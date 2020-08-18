Used 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama

<b>Equipment</b> Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in this unit. The satellite radio system in this unit gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. This Chevrolet Tahoe has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this Chevrolet Tahoe. The Chevrolet Tahoe gleams with an elegant silver clear coated finish. Keep safely connected while in this 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. This 1/2 ton suv has an automatic transmission. It has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. This 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe . Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on it.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNFC13J27R200662

Stock: R4464A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020