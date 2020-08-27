Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LS7,821 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,477$7,344 Below Market
Classic Chevrolet - Mentor / Ohio
Call Rebekah or Dan at 440-953-1070 to make this one yours!! Make a powerful impression with our 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LS! Motivated by a 5.3 Liter EcoTec3 V8 with active fuel management that offers 355hp along with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for superior passing power. You'll be thrilled with this Rear Wheel Drive ride that scores near 23mpg on the highway and provides massive towing and cargo capabilities. Our Tahoe LS boasts a sculpted physique that won't go unnoticed! Inside our LS, experience a perfect balance of form and function with comfortable seating for everyone, plus all the technology you could ask for. Power-adjustable pedals, remote vehicle start, tri-zone automatic climate control, fold-flat second and third-row seats, a rearview camera and parking sensors are just part of this LS. You'll have all the information you need with our Chevrolet MyLink system with a touch screen, Bluetooth, voice-activated technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, available WiFi, and available satellite radio. With a strong steel safety cage, six standard airbags, teen driver monitoring, and OnStar automatic crash response, you'll experience supreme confidence while behind the wheel of our Chevrolet. Reward yourself with the security, space, and style that only Tahoe can provide! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCAKC7HR255885
Stock: 77235A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 59,423 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,977$13,132 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** WON'T LAST LONG*** SUPER CLEAN*** BACKUP CAMERA*** NAVIGATION SYSTEM*** CLEAN LEATHER SEATS*** LIKE NEW 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT. WONT LAST!!! Call today for a test drive. Fast approval guarantee. 3rd row seating. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained interior. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBKC6HR261294
Stock: 261294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 45,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,499$10,406 Below Market
Zeigler Buick GMC of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE* 100K WARRANTY AVAILABLE* 4WD* NAVIGATION w/BACKUP CAMERA* BLUETOOTH SYSTEM w/MUSIC STREAMING* BLIND SPOT MONITOR* LEATHER HEATED SEATS* HEATED STEERING WHEEL* SMART KEY w/PUSH BUTTON START* AUTO DIMMING MIRROR* RUNNING BOARDS* PREMIUM BOSE SOUND w/CD/MP3* AUX JACK* USB PORT* SAT RADIO* POWER REAR LIFTGATE* PARKING SENSORS* TOWING PKG* ABS w/VEHICLE STABILITY CONTROL* FULLY SERVICED & MAINTAINED*SAVE HUGE!!! NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC2HR212774
Stock: PA2195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 28,482 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,576$9,224 Below Market
Stan McNabb Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tullahoma / Tennessee
<b>Equipment</b> See what's behind you with the back up camera on this unit. This Chevrolet Tahoe features a high end BOSE stereo system. Keep your hands warm all winter with a heated steering wheel in this Chevrolet Tahoe . The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. This unit is a manufacturer certified pre-owned vehicle. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this model. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. Keep safely connected while in this vehicle with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. With the keyless entry system on the vehicle you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. This model shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. <b>Packages</b> LUXURY PACKAGE: includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio; (AS8) power fold third row 60/40 split bench seats; (ATH) Passive Entry System; (ATT) second row power release 60/40 split folding bench seat; (BTM) keyless start; (DL3) outside heated power-adjustable; power-folding mirrors; (KA6) heated second row seats; (K4C) Wireless charging device; (N38) memory power tilt and telescopic steering column; (TC2) Hands free liftgate; (T3U) fog lamps; (UD5) front and rear parking assist; (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert and (UVD) heated steering wheel and color key rear fascia trailer hitch closeout. SUN; ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE: includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service; (CF5) power sunroof; (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system and (IO6) Chevrolet MyLink radio with navigation. LT SIGNATURE PACKAGE: includes (RD2) 20" x 9" chrome wheels; (QSS) P275/55R20 all-season; blackwall tires; (B85) bright bodyside moldings; (RZ9) grille insert; LPO; (VQZ) polished exhaust tip; LPO; (VQY) Chrome recovery hooks; LPO and (VXH) Chrome assist step kit; LPO. KEYLESS START: PUSH BUTTON. LPO: CHROME RECOVERY HOOKS. LPO: POLISHED EXHAUST TIP. SUNROOF: POWER; TILT-SLIDING. LPO: ASSIST STEP KIT; CHROME. MOLDINGS: BRIGHT BODYSIDE. LPO: GRILLE INSERT. FOG LAMPS. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE; POWER-FOLDING AND DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING. LIFTGATE: POWER; HANDS FREE. ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM: REAR SEAT; BLU-RAY/DVD. WIRELESS CHARGING. SEATS: SECOND ROW BUCKET; POWER RELEASE. SEATS: HEATED SECOND ROW OUTBOARD SEATS. SEATS: THIRD ROW 60/40 SPLIT-BENCH; POWER FOLD. STEERING COLUMN: POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC. STEERING WHEEL: HEATED; LEATHER-WRAPPED AND COLOR-KEYED. DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER: 4.2" DIAGONAL MULTI-COLOR. PASSIVE ENTRY SYSTEM. FRONT AND REAR PARKING ASSIST. REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT: SENSOR INDICATOR. SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT WITH LANE CHANGE ALERT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBKC9HR227012
