Used 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

4,515 listings
Tahoe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,515 listings
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ

    160,989 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,500

    $3,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Gray
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    211,361 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    $2,354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Black
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    150,000 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,400

    $1,786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in Gray
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ

    168,538 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $4,529 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Black
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    179,879 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,000

    $2,686 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LS in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    157,172 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    $1,521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Gray
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    146,384 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,788

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in White
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ

    134,242 miles

    $15,888

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in White
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ

    169,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,490

    $1,427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LS in White
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    150,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $1,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    196,552 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,300

    $783 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in White
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ

    127,699 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,495

    $1,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in Gray
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ

    131,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,550

    $1,901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LS in White
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    185,007 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Silver
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    122,682 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,500

    $503 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in White
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    160,567 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,788

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in White
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    127,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,000

    $1,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    161,773 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,995

    $397 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,515 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe
Overall Consumer Rating
4.218 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (11%)
Best Car ever
Russ Blondek,04/27/2010
I love this thing. When I tow my 6,500 pound trailer you can barley feel it. The ride is smooth while I have the Z71 Package. It tackles mountains like nothing, and its done marvels when waterfording. I couldnt imagine not driving anything else. The Cargo space is huge, and the cabin is insanley roomy. The handling feels european and is incredible for such a large SUV. Bumps and potholes are barley felt. I was going home one night and a deer jumped in front of my headlights. I did hit him, but alls I felt was a light thud.(The deer survived. Hes at a sancuary now). The car is remarkably safe and the electronic stability control ahs saved my life more then once. Do not hesitate buying this!!!
Report abuse
