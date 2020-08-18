Used 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me
4,508 listings
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 192,826 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990$2,227 Below Market
- 202,033 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,699$2,082 Below Market
- 218,455 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,483$3,717 Below Market
- 194,046 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,310$2,782 Below Market
- 181,200 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495$2,815 Below Market
- 164,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,999$2,776 Below Market
- 225,165 miles
$7,999
- 179,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,987
- 166,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,500$2,745 Below Market
- 213,059 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,800$1,613 Below Market
- 243,169 miles
$7,500$2,102 Below Market
- 216,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$1,904 Below Market
- 169,206 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,950$3,461 Below Market
- 205,390 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$8,950$2,588 Below Market
- 196,698 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$1,793 Below Market
- 246,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999$1,819 Below Market
- 176,650 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,293
- 180,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe
Overall Consumer Rating4.4252 Reviews
edictal,06/21/2015
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
this is a out standing car for the most part but there are some down sides engineering wise. first of all the interior is fill with cheap plastic that cracks. second it burns through brakes like a race car and the most important in this segment of this car 2006 and up to present. the car has a defect in the engine where it causes oil to seap in to the cylinder and get burned up. well that may not sound bad at first but it begins to use oil in between oil changes. and the only to fix is buy new pistons or a new engine. mine is up to 2 quarts in between oil changes (3000 miles)
