance, a leather interior, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, premium sound system, and anti-lock brakes, this 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is a true steal. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. With a suave gray exterior and an ebony interior, this vehicle is a top pick. With a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. Call and schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUKBE09AR105334
Stock: 20154A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 150,000 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,400$1,786 Below Market
Tim Short Hyundai - Pikeville / Kentucky
4WD, ebony Leather. 4WD **TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION** **Tim Short Automotive of Pikeville, Ky (606)437-1300 or (606)432-1716.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUKBE05AR132661
Stock: P4429A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 168,538 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$4,529 Below Market
Fromm's Auto - Mankato / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUKCE01AR103390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,879 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,000$2,686 Below Market
Hudson Toyota - Jersey City / New Jersey
- 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Z71RECENT HUDSON TOYOTA TRADE IN, 4WD, PLEASE ASK FOR SAFETY INSPECTION WHEN YOU COME DOWN!. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Four Wheel Drive, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Custom Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Driver Manual Lumbar Control, Floor Console, Power Heated Manual-Folding Outside Mirrors, Color-Keyed Door Handles, XM Radio, OnStar 1-Year Directions & Connections Plan, Rear Audio System Controls, USB Port Audio System Feature, Compass, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Rear Parking Sensors, Spoiler, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adjustable pedals, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUKBE04AR267467
Stock: R267467A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 157,172 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$1,521 Below Market
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
PUBLIC NOTICE: This vehicle will go to the AUCTION or be sold to a WHOLESALER in 10 days. We are offering it to the public at a WHOLESALE COST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUKAE07AR180995
Stock: 252T20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,788
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
This 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is proudly offered by Maxwell Ford When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Chevrolet Tahoe offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe: Chevy's 2010 Tahoe and Suburban pair sturdy, capable truck underpinnings with more modern car-like interiors and features and they stand out for their comfortable ride and decent handling. With the addition of the Hybrid model, introduced in 2009, trailer towing need not exclude fuel economy. Strengths of this model include compliant ride and handling relative to other large SUVs, fuel-efficient hybrid model., spacious interior, and Towing and hauling ability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUCBE04AR157175
Stock: AR157175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 134,242 miles
$15,888
AutoNation USA Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding White Diamond Tricoat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels; 4 - 20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Chrome Clad Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Trailering Package; Heavy-Duty Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible CD/Dvd Player Cooling; Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler; Heavy-Duty Air-To-Oil Cooling; External Engine Oil Cooler; Heavy-Duty Air-To-Oil; Integral To Driver Side Of Radiator Ebony; Custom Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Ltz Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Perforated Leather-Appointed Seating Seats; Second Row Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating; Reclining Solid Paint Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation USA Corpus Christi is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ only has 134,223mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. This Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ. This Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. Stupendously fast, yet subtle at the same time, this Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ sets the bar high. A true automotive masterpiece, this Chevrolet can function on track-day or work-day, and will always get you to your destination very quick. Driver and passengers will celebrate the comfort and convenience this Chevrolet Tahoe offers with its well-considered features. The Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ is exactly what you would expect out of a Chevrolet. It's decadently opulent, meticulously engineered and unapologetically grandiose. More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe: Chevy's 2010 Tahoe and Suburban pair sturdy, capable truck underpinnings with more modern car-like interiors and features and they stand out for their comfortable ride and decent handling. With the addition of the Hybrid model, introduced in 2009, trailer towing need not exclude fuel economy. Strengths of this model include compliant ride and handling relative to other large SUVs, fuel-efficient hybrid model., spacious interior, and Towing and hauling ability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUCCE08AR211471
Stock: AR211471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 169,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,490$1,427 Below Market
Jansen Chevrolet - Germantown / Illinois