Stock: A4937
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 27,407 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,295$8,226 Below Market
Audi Charlotte - Matthews / North Carolina
Extra Clean, GREAT MILES 27,407! PRICE DROP FROM $44,995, $4,300 below Kelley Blue Book! Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Third Row Seat, STEERING WHEEL, HEATED, LEATHER-WRAPP... Hitch, 4x4, LT SIGNATURE PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats OPTION PACKAGES: LT SIGNATURE PACKAGE includes (RD2) 20" x 9" chrome wheels, (QSS) P275/55R20 all-season, blackwall tires, (B85) bright bodyside moldings, (RZ9) grille insert, LPO, (VQZ) polished exhaust tip, LPO, (VQY) Chrome recovery hooks, LPO and (VXH) Chrome assist step kit, LPO. SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE , (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system and (IO6) Chevrolet MyLink radio with navigation, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT, BLU-RAY/DVD with remote control, overhead display, Wi-Fi wireless projection capability, two 2-channel wireless digital headphones, auxiliary HDMI/MHL audio/video input and 2 USB ports, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop with the ability to browse, select and install apps to your vehicle. You can customize your content with audio, weather and more; featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone; 5 USB ports and 1 auxiliary jack, STEERING WHEEL, HEATED, LEATHER-WRAPPED AND COLOR-KEYED with theft-deterrent locking feature, LUXURY PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio, (AS8) power fold third row 60/40 split bench seats, (ATH) Passive Entry System, (ATT) second row power release 60/40 split folding bench seat, (BTM) keyless start WHY BUY FROM US: You Belong In An Audi. From Audi Charlotte! Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC7HR141118
Stock: A15537A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 51,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,999$8,786 Below Market
Stan McNabb Chevrolet of Columbia - Columbia / Tennessee
Summary ONE OWNER OFF GM LEASE 2017 CHEVROLET TAHOE LT 4X4 LUXURY PACKAGE WITH ORIGINAL MSRP OF $ 65005.00 SALES TO ALL LOWER 48 STATES COMPLETED 172 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION New Air Filter NASHVILLE BNA AIRPORT PICK-UP Fully Detailed Extended Service Contract available SHIPPING OPTIONS AVAILABLE We welcome your trade!! Stan McNabb Chevrolet Cadillac's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. We are honored at the opportunity to earn your business. Welcome to Stan McNabb Chevrolet Cadillac. Welcome to Stan McNabb Chevrolet Cadillac. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. NEW AC CONDENSER INSTALLED AND AC SYSTEM RECHARGED RESURFACED BRAKE ROTORS New Air Filter New Wiper Blades New Cabin Air Filter Vehicle Details This 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. Plenty of cargo room in the vehicle for everything that travels with you. This unit has dependability you can trust. This vehicle has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. It has had a safety and mechanical inspection completed. Feel free to visit our lot to complete a full pre-buy inspection on this subject-. There is no better way to determine condition than to hand touch the vehicle. Our service and detail departments pride themselves on inspecting every trade-in. We spent several diligent hours cleaning and maintaining to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Equipment The Chevrolet Tahoe is pure luxury with a heated steering wheel. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. This Chevrolet Tahoe has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. It is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. See what's behind you with the back up camera on the vehicle. It features a high end BOSE stereo system. Keep safely connected while in this 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. With the keyless entry system on this 1/2 ton suv you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in the Chevrolet Tahoe. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This 1/2 ton suv has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Packages LUXURY PACKAGE: includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio; (AS8) power fold third row 60/40 split bench seats; (ATH) Passive Entry System; (ATT) second row power release 60/40 split folding bench seat; (BTM) keyless start; (DL3) outside heated power-adjustable; power-folding mirrors; (KA6) heated second row seats; (K4C) Wireless charging device; (N38) memory power tilt and telescopic steering column; (TC2) Hands free liftgate; (T3U) fog lamps; (UD5) front and rear parking assist; (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert and (UVD) heated steering wheel and color key rear fascia trailer hitch closeout. SUN; ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE: includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service; (CF5) power sunroof; (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system and (IO6) Chevrolet MyLink radio with navigation. LT SIGNATURE PACKAGE: includes (RD2) 20' x 9' chrome wheels; (QSS) P275/55R20 all-season; blackwall tires; (B85) bright bodyside moldings; (RZ9) grille insert; LPO; (VQZ) polished exhaust tip; LPO; (VQY) Chrome recovery hooks; LPO and (VXH) Chrome assist step kit; LPO. KEYLESS START: PUSH BUTTON. LPO: CHROME RECOVERY HOOKS. LPO: POLISHED EXHAUST TIP. SUNROOF: POWER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC9HR382260
