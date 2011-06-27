  1. Home
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 power
  • stout towing capacity
  • available nine-person seating capacity
  • quiet highway ride
  • impressive interior quality.
  • High cargo floor and load height
  • cramped kids-only third-row seat
  • bumpy, trucklike ride without optional adaptive suspension
  • no telescoping steering wheel for base LS
  • lazy gas pedal responsiveness.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe deserves consideration if you're shopping for a large, truck-based SUV with three rows of seating and impressive towing capacity. But for everyday passenger and cargo use, a large crossover SUV might be a better choice.

Vehicle overview

Everything that buyers liked about the previous Chevy Tahoe is still here in the redesigned 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe: handsome truck styling, three rows of seats with accommodations for as many as nine people and a strong V8 engine that Chevrolet certifies for an 8,600-pound tow rating when properly equipped. Four-wheel drive with low-range gearing is still optional. And this all comes bundled with an interior that's comfy and, by full-size SUV standards, quite luxurious.

But as minimally evolved as the 2015 Chevy Tahoe might initially appear, there's nothing old-fashioned about the latest version of GM's full-size SUV when it comes to versatility or technology. For the first time in a Tahoe, the third-row seat now folds into the floor instead of having to be removed (a key convenience that most rivals adopted years ago). Power-actuated folding for the second- and third-row seats is a new option, allowing those of small stature to more easily manage what used to be a cumbersome operation. Other notable upgrades for the new Tahoe include improved fuel economy, a new touchscreen interface with added smartphone integration and the latest electronic safety features (which remain vigilant even if the driver is not), among them a lane departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring and a frontal collision warning and mitigation system.

Of course, if you don't really need the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe's considerable towing capabilities, you might find that some more space-efficient and comfortable crossover SUVs are a better fit. Although not as heavy-duty as the Tahoe, many large crossovers offer equal or greater people- and cargo-hauling abilities -- without the trucklike driving dynamics. One of the species' best is in Chevy's own showroom: the eight-passenger 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, which offers substantially more cargo capacity. Options in the full-size traditional SUV realm include the 2015 Toyota Sequoia, which offers a very similar blend of functionality, performance and refinement, and the 2015 Ford Expedition, which receives a welcome makeover this year. If you're set on buying a large, traditional SUV, though, the Edmunds.com "C" rated Chevy Tahoe is worth a look.

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe models

The 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe is a full-size SUV available in three trim levels: LS, LT and LTZ. Seating for eight is standard, but there are two optional seating arrangements. Second-row captain's chairs drop the count to seven, and an available 40/20/40 front bench seat increases it to nine.

The base Tahoe LS comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, heated power-adjustable manual-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a tilt-only steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, power front seats (eight-way driver seat and four-way passenger seat, both with power lumbar), a 60/40 split-fold second-row bench seat and 50/50-split fold-flat third-row seat. Also standard are remote engine start, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 4.2-inch color display, a rearview camera, OnStar and a six-speaker sound system with HD and satellite radio, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, two USB ports and an SD card slot.

If you want nine-passenger capacity, you'll need to get the LS, as the optional front bench seat is only available on this trim level. All Tahoes are prewired for towing and feature a 2-inch receiver, but a Max Trailering package is available across all trim levels and includes specific gearing, a trailer-brake controller and air suspension with increased load capacity and leveling. For the Tahoe LS, a Driver Alert option includes power-adjustable pedals, forward collision alert, lane-departure warning and a vibrating safety-alert seat.

The LT model includes the LS Driver Alert package as standard and adds a locking rear differential (available on LS), a power liftgate, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver memory settings, heated front seats, an eight-way power front passenger seat, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8-inch touchscreen with the Chevrolet MyLink interface (which includes voice control, smartphone app integration, text-to-voice capability for MAP-enabled smartphones, and Siri Eyes Free capability for newer iPhones) and a nine-speaker Bose sound system with three additional USB ports.

Second-row captain's chairs (power- or manual-release) are optional for the LT. The Sun, Entertainment and Destination option package includes a sunroof, a navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system with a Blu-Ray player. The Luxury package gets you foglights, front parking sensors, heated power-folding outside mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, heated second-row seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping heated steering wheel, power-folding third-row seats and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts.

To the LT's standard equipment, the LTZ adds the contents of the LT Luxury package plus 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive magnetic shock absorbers for the suspension, xenon headlights, ventilated front seats and an upgraded 10-speaker Bose audio system. As on the LT, the Max Trailering and Sun, Entertainment and Destination packages are optional. Adaptive cruise control with frontal crash mitigation is also offered for the LTZ.