2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ White Diamond Tricoat Leather, Heated & Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Back-up Camera, DVD Player, Remote Start, Local Trade, One Owner, Clean Vehicle History Report, 20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Power Seat Release, 2nd Row Reclining Bucket Seats, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD/DVD/Navigation, Auto Air Level Control, Automatic Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Autoride Suspension Package, Bose Centerpoint 10-Spkr Audio System Feature, Custom Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated rear seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Memory seat, Power Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Rear air conditioning, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Traction control, Universal Home Remote.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUKCE09AR289888
Stock: J1761A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- 150,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$1,027 Below Market
Chicago Motors - Chicago / Illinois
About Us Thank You for Visiting ChicagoMotors.com. We are your leading source for quality pre-owned police and government vehicles since 1988. Operating from our original location in the Heart of Chicago. We now display more than 100 of our quality vehicles on-site. About the Car From our handpicked selection we bring you this 2010 Chevy Tahoe 4WD SSV Police Package with only 150k Miles.This federal government truck is in well keptshape all around. Engine sounds perfect, transmission shifts smooth, brakes are in good condition, tires all around areinat least 50% shape. The body of the vehicle is in good shape, aside from average blemishes due to normal wear and tear. The black interior is in good condition as well. And remember, all vehicles are checked and inspected by qualified technicians before being placed for sale online, getting it ready for your drive back home no matter where it is. CarFax history reports and over 50 pictures are provided free of charge on our website ChicagoMotors.com. Did you find the one? Looking for something more specific? Contact our sales department. We will be glad to assist you in any way possible. Our Inventory Each of our onlinevehicles havebeen inspected prior to being offered for sale and are in road-ready shape. Logistics We can help arrange shipping worldwide right to your front door. Our Facility We welcome you to our facility, for a visit or a purchase, we will be glad to assist you. Our Promise to You Offering the highest quality pre-owned police and government cars to buyers worldwide over the last 27 years; the Chicago Motors family aims to offering you a pressure free environment, the highest quality police vehicle with and friendliest service to any dealer around. Contact Us We look forward to hearing from you soon. Please call the sales department at 773-235-6500. Or write to us at Sales@ChicagoMotors.com. We sincerely wish you good luck with your future purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUKAE03AR280060
Stock: R-5076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 196,552 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,300$783 Below Market
Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota
<b>Equipment</b> Enough room to carry all your cargo, passengers and equipment on a long road trip. Offering a ride height that is above most other vehicles, this vehicle has great visibility on the road. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this unit and drive with confidence. This 1/2 ton suv features a high end BOSE stereo system. Bluetooth technology is built into this vehicle, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. This Chevrolet Tahoe excites both driver and bystanders with a polished red exterior with racy lines. <b>Additional Information</b> Call or Text Travis at 701 200 9477 for more details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUKBE0XAR275413
Stock: M4L091X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 127,699 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,495$1,345 Below Market
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
Recent Trade! LTZ 5.3 V8 4x4. Navigation System, DVD Player, Power Sunroof, Towing Package, Power Rear Liftgate, 20' Chrome Wheels, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Third Row Seats, Second Row Bucket Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Black Running Boards, Bose Premium Audio Brand, Rear Heated Seats, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows. This vehicle has good tires! This Tahoe has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! Power Rear Liftgate Navigation CD Player DVD Player Portable Audio Connection Bose Premium Audio Security System 3rd Row Seats Third Row Seats 2nd Row Bucket Seats 2nd Row Captains Chairs Second Row Bucket Seats Second Row Buckets Backup Sensors Backup Camera Cruise Control Keyless Entry Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Cooled Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats 20' Chrome Wheels 20 Inch Chrome Wheels 20' Wheels 20 Inch Wheels Premium Wheels Sunroof Trailer Hitch Running Boards Rear Heated Seats Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUKCE03AR154521
Stock: L202054B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 131,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,550$1,901 Below Market
Landmark Chevrolet Buick - Bryan / Ohio
Check out this 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Tahoe features the following options: WHEELS, 4 - 20' X 8.5' (50.8 CM X 21.6 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), TAUPE GRAY METALLIC, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector, SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes 1 year of XM Radio and XM NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (UUK) AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player and DVD-based navigation, (UVC) rearview camera system and (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system., SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET WITH LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING, RECLINING, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING (AG1) 12-way power driver and (AG2) front passenger seat adjusters, power lumbar control, heated and cooled seats, 2-position driver memory (including lumbar), adjustable head restraints, storage pockets and floor console (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.08 RATIO, and LTZ PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment. Stop by and visit us at Estle Chevrolet Buick, 112 N. Lynn Street, Bryan, OH 43506.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUKCE08AR230069
