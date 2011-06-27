  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth V8 engine
  • supple ride
  • stout towing capacity
  • good fit and finish
  • can seat up to nine.
  • Third-row seat doesn't fold into the floor and is less spacious than those of many big crossovers
  • no telescoping steering wheel.
List Price Range
$18,424 - $30,994
Used Tahoe for Sale


Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe deserves strong consideration if you're shopping for a large, traditional SUV with impressive towing capacity. But for pure passenger use, a large crossover might work out better.

Vehicle overview

Full-size, truck-based SUVs are becoming an increasingly rare sight in showrooms, and understandably so. Not many folks really need the immense capabilities of a pure utility vehicle and are thus better served by more space- and fuel-efficient crossovers. However, there are still those who have horse trailers, boats, campers and other heavy things to lug around, plus they often have snow, mud or slippery boat ramps in their lives. And for them, the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe makes perfect sense.

A smaller sibling to the massive Suburban, the Tahoe manages to combine broad-shouldered toughness with a refined demeanor, making it a good choice for those who take long road trips with their toys in tow. But even when nothing is hooked up to the trailer hitch, the Tahoe makes for a pleasant way to get around, thanks to its high seating position, excellent outward visibility and quiet, comfortable cabin that can seat up to nine passengers.

Within its segment, the 2013 Chevy Tahoe compares well to the Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia. The Expedition offers a more practical stow-away third seat but has less towing capacity. The Sequoia is the Tahoe's most serious competitor, with a similar mix of performance and utility.

However, if carrying passengers is more important than towing, a large crossover SUV such as the Chevy Traverse or Ford Flex could be a more practical choice. These vehicles promise better on-road handling, superior fuel economy and more flexible interior arrangements.

2013 Chevrolet Tahoe models

The 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe is available in three trim levels: LS, LT and LTZ. The Tahoe Hybrid is reviewed separately. Eight seats are standard, but there are two optional seating arrangements: second-row captain's chairs drop the count to seven and an available 40/20/40 front bench seat increases it to nine.

The base Tahoe LS comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, tri-zone manual climate control, six-way power front seats (with driver lumbar adjustment), a 60/40-split second-row seat and 50/50-split removable third-row seat. Also standard are Bluetooth, OnStar and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, rear audio controls, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. An optional Convenience package includes power-adjustable pedals, remote ignition, rear parking assist and a rearview camera system.

LT models include most available LS equipment plus foglamps, a locking rear differential, tri-zone automatic climate control, driver memory functions, leather upholstery and a nine-speaker Bose sound system. Available options for the LT include second-row captain's chairs and a Luxury package with heated front and second-row seats (with power release), power-folding mirrors and a power rear liftgate. An optional Z71 Off-Road package adds specially tuned springs and shocks, 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, skid plates and unique front and rear fascias.

LTZ-trimmed Tahoes include the LT Luxury package content with the captain's chairs as standard equipment and add 20-inch wheels, an upgraded air suspension, heated and ventilated 12-way power front seats, a heated steering wheel, power flip-and-fold second-row seats, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with digital music storage. The second-row split bench seat is still optional. LTZ options include power-retractable assist steps and a blind-spot warning system.

Optional on the LT and LTZ is the Sun, Entertainment and Destinations package, which includes a sunroof and a rear-seat entertainment system. On the LT, it also includes the navigation system. A Trailering package and a variety of 20- and 22-inch wheels are also optional on the Tahoe.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Chevrolet Tahoe is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

All 2013 Chevrolet Tahoes come with a 5.3-liter V8 generating 320 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission transmits power through the rear wheels on 2WD models or all four wheels on 4WD models. The 4WD Tahoe is offered with a choice of either a traditional two-speed transfer case or a single-speed unit without low-range gearing (not available on LTZ).

In Edmunds testing a Tahoe hit 60 mph in about 8.5 seconds -- average for a full-size SUV. EPA-estimated fuel economy is respectable, with 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined. A properly equipped Tahoe can tow up to 8,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2013 Chevy Tahoe includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are available on every Tahoe, while the Tahoe LTZ can be had with a blind-spot warning system.

In government crash safety tests, the Tahoe earned an overall rating of four stars (out of five), with five stars for overall frontal-impact crash protection and five stars for overall side-impact crash protection. Its three-star rollover rating contributed to its lower overall score. In Edmunds brake testing, a Tahoe came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet, an average distance for a vehicle in this class.

