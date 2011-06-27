Vehicle overview

Although there's a dwindling market for full-size SUVs, a sizable number of folks continue to appreciate the mix of truck toughness and surprisingly refined practicality in the 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe. A smaller sibling to the venerable Chevy Suburban, the Tahoe is based on the same fully boxed-frame architecture as the Silverado pickup but with a more compliant rear suspension. This strategy maintains healthy towing and payload capacities while providing a smoother ride.

The do-anything, go-anywhere capability isn't required every day by most owners, but they're glad the Tahoe is ready when needed. Otherwise, they appreciate the traditional big-SUV advantages such as high-profile seating, excellent visibility and a robust body/frame structure.

The Tahoe is big but relatively athletic for its size, with a strong V8 engine and well-tuned suspension. The few clumsy manners it has on the road are easily overlooked when considering the eight-passenger seating (with potential for nine), 8,000-pound-plus towing capability and respectable off-road prowess when properly equipped. In the era of the crossover, few vehicles offer such a combination.

Within its segment, the 2012 Chevy Tahoe compares well to the Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia. The Expedition offers a more practical stow-away third seat but has less towing capacity. The Sequoia is the Tahoe's most serious competitor, with a similar mix of performance and utility. We'll also point out that if pure passenger use is more important than toting and towing, a large crossover SUV such as the Chevy Traverse or Ford Flex could be a more practical choice. These vehicles promise better on-road handling, superior fuel economy and more flexible interior arrangements.