Stock: R0594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 23,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,900$8,403 Below Market
Mt Kisco Chevrolet - Mount Kisco / New York
4WD, jet black Leather. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 12850 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC1HR220462
Stock: P1875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 47,171 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,900$8,405 Below Market
Notbohm Motors - Miles City / Montana
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Black 4WD V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive4WD, Cocoa/Dune w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Manual Bench, 2nd Row Pwr Release 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Fold Flat Bench, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes w/Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Assist Steps, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bright Bodyside Moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, CD player, Chrome Assist Step Kit (LPO), Chrome Recovery Hooks, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Inboard & Front Passenger Airbags, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Y86), Enhanced Driver Information Center, Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floor Console, Fog Lamps, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Grille Insert (LPO), Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, LT Signature Package, Luxury Package, Max Trailering Package, Memory seat, Memory Settings, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Passive Entry System, Pedal memory, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Release 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Power-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Nav/AM/FM Stereo, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof rack: rails only, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Standard Suspension Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20 x 9 Chrome, Wireless Charging, 4WD, Cocoa/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC8HR232009
Stock: 592381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 44,571 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,471$10,525 Below Market
BMW of Roseville - Roseville / California
Lt Signature Package Luxury Package Entertainment System; Rear Seat; Blu-Ray/Dvd Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Seats; Second Row Bucket; Power Release Lpo; Grille Insert Lpo; Assist Step Kit; Chrome Max Trailering Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation And 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Siren Red Tintcoat 3rd Row Seat Lpo; Chrome Recovery Hooks Moldings; Bright Bodyside Lpo; Polished Exhaust Tip Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Cocoa/Dune; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Driver Information Center; 4.2" Diagonal Multi-Color Engine; 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 With Active Fuel Management; Direct Injection And Variable Valve Timing Fog Lamps Front And Rear Parking Assist Keyless Start; Push Button Liftgate; Power; Hands Free Lt Preferred Equipment Group Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Power-Folding And Driver-Side Auto-Dimming Paint Scheme; Solid Application Passive Entry System Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Sensor Indicator Seating; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Seats; Heated Second Row Outboard Seats Seats; Third Row 60/40 Split-Bench; Power Fold Side Blind Zone Alert With Lane Change Alert Steering Column; Power Tilt And Telescopic Steering Wheel; Heated; Leather-Wrapped And Color-Keyed Suspension Package; Standard; Increased Capacity; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P275/55R20 All-Season; Blackwall Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 20" X 9" (50.8 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Chrome Wireless Charging This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is proudly offered by Roseville BMW This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Chevrolet Tahoe LT defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Chevrolet Tahoe LT is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. The Tahoe LT has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 44,561mi put on this Chevrolet. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Tahoe LT. More information about the 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe: The Suburban and Tahoe are by far the best-selling models in their class, and they're tough rivals for the Ford Expedition, Toyota Sequoia and Nissan Armada, among others. These two Chevy models are closely related in most ways--although there's a key difference: the Suburban is 14 inches longer in wheelbase and 20 inches longer overall than the Tahoe; and that results in a significantly larger third-row seat than in the Tahoe--as well as easier access to it, and more cargo space. Compared to rival models, the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban stand out for their ride quality and relatively efficient engines. They're also very rugged and versatile, and can be outfitted for off-road toughness, tow ability and interior luxury as needed. Chevrolet claims that the Suburban will be the most fuel-efficient model in the full-size SUV class, thanks to tech such as direct injection and active fuel management (cylinder deactivation). Although the profile of the Suburban and Tahoe haven't changed all that much, Chevy has managed to make significant improvements to aerodynamics. Chiseled sheet metal and big, flamboyant wheels (up to 22 inches) help maintain a powerful look. This model sets itself apart with Much-improved interior, seating space, towing ability, versatility and toughness, comfortable, refined ride, and relatively fuel-efficient engines This outstanding example of a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is offered by Roseville BMW. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This Chevrolet Tahoe LT is the vehicle for you. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Chevrolet Tahoe makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Tahoe LT. More information about the 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe: The Suburban and Tahoe are by far the best-selling models in their class, and they're tough rivals for the Ford Expedition, Toyota Sequoia and Nissan Armada, among others. These two Chevy models are closely related in most ways--although there's a key difference: the Suburban is 14 inches longer in wheelbase and 20 inches longer overall than the Tahoe; and that results in a significantly larger third-row seat than in the Tahoe--as well as easier access to it, and more cargo space. Compared to rival models, the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban stand out for their ride quality and relatively efficient engines. They're also very rugged and versatile, and can be outfitted for off-road toughness, tow ability and interior luxury as needed. Chevrolet claims that the Suburban will be the most fuel-efficient model in the full-size SUV class, thanks to tech such as direct injection and active fuel management (cylinder deactivation). Although the profile of the Suburban and Tahoe haven't changed all that much, Chevy has managed to make significant improvements to aerodynamics. Chiseled sheet metal and big, flamboyant wheels (up to 22 inches) help maintain a powerful look. Interesting features of this model are Much-improved interior, seating space, towing ability, versatility and toughness, comfortable, refined ride, and relatively fuel-efficient engines *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBKC1HR233337
Stock: HR233337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 36,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,971$8,420 Below Market
Hare Chevrolet - Noblesville / Indiana
CARFAX 1-Owner, Chevrolet Certified, GREAT MILES 36,311! BLACK CURRANT METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior, LT trim. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Lane Keeping Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. OPTION PACKAGES LT SIGNATURE PACKAGE includes (RD2) 20' x 9' chrome wheels, (QSS) P275/55R20 all-season, blackwall tires, (B85) bright bodyside moldings, (RZ9) grille insert, LPO, (VQZ) polished exhaust tip, LPO, (VQY) Chrome recovery hooks, LPO and (VXH) Chrome assist step kit, LPO. SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE , (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system and (IO6) Chevrolet MyLink radio with navigation, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT, BLU-RAY/DVD with remote control, overhead display, Wi-Fi wireless projection capability, two 2-channel wireless digital headphones, auxiliary HDMI/MHL audio/video input and 2 USB ports, SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET, POWER RELEASE, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop with the ability to browse, select and install apps to your vehicle. You can customize your content with audio, weather and more; featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone; 5 USB ports and 1 auxiliary jack, STEERING WHEEL, HEATED, LEATHER-WRAPPED AND COLOR-KEYED with theft-deterrent locking feature, LUXURY PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Alarm, Electronic Stability Control. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC2HR260937
Stock: HR260937
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 57,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,482$10,105 Below Market
Chevrolet of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