Driving

Fully loaded with cargo and passengers, the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe weighs more than 3 tons. But the spirited V8 engine provides energetic acceleration, and the suspension is supple enough to yield a compliant and cushioned ride. LTZ buyers get the Autoride suspension that features variable shock damping and air-assisted load-leveling, which is quite useful when towing. The steering isn't particularly responsive in terms of handling, but on the plus side, the Tahoe's tight 39-foot turning circle makes it reasonably maneuverable in town.

While some large crossovers and minivans can seat up to eight people, the Tahoe's main attraction for a vehicle this size is its towing and off-road ability. Family boats, extra cars and small horse trailers easily fall within the Tahoe's maximum towing capacity when it's properly equipped. Also, the Z71 off-road package includes upgraded shocks, more aggressive tires, skid plates and an automatic locking rear differential, all of which increase driver confidence in off-pavement situations such as ski roads, muddy rodeo grounds or campground trails.

Interior

The Tahoe's cabin features an attractive design supported with high-quality fit and finish, including wood trim on the LTZ model. The control layout is straightforward and the switchgear operation is intuitive. Large front seats provide comfort and support for long drives, though the lack of a telescoping steering wheel might be a drawback for some drivers.

One of the Tahoe's advantages over its competition is the ability to accommodate nine occupants with the LS's available front split bench seat. However, the Tahoe lacks a convenient flat-folding third-row seat. The 50/50 split rear bench seats are heavy, awkward to remove and must be stored elsewhere to open up the cargo area to its full 109 cubic feet of storage capacity. With the third seat in place, there's barely 17 cubic feet of cargo space behind the seat. If maximum passenger space isn't a priority, the Tahoe can be had with bucket seats in the middle row.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Steering Column not centered
acanarte,09/17/2013
I just purchased a 2013 Chevy Tahoe. After a few days of driving it, I noticed that the steering column was not centered to the seat and consequantly to my body. I took it back to the dealer and they were not able to do anything. I then took it to another dealer where they did agree that it was off-center, but they said this is a problem with all large SUV. Has anyone else experienced this problem? Although, I like the way it rides, I am considering appealing to the lemon law.
Switched from a Tacoma
Jason,06/22/2018
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I have owned this vehicle now for around 6 months. I have around 96k miles on it and it has been, and continues to be, a pleasure to own. Comfortable, stylish, and plenty of power to do the things I need to do. It also has plenty of room for passengers, shopping, etc.
Chevy baby
Robert Snyder,04/22/2017
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
How comfortable this car is . We love this car
Love it
O Hill,06/05/2018
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I was looking for over 6 months and everything I found had over 100 thousand miles on it at a very high price I got my truck at a great deal clean car fax and only 56000 miles patience really paid off
See all 6 reviews of the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover24.6%

More about the 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe
More About This Model

This time of year, the air dripping from the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains is cold and clean, and this early in the morning it brings an unnatural silence to the industrial heart of Fontana, California. It's lovely, but fleeting. This town's new alarm clock is a tick-tock from detonation.

Idling near-silently at the edge of 3,300 feet of arrow-straight pavement, a 701-horsepower, 7.0-liter 2013 SLP Chevy Tahoe 700hp Supercharged Sport Edition is about to rip this day a new one.

Complicate and Add Displacement
At first blush the 2013 Chevy Tahoe is an odd place to start a tuner project. According to the specs, the stock seven-passenger Tahoe stands 6.5 feet tall, weighs nearly 3 tons and evokes all of the sportiness of a Hometown Buffet. But enthusiasts come in all shapes and sizes, and have all manner of interests that extend beyond the sphere of straight-up performance cars.

Neither Porsche, AMG nor BMW's M Division think the guy who has everything is going to settle for a stock family hauler or a weak-sauce boat puller. New Jersey-based GM performance specialists SLP doesn't either. The 2013 SLP Chevy Tahoe 700hp Supercharged Sport Edition isn't meant to replace anyone's Camaro, Chevelle or SLP ZL610 Corvette. Rather, it's meant to sit beside them.

From the factory, the 2013 Chevy Tahoe comes with a stout 5.3-liter V8 making a respectable 320 hp and 335 pound-feet of torque. But 300 hp isn't cool. You know what is cool? 700 hp. In this case, such gratuity starts with an all-aluminum big-block LS7.

SLP then hand-builds each one with forged internals and ditches the Z06's dry-sump lubrication system for a traditional oil pan. And because a built LS7 barely moves the insane-o-meter, SLP tops it off with a TVS 2300 high-output supercharger for a total output of 701 hp at 5,900 rpm and 678 lb-ft of torque at 5,170 rpm.

