Vehicle overview

A Traverse can't traverse a mountain attached to a 7,000-pound camper. A Flex isn't flexible enough to seat nine people. The pilot of a Pilot isn't going to be very willing to tackle a rocky trail. Sometimes you need an SUV that can deliver the macho-truck goods that a crossover cannot. Sometimes you need the 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe.

A Tahoe served in our long-term fleet for one year where it became the go-to vehicle for towing a classic car from Colorado, hauling the family to Oregon and hitting up rugged terrain throughout the American West. While other SUVs, pickups or crossovers may have been able to tackle some of these tasks, none could do all of them like a Tahoe. Its strong capability, comfortable ride, high-quality cabin and generous passenger capacity made it a good choice for our editors and it should be for many SUV buyers as well.

Now in its fourth year since a complete overhaul, the 2010 Chevy Tahoe features a number of significant additions and subtractions for its lineup. Most notably, the entry-level 4.8-liter V8 and top-of-the-line 6.2-liter V8 have been discontinued -- the latter of which was only introduced last year. Rest assured, though, that the bigger engine is still available in the Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon Denali. Remaining is the 320-horsepower 5.3-liter V8, which now comes standard with E85 ethanol capability.

Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention some of its competitors. The Toyota Sequoia is perhaps the most formidable, offering a highly refined nature, more maximum cargo space and more than one solid engine choice. The Ford Expedition is also worth consideration, as its fold-flat rear seats make transitioning between people- and cargo-carrying much easier.

However, before parking any of the above in your garage, we suggest contemplating how often you really need the massive towing and hauling capabilities that these trucks provide. If you just need something that can carry about six, seven or eight people in comfort, a large crossover like the Chevy Traverse or Ford Flex would be better choices as they are easier to get into and drive, offer more comfortable rides and interiors, and achieve better fuel economy. Sometimes you need the macho-truck goods, but then again, you usually don't.