CERTIFIED!! 4WD!! NAVIGATION!! SUNROOF!! REAR DVD!! LUXURY PKG!! 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATING!! 2017 CHEVROLET TAHOE LT 4WD, BLACK ON JET BLACK LEATHER SEATING, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 ENGINE UNDER THE HOOD, 6-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 22 HWY MPG!! LETS GO OVER ALL THE OPTIONS ON THIS LOADED UP TAHOE!! 8 COLOR TOUCH SCREEN WITH NAVIGATION AND APPLE CARPLAY CAPABILITY, POWER GLASS SUNROOF, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT, LUXURY PKG GIVES YOU HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED 2ND ROW CAPTAIN SEATS, FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, POWER HEATED OUTSIDE MIRRORS, WIRELESS CHARGING!! PREMIUM SOUND, REAR VISION CAMERA, 20 ALUMINUM WHEELS, WE GOT MORE!! 4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL W/ AUDIO CONTROLS, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDAL,S CRUISE CONTROL, TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REMOTE STARTER, RUNNING BOARDS, ALL CLEANED UP AND READY TO GO!! NOW...LETS TALK CHEVROLET WARRANTY!! YOU GET CHEVROLETS CERTIFIED 12 MONTH OR 12,000 MILE BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY GOOD FROM THE TIME OF PURCHASE PLUS 6 YEAR OR 100,000 MILE POWERTRAIN COVERAGE GOOD FROM ORIGINAL SERVICE DATE..... WORRY FREE DRIVING....ALL ABOARD!! COME ON IN TODAY AND TAKE THIS LOADED UP TAHOE FOR A SPIN AROUND OUR CHEVROLET OF NAPERVILLE TEST TRACK!! YEP...OUR OWN TRACK!! SEE YA SOON....FIND NEW ROADS HERE AT CHEVROLET OF NAPERVILLE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC5HR252976
Stock: T12017A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 40,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,995$8,386 Below Market
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKCKC1HR144912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,309$9,281 Below Market
Bob Moore Norman Cadillac - Norman / Oklahoma
*BOB MOORE CADILLAC NORMAN/MOORE/SOUTH OKC. CALL 405-329-2222, 6400 N. INTERSTATE DRIVE, NORMAN, OK 73072, VEHICLE LOCATED AT CADILLAC NORMAN/MOORE/SOUTH OKC, Tahoe LT LT1, 4D Sport Utility, 4WD, 2nd Row Pwr Release 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Bright Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Assist Step Kit (LPO), Chrome Recovery Hooks, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Enhanced Driver Information Center, Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fog Lamps, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Grille Insert (LPO), Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LT Signature Package, Luxury Package, Memory seat, Memory Settings, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Outside temperature display, Passive Entry System, Pedal memory, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Power-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Nav/AM/FM Stereo, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun, Entertainment & Destinat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC2HR161146
Stock: PC3475A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,778 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,688$6,123 Below Market
Yark Chevrolet - Perrysburg / Ohio
*DVD / Rear Entertainment*, *Navigation / GPS*, *Power Sunroof*, *Leather Seats*, *New Brakes*, *Trailering Package*, CARFAX One Owner, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Front Bucket Seats, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Luxury Package, Max Trailering Package, Memory Settings, Passive Entry System, Power Release 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Power-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Push Button Keyless Start, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Standard Suspension Package, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished-Aluminum, Wireless Charging. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Odometer is 1153 miles below market average! Welcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers. Black Currant Metallic Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC9HR255637
Stock: WP4304
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 21,785 miles
$42,443$5,657 Below Market
Victorville Chevrolet - Victorville / California
jet black Leather, 2nd Row Pwr Release 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, Air Conditioning, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Y86), Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Luxury Package, Memory Settings, NavTraffic, Passive Entry System, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Power-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Nav/AM/FM Stereo, Rear air conditioning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, Wheels: 20' x 9' Polished-Aluminum, Wireless Charging. Odometer is 14569 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Tungsten Metallic RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 16/23 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBKC3HR352247
Stock: P72963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 32,804 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$44,500$7,893 Below Market
Battlefield Ford - Manassas / Virginia