The LS7, SLP says, is not only more affordable than the factory-blown LSA or LS9, but is a proven workhorse that responds well to supercharging in terms of both output and reliability. Also, it's bigger.

Power. Weight, Too
The 7.0-liter starts and idles with all of the fuss of the truck's original engine. The 295/40R22 Michelin Latitude Tour HP tires are bigger than stock, sure. But they're simple, off-the-shelf rubber that doesn't break the bank. The transmission is a six-speed automatic. And the loud pedal is on the right.

Drop the hammer and, sonically, the world ends. The noise is part gear whine, part belt whir and part raucous honk of SLP's optional exhaust. From the outside the sound is shocking, terrifying, abrasive and unpleasant. And it wouldn't pass sound regs at any track in the country.

There's no arguing with the results, though. Flat-foot it and 60 mph arrives in 4.8 seconds (4.5 with 1 foot of rollout as on a drag strip). That's a tenth slower than the mighty Chevy Camaro ZL1 convertible and twice as easy to achieve. Wheelspin is only an issue if you want it to be. Beyond that, this is an exercise in sacking up and letting the transmission do its business.

Keep the pedal down through the auditory assault and the 5,781-pound SLP Tahoe crosses the quarter-mile mark in 13.1 seconds at 105 mph. The Russian meteor had less kinetic energy.

Brembo to the Rescue
While that speed-to-mass ratio is impressive, acceleration is the easiest performance nut to crack. Getting back to a safe zero mph is a different story. Playing Sisyphus to the 7.0-liter's boulder are a pair of 15-inch Brembo brake rotors with six-piston fixed calipers up front and four-pot units in back.

While this $9,995 expenditure may seem spendy, we assure you it's cheaper than trying to fish a Tahoe out of the Pacific. Like all GM trucks, the pedal travel is long to assist with the rigors of towing (the truck's 8,200-pound factory tow rating remains), but the fade resistance is incredible. The Tahoe stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet on our test track and felt like it would do that number for hours on our favorite mountain roads.

Turning, however, is a different story. Even with the Sport Suspension package ($1,595), which drops ride height by 2 inches, the SLP Tahoe still drives like, well, a Tahoe. It turns both left and right, but isn't enthusiastic about either. Its 60.5-mph slalom pass makes it slightly faster than the 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL450. And at 0.81g around the skid pad it's considerably better than the last Mercedes-Benz GL550 we tested (0.76g).

The Subtle, Safe Choice
Unlike so many tuner cars, the SLP Tahoe distinctly lacks desperate cosmetic bids for attention. Save for a few badges, optional side skirts and some embroidered headrests, which we're sure SLP would gladly eliminate, the SLP Tahoe is cosmetically bone-stock.

So is its warranty. Almost.

The $33,495 700hp Sport package (in addition to the cost of the Tahoe) comes with a three-year/36,000-mile engine/supercharger warranty, and the non-powertrain components installed by SLP also carry a three/36,000. Thanks to SLP's close and long-standing relationship with GM, warranty issues are addressed by your local GM dealer and not in Jersey. Anything not touched by SLP is still covered by GM.

Who says gratuity can't come with a safety margin?

And while SLP's warranty oversees your personal liability, any measure of social responsibility is wholly ignored. During 700 test miles we averaged 11.7 mpg, with a worst tank of 10.4 mpg (city driving) and a best of 16.4 mpg (mixed). Thankfully, there's a 26-gallon tank.

The $100,000 Understatement
Probably the only truly gaudy feature of the 2013 SLP Chevy Tahoe 700hp Sport Edition, besides its ridiculously long name, is its optional 22-inch chrome wheels. Given its power and performance, even the as-tested price of $105,360 feels tolerable.

While the premise of a 700-hp SUV is silly, the demand is real. There's no shortage of six-figure, high-power offerings from full-line manufacturers, and the list just keeps growing. This much power in a family hauler isn't strictly necessary, mind you, but like any power tool, it makes the job easier and more fun.

Which six-figure SUV do you want in your driveway?

The choices are plenty: There's a host of powerful-if-sterile Germans, a buttoned-up Brit or this blown, ear-crushing American thunderwagon.

Don't fall in line. Bring the noise.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ is priced between $20,000 and$30,994 with odometer readings between 42459 and130285 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is priced between $18,424 and$24,513 with odometer readings between 58884 and120569 miles.