Of course, no full-size SUV would be complete without a variety of available 20- and 22-inch wheels. In addition, Chevy plans to offer an enhanced OnStar package with a 4G LTE connection that provides a Wi-Fi hotspot (late availability).

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe has been fully redesigned. Highlights include increased standard and optional equipment including an integrated fold-flat third-row seat, updated exterior styling, a quieter and higher-quality interior and slightly improved fuel economy.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe models come with a 5.3-liter V8 engine that generates 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission transmits power through the rear wheels on 2WD models or all four wheels on 4WD models. The 4WD Tahoe is offered with a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing. A locking rear differential is standard on the LT and LTZ and optional for the Tahoe LS.

Properly equipped, the maximum tow rating for the 2WD Tahoe is 8,600 pounds, and 8,400 pounds for the 4WD models.

In Edmunds testing, a Tahoe LTZ 4WD hit 60 mph in 7.3 seconds while a 2WD LT did it in 7.1 seconds; both are quick performances for full-size SUVs. The EPA's estimated fuel economy is also very good for a full-size SUV at 18 mpg combined regardless of driveline (16 city/23 highway for 2WD models and 16/22 for 4WD).

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2015 Chevy Tahoe includes antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control (with trailer-sway control), front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. An airbag located between the front bucket seats (when so equipped) is also standard and aids in side-impact crashes. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are standard on every Tahoe.

Depending on the trim level, front parking sensors, forward collision alert, lane-departure warning, a vibrating safety-alert seat, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring are either optional or standard.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Tahoe LTZ 4WD came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, while a 2WD LT stopped in 121 feet. Both are short distances for vehicles in this class.

In government crash tests, the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe received four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection.

Driving

As always, one major benefit of choosing Chevy's traditional full-size SUV is standard V8 power. And the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe's 5.3-liter V8 engine is certainly beefy enough to pull around a full complement of passengers and gear. It's also plenty smooth and refined. The standard six-speed automatic transmission gets the most out of the V8, with proper gear ratios both for hearty acceleration and quiet cruising. On the whole, the 2015 Tahoe's cabin is as hushed as a luxury car, especially on the highway.

We're less fond of the 2015 Tahoe's lazy responses to gas pedal inputs, a result of GM's efforts to calibrate the engine and transmission for maximum fuel mileage. With either two- or four-wheel drive, the 2015 Tahoe received an Edmunds.com "C" rating, due in part to the lethargic feel from behind the steering wheel. There's a noticeable delay when pressing on the gas pedal, whether you're trying to execute a pass at highway speeds or accelerate from a stop.

With its standard adaptive suspension, the LTZ feels secure when going around turns and it soaks up irregular pavement with ease. The LT, however, is not nearly as smooth, with most small road imperfections making their way in to the cabin. We cannot recommend the optional 22-inch wheels, regardless of trim level, because their mass (combined with their tires' smaller sidewalls) adversely affects ride quality. The 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe's new electric-assisted power steering system is commendably precise. That said, this is a large and heavy truck-based vehicle, and large crossover SUVs will generally feel easier to maneuver and more composed on rough pavement.

Interior

The overall quality and design of the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe's interior is noticeably improved compared to the previous-generation SUV. Materials are of high quality, and the gauge cluster's crisp white-on-black graphics are a snap to read day or night. The central information display is intuitive to navigate and its graphics are simple and easily interpreted. Both the standard 4.2- and optional 8.0-inch central color infotainment displays feature sophisticated (and in some cases reconfigurable) graphic options. Unfortunately, MyLink can sometimes be slow to respond to your touch inputs.

Most shoppers will find the front seats comfortable and reasonably supportive. The lack of a telescoping steering wheel in the LS model will make it harder for some people to get an ideal driving position, however. The optional power-releasing second- and full-power up/down third-row seats work with ease. The third-row seat is fine for small children, but its low mounting to the floor means taller teenagers and adults will likely find their knees pushed up uncomfortably toward the roof. Most large crossovers offer more spacious third-row seating.

Given the very cumbersome nature of the previous-generation Tahoe's third-row seat removal procedure (not to mention their vulnerability to smash-and-grab thieves), we're happy to see Chevy has finally integrated the third row firmly into the truck's floor. But the downside to those stow-away seats is a very high cargo floor height (36 inches), which makes it more difficult for shorter owners to load strollers or bigger shopping hauls.