Stock: 70069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 185,007 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
This 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LS is proudly offered by Dallas Autos Direct When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Chevrolet Tahoe offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe: Chevy's 2010 Tahoe and Suburban pair sturdy, capable truck underpinnings with more modern car-like interiors and features and they stand out for their comfortable ride and decent handling. With the addition of the Hybrid model, introduced in 2009, trailer towing need not exclude fuel economy. Strengths of this model include compliant ride and handling relative to other large SUVs, fuel-efficient hybrid model., spacious interior, and Towing and hauling ability Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNMCAE01AR139307
Stock: AR139307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2019
- 122,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500$503 Below Market
Taylor & Sons Chevrolet - Ponderay / Idaho
Call or Text 208.252.6278 Key Features: Local Trade, Clean Carfax Report, LT Package, Z71 Off Road Package, Luxury Package, Sunroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, HD Trailering Package, Dual Power Heated Leather Seating, OnStar, XM Rado, Bluetooth, USB Input, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Bose Premium Sound, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Side Impact Air Bags, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Power Rear Liftgate, 2nd Row Heated Seats, and much more. This 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe is a Local Trade to Taylor and Sons with a Perfect Carfax Report. This Tahoe has been maintained and serviced by Taylor and Sons for the majority of it's life. It was traded back to us toward the purchase of a newer 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe. This vehicle has passed Taylor Sons comprehensive used vehicle inspection in our service department. Copies of Vehicle History Report and All Dealer Reconditioning Available Upon Request. If you like what you see and would like to take a closer look send us an email or call us toll free at 800-866-2138 and we will email a video walkaround of the vehicle filmed just for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUKBE05AR266943
Stock: 66051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 160,567 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,788
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe we recently got in. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is the perfect example of the modern luxury. More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe: Chevy's 2010 Tahoe and Suburban pair sturdy, capable truck underpinnings with more modern car-like interiors and features and they stand out for their comfortable ride and decent handling. With the addition of the Hybrid model, introduced in 2009, trailer towing need not exclude fuel economy. Strengths of this model include compliant ride and handling relative to other large SUVs, fuel-efficient hybrid model., spacious interior, and Towing and hauling ability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNMCBE3XAR139273
Stock: AR139273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 127,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000$1,404 Below Market
Bob Hook Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Iron Block CLEAN CAR FAX, LEATHER, 3RD ROW SEATING, SUNROOF, DVD,REAR ENTERTAINMENT, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 4WD, light cashmere dark cashmere Leather.This Vehicle has just arrived and is a Trade in that is going through inspection and being detailed. Photos and more info coming soon. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 51700 miles below market average!Contact our Internet team for more information or to schedule your test drive. New vehicles may include any and all Chevrolet Rebates.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUKBE07AR277359
Stock: 16544P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 161,773 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,995$397 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Billings - Billings / Montana
LT trim. Moonroof, Leather, Entertainment System, Third Row Seat, Premium Sound System, 4x4, Running Boards, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, Hitch, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING. READ MORE! PREMIUM FEATURES ON THIS CHEVY TAHOE INCLUDE: ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD/DVD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and USB port, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL with Active Fuel Management, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 320 hp [238.6 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 335 lb-ft of torque [452.2 N-m] @ 4000 rpm, with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243.1 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [469.8 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), iron block (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD) BEST IN CLASS: THE CHEVY TAHOE: "Handsome cabin with impressive fit and finish, comfortable ride, smooth powertrain, can accommodate up to nine passengers. "- Edmunds.com. "Chevrolet Tahoe still shines as a top pick for a full-size SUV, thanks to its attractive cabin and unstoppable towing ability. "- Edmunds.com. WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Toyota of Billings serving the greater Billings, MT area offers great prices, rebates, parts and service for new and used Toyota cars, vans and SUVs to all of our neighbors in Great Falls Montana, Missoula Montana, Helena Montana, and Bozeman Montana. Our Expert Service & Parts staff is here to assist our Billings Price does not include title, license, $8.24 DMV, or $399 dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUKBE08AR130421
Stock: 38307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
