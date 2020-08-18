Used 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

4,508 listings
Tahoe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,508 listings
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Gray
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    192,826 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,990

    $2,227 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    202,033 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,699

    $2,082 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    218,455 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,483

    $3,717 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    194,046 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,310

    $2,782 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    181,200 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    $2,815 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    164,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,999

    $2,776 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    225,165 miles

    $7,999

    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LS in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    179,193 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,987

    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    166,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,500

    $2,745 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    213,059 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,800

    $1,613 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    243,169 miles

    $7,500

    $2,102 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Gray
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    216,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,904 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    169,206 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,950

    $3,461 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LS in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    205,390 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $8,950

    $2,588 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    196,698 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,793 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    246,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $1,819 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    176,650 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,293

    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    180,367 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,508 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4
252 Reviews
See all 252 reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (1%)
BE CAUTIOUS
edictal,06/21/2015
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
this is a out standing car for the most part but there are some down sides engineering wise. first of all the interior is fill with cheap plastic that cracks. second it burns through brakes like a race car and the most important in this segment of this car 2006 and up to present. the car has a defect in the engine where it causes oil to seap in to the cylinder and get burned up. well that may not sound bad at first but it begins to use oil in between oil changes. and the only to fix is buy new pistons or a new engine. mine is up to 2 quarts in between oil changes (3000 miles)
Report abuse
