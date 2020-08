Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

BMW of Roseville - Roseville / California

Lt Signature Package Luxury Package Entertainment System; Rear Seat; Blu-Ray/Dvd Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Seats; Second Row Bucket; Power Release Lpo; Grille Insert Lpo; Assist Step Kit; Chrome Max Trailering Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation And 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Siren Red Tintcoat 3rd Row Seat Lpo; Chrome Recovery Hooks Moldings; Bright Bodyside Lpo; Polished Exhaust Tip Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Cocoa/Dune; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Driver Information Center; 4.2" Diagonal Multi-Color Engine; 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 With Active Fuel Management; Direct Injection And Variable Valve Timing Fog Lamps Front And Rear Parking Assist Keyless Start; Push Button Liftgate; Power; Hands Free Lt Preferred Equipment Group Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Power-Folding And Driver-Side Auto-Dimming Paint Scheme; Solid Application Passive Entry System Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Sensor Indicator Seating; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Seats; Heated Second Row Outboard Seats Seats; Third Row 60/40 Split-Bench; Power Fold Side Blind Zone Alert With Lane Change Alert Steering Column; Power Tilt And Telescopic Steering Wheel; Heated; Leather-Wrapped And Color-Keyed Suspension Package; Standard; Increased Capacity; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P275/55R20 All-Season; Blackwall Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 20" X 9" (50.8 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Chrome Wireless Charging This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 44,561mi put on this Chevrolet. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Tahoe LT. More information about the 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe: The Suburban and Tahoe are by far the best-selling models in their class, and they're tough rivals for the Ford Expedition, Toyota Sequoia and Nissan Armada, among others. These two Chevy models are closely related in most ways--although there's a key difference: the Suburban is 14 inches longer in wheelbase and 20 inches longer overall than the Tahoe; and that results in a significantly larger third-row seat than in the Tahoe--as well as easier access to it, and more cargo space. Compared to rival models, the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban stand out for their ride quality and relatively efficient engines. AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNSCBKC1HR233337

Stock: HR233337

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020