Overall, cargo capacity is acceptable but not great, as many crossovers offer more space and have a lower load height. With all seats occupied in the Tahoe, you'll have only 15.3 cubic feet for luggage. Fold the third-row seats down and there are 51.6 cubic feet. With the second and third rows down, maximum capacity stands at 94.7 cubes. Not only is this less room than in other large SUVs, it's significantly less volume than you'll get in a Chevrolet Traverse, which tops out at 116 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5(43%)
4(12%)
3(20%)
2(18%)
1(7%)
3.7
56 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I've Ditched German Engineering for USA!
Williamsburg Dave,08/12/2015
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
After owning 6 Mercedes (and 1 Volvo, 1 Toyota, and 1 BMW,) I've turned to the good old USA. My last car was a 2009 MB ML 320 Bluetec, and was nothing but serious, expensive trouble. And the main reason I started looking at the American made vehicles was because I just got sick and tired of the constant insane maintenance costs. So my expectations weren't super high when I walked into the Chevy dealer. But I was instantly surprised when I got into the new 2015 Tahoe. Now that I have 32K miles on the odometer (I drive a LOT!), I have to say that I love it even more. After all of the supposed "luxury" cars I've owned over the years, this Tahoe seems to be the best built, most comfortable, and nicest riding car/truck. The ergonomics are excellent. Great stereo, GPS, Rear camera, etc. I do mostly highway driving, and I've been getting 24-25mpg on the highway, with a high of 26.5mpg. Around town i get 21-22mpg. Handling is spot on, and always feel well controlled and safe. I have towed with it, and actually forgot that the loaded trailer was even back there! Plus, I think it really is a great looking SUV. I wish that the rear floor was lower. That's my only complaint. The dealers have been great. I have yet to pay for any service, so out of curiosity I recently asked what my oil changes will cost after warranty. About $40! I never escaped from the Mercedes dealer for less than $250! My father has the Ford Expedition, and used to love it until he drove my Tahoe. Now he is Tahoe Shopping. UPDATE: I now have 52000 miles on the clock, and I love this car even more. Why did I waste so many years and dollars on those stupid German status symbols??? I'm out of my free service period, so I had to pay for my last service. The dealer did the oil change (synthetic,) tire rotation, all fluids, state inspection, and a few other little things. The total was well under $100! That same service at the MB dealer was always way over $250, and they would ALWAYS find another $600+ of things that absolutely had to be done. This Tahoe remains tight (no squeaks or rattles,) super comfortable, very competent in the snow and heavy rain, and a joy to drive. No complaints at all. My mileage has dropped a little to the 21mpg overall range. But I am due for tires, and I'm sure that the mileage will pick back up with some quality high carbon tires. More updates to come! UPDATE 8/9/16: As mentioned, I drive a LOT! I just passed the 70K mile point, and I still LOVE this car! This Chevy is more reliable, more comfortable, and seemly better made than any of my last 3-4 Mercedes. There are zero signs of wear, suspension is still tight, no squeaks or rattles, and everything works perfectly. It's a shame that I am so surprised by how good this car is! I just had new tires installed, and I went with the same OEM tires that came on the Tahoe: Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max. They lasted 70K miles without any issues, they ran quiet, had good grip in all conditions (I don't encounter much snow,) and they're inexpensive. But I've had to return to the tire shop a couple times due to flat spots on one of the new tires. Same tire being replaced for the 3rd time! So back to the Tahoe... I still love it. Zero problems. And still seems brand new after 70K miles. What more can you ask for? Update 8/9/17: Yes... I drive a LOT! I now have 107K miles on the Tahoe. I'm afraid to jinx it, but I have honestly had zero issues, and the Tahoe is nearly as tight as when I bought it. No squeaks, rattle, or trim pieces falling off. The suspension is almost as tight as new, but you can tell it has a few miles on it now. It is a bit softer over big bumps, but still smooth and quiet, and the steering is still perfect. Mileage is unchanged. I've been able to spend more time just poking around the car, and I really am impressed with the construction, fit, and finish. I will probably be replacing the front rotors within the next 10K miles, as I'm getting a little rumble during hard front load braking. (Still on original pads!) I'm thinking that this may be a car that I'll hang onto for a while! 2/12/18 Update... 