NAVIGATION / GPS / NAV, POWER MOONROOF / SUNROOF / POWER TILT SLIDING ROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA / BACK UP CAMERA / REVERSE CAMERA, 3 ROW SEATS / THIRD ROW SEATS, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, REMOTE START, PUSH-BUTTON START, ONE OWNER, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT ROW SEATS, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE / 4WD / 4X4, BLUETOOTH, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Manual Bench, 2nd Row Pwr Release 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Fold Flat Bench, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes w/Brake Assist, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Assist Steps, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Bright Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Assist Step Kit (LPO), Chrome Recovery Hooks, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Driver Inboard & Front Passenger Airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Y86), Enhanced Driver Information Center, Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Floor Console, Fog Lamps, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Grille Insert (LPO), Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, LT Signature Package, Luxury Package, Memory Settings, NavTraffic, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Passive Entry System, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Power-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Nav/AM/FM Stereo, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 20" x 9" Chrome, Wireless Charging. 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4WD Tungsten Metallic V8 THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS AND FEATURES: Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Y86) (Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking), License Plate Front Mounting Package, LT Signature Package (Bright Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Assist Step Kit (LPO), Chrome Recovery Hooks, Grille Insert (LPO), Polished Exhaust Tip, and Wheels: 20" x 9" Chrome), Luxury Package (2nd Row Pwr Release 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Memory Settings, Passive Entry System, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Power-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Push Button Keyless Start, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, and Wireless Charging), Preferred Equipment Group 1LT (1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Manual Bench, 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Fold Flat Bench, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes w/Brake Assist, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Assist Steps, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Driver Inboard & Front Passenger Airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Enhanced Driver Information Center, Floor Console, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Power Liftgate, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and Universal Home Remote), Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Sun, Enter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC8HR223908
Stock: P16977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 44,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,206$4,230 Below Market
FX Caprara Chevrolet Buick - Pulaski / New York
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Pepperdust Metallic 4WD, Jet Black Cloth, 18' x 8.5' Aluminum Wheels, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Manual Bench, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Fold Flat Bench, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes w/Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Black Assist Steps, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Inboard & Front Passenger Airbags, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floor Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front High-Back Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof rack: rails only, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Security system, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4WD, Jet Black Cloth. 4WD 16/22 City/Highway MPG FX marks the spot! Free Delivery up to 200 Miles from Dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKAKC9HR260721
Stock: FW19487A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 38,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,495$6,918 Below Market
McGuire Chevrolet - Newton / New Jersey
LT's are not all alike. They can be equipped quite differently. This LT has the Signature Package and Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Package and the hard to find MAX Trailer Package that sets Tahoe LT apart from the typical LT with lots more equipment and options. Original MSRP was $67,000. Enjoy a LARGE Sunroof, navigation, DVD Entertainment System, Heated Leather seating, Heated Steering Wheel, remote start system, rear vision camera, power rear liftgate, Ice Cold A/C front/rear, wireless cell phone charging and all the great power options. Has all the advanced safety features including side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, front collision detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and safety alert seat. Enjoy the powerful BOSE CD Stereo with Satellite XM Radio, multiple USB ports in the front and rear and Bluetooth connectivity. Ready to TOW and equipped with the MAX Trailer package which means this Tahoe can TOW more weight and includes and integrated electronic rear brake controller, 3.42 rear axle ratio, receiver, wiring provisions and fluid coolers. Fabulous looking in BLACK plus with the Signature Series package you get lots of chrome accents, huge 20 Inch Chrome Wheels and Chrome side assist steps. What a fabulous looking and well maintained Tahoe this is. CALL US TODAY for fast and accurate answers to any questions you might have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC3HR371397
Stock: 371397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe
- 5(38%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(14%)
- 2(14%)
- 1(19%)