112K+ miles and still like new. The mileage has dropped a little, but I think that may be partially due to the newer tires (AT tires instead of highway... not as comfortable!) The service center guys say that after I do full/major service that mileage should come back up. Other than that, all is still perfect! I'd buy another one in a heartbeat. 2/12/19 Update... Absolutely no change... Again, after owning so many "High End Luxury" vehicles over the years, I simply can not believe how well this Tahoe has performed and held together. I just rolled over 150K miles, and I have had zero problems, issues, or disappointment. Besides being dirty, it really isn't much different that when I first rolled it off the dealer lot. Rock solid. 8/18/20 Update: Still flawless. 189K miles. Thoughts of getting a new 2021.
LTZ Magnetic Suspension Problems
ryan92683,07/29/2014
I have put just under 5000 miles on my '15 LTZ 4x4, and take serious issue with the ride quality of this car. This is my 3rd full-size GM SUV in 10 years, and the LTZ magnetic suspension this year is, by far, the roughest riding I have ever experienced. I purchased this "top of the line" model due to great luck and comfort experienced with previous Tahoe/Yukon's with adaptive suspensions, but this one fails to deliver. I paid out another $800 on a tire upgrade about 2000 miles ago (to Michelin LTXs) and the ride quality is still unacceptably harsh. I really hope GM is listening, as i am contemplating trading this car in, and giving up on my life-long love for GM products.
2015 Chevy Tahoe Problems
Gregg Robbins,05/04/2018
LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Purchased the 2015 Chevy Tahoe new. 38,000 miles on it now and have owned it 2 1/2 years. Traded a 2000 Chevy Tahoe with 220,000 miles on it that we also purchased new in 2000. Awesome Tahoe, I miss it now. The issues we've experienced since owning the 2015, in order. Steering column popped during steering in parking lots during parking or in town driving. Steering bearing kit replaced. Steering wheel begin to pop again 5 days later. I complained and demanded an entire steering column be replaced. Dealership agreed and it was an all day job replacing it. A year later. Steering is still excellent, no problem. Next, climate control knob broke on front passenger side. Had to use the sync button to control temp until repaired. Next, dash board panel above odometer bubbled up and was replaced. Next, three side panels by the window broke in a car wash, had to endure an 8 hour car drive with whistling noises outside everyone's window. I've read they could fly off into traffic, so I had to tape them all down for the drive. The Tahoe metal body is like a thin beer can. It dents really easily. I've even had acorns drop on it from an oak tree. No kidding, small dents from that. The hood metal is so thin, it flexes up and down rapidly, during highway driving and is very distracting. Next, the Continental tires it comes with are the worst as far as wear goes. They drive nice but wear terrible. We will need new tires at about 45,000 miles. The worst problem yet, the air conditioning no longer works. We've been stuck with driving a hot Chevy Tahoe with no AC for over a week and are told the part will not be in for another 4 days. I read that there is a design flaw on the air conditioning unit. There is no bracket that secures the line coming out of the compressor that produces 350 psi. Every time the compressor kicks on, the tube flexes and over time, will crack and all of the Freon will leak out and destroy the condenser. It only effects 2015 Chevy Tahoes. So it you own a 2015 Chevy Tahoe, you're air conditioner will go out, it is a matter of time. GM will not fix it prior to the failure. They will not issue a recall on it, it is not a safety issue. The condenser is on back order due to the high demand on replacing them on the 2015 Chevy Tahoe, only. Bottom line, I'm not convinced I'm going to make 220,000 miles on this 2015 Chevy Tahoe like I did with my other Tahoe. That 2000 Chevy Tahoe was a tank. This 2015 Chevy Tahoe seems to love going to the dealership repeatedly. Once the extended warranty that I purchased runs out, I'm going to be extremely nervous about what will happen next to this 2015 Chevy Tahoe. Again, it only has 38,000 miles on it and we purchased it new. I'm shaking my head on the idea of that. 65K for a Giant Beer Can that keeps falling apart. What a shame GM.
Huge leaps forward...
big_g,04/15/2014
Had a '12, now have the '15. The difference is a great surprise between the two. Its quieter, handles better and is more comfortable then the previous one. This time I have the 4x4 and Im still getting better gas mileage than I was on the '12 4x2. 600 miles so far and averaging 19, and I live up a steep incline. Nav system is WAY better than previous. Mine is sliver with gray leather, 22" wheels with the luxury package
See all 56 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe features & specs

More about the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe
More About This Model

Quick Summary: The case for the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe boils down to how you answer two questions. Will you tow between 5,000 and 8,000 pounds? Do you need true four-wheel drive and a bit more underbody clearance to deal with unimproved roads instead of the typical lower-slung crossover's all-wheel drive?

A "yes" answer to either question should land the 2015 Chevy Tahoe on your shopping list. But if you answered "no" on both counts you'd be better off with something along the lines of the Chevrolet Traverse, which offers a more spacious third row and greater cargo-carrying volume in an easier driving package that costs less.

What Is It?
The 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe is the first year of the all-new fourth generation of this popular full-size SUV, replacing the third-generation model that was produced between 2006 and 2014.

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4x4

What Has Changed?
Its distinctive new sheet metal defines a reshaped body that is 2.5 inches lower, 1.5 inches wider and 2 inches longer than last year. No exterior panels are shared with the 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup, which shares its chassis and engines with the Tahoe.

Underneath, the basic construction mimics that of years past. A separate body is bolted to a truck-style ladder frame, and the combination rides on the same sort of suspension as before: independent double wishbones up front and a solid axle out back. Numerous tweaks have been applied to improve quietness, comfort and stability, and for the first time the top-level LTZ comes with Magnetic Ride Control computer-controlled shocks.

Power comes from the same "Ecotec3" 5.3-liter V8 first seen in the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. In the Tahoe this new engine churns out 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, some 35 extra horses and 48 additional lb-ft of torque compared to last year. Shifting chores are handled by a sturdy six-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, the cabin has been completely restyled and upgraded to support the sorts of personal electronic devices people bring into their vehicles. And the 2015 Tahoe's third-row seats now fold flat into the floor, a welcome change that addresses a long-standing complaint. But the execution suffers from Chevrolet's decision to stick with a solid rear axle instead of adopting an independent rear suspension, a move that would have opened up additional room for third-row passengers or cargo.

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4x4

How Many Trim Levels Are There?
As before, the 2015 Chevy Tahoe comes in three flavors: LS, LT and the LTZ. Each of these is offered in rear-wheel-drive or part-time four-wheel-drive configurations, with the 4x4 versions costing precisely $3,000 more than their rear-drive counterparts.

The 4x4 system is slightly different this year, in that you won't get a low-range transfer case on any grade including the LTZ unless you spend $500 more and buy the Maximum Trailering package. You'll get off-road-friendly 3.42 axle ratios in the bargain, though.

And then there's the roomier Chevrolet Suburban, the long-wheelbase version of the Tahoe that's more or less the same except for 20.4 inches of additional length, 14 inches of additional wheelbase and about 230 pounds of extra weight. Curiously, even though it's larger and has more cargo volume, the payload and towing capacities of a 2015 Suburban (as measured in pounds) trail behind those of a Tahoe precisely because of that extra curb weight.

Our 4x4 Tahoe test sample has the top-level LTZ trim that comes loaded up with a host of standard luxury, convenience and safety features. Relative to last year, the 2015 LTZ 4x4's base price has risen by some $4,000 to stand at $62,995. Options such as the Sun, Entertainment, Destination package ($3,255 minus $500 discount — sunroof, navigation, Chevrolet MyLink 8-inch touchscreen audio and rear-seat entertainment); Maximum Trailering package ($500 — 3.42 axle ratio, trailer brake controller, low-range transfer case); and Theft Deterrent package ($395) pushed the as-tested price up to $66,645.

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4x4

How Does It Drive?
Crossover SUVs have become increasingly popular because their car-based underpinnings make them inherently lighter and easier to handle. It's no surprise, then, that the truck-based Tahoe retains truck driving traits that feel dated. Our scales tell us our LTZ 4x4 weighs a substantial 5,689 pounds, and it feels every bit of that. The last Traverse we drove weighed 4,956 pounds.

The reduction in overall height and the wider suspension footprint does a respectable job of imparting a stable feel and muting the sensation of roll. But the Tahoe doesn't like to be rushed, especially on winding roads. And even though the new electric power steering has the right level of response and effort, the sensation of two-way communication between road and driver isn't here; Chevy's own Silverado pickup does this better.

The healthy 5.3-liter V8 engine comes across as lethargic because the throttle pedal feels curiously heavy. Push through with a more leaden foot and the Tahoe 4x4 moves out smartly, as evidenced by our 7.3-second 0-60 run at the test track (6.9 seconds with a foot of rollout as on a drag strip).

It's much the same with the brakes. They hauled our Tahoe back to rest from 60 mph in just 126 feet at the track: an admirable panic-stop showing for something this big. But around-town routine stops don't leave us brimming with confidence because the initial press of the pedal doesn't provoke as much response as expected.

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4x4

What About Ride Comfort?
More than anything, it seems, GM engineers have a put a lot of work into making the new Tahoe quiet. New tight-fitting triple-sealed doors and revised cab-to-frame mounts are just two of many design elements they fussed over.

Their efforts have paid off. Precious little road noise makes its way into our Tahoe's cab from below, even on coarse surfaces. The Ecotec3 V8 goes about its business quietly in the background, and they have pretty much eliminated the semi-flatulent drone that used to herald the switch to the fuel-saving four-cylinder mode in past years.

Actual ride comfort is a mixed bag. On the one hand the 2015 Tahoe LTZ is neither too stiff on the rough stuff, nor too soft over queasy terrain. But the heavy solid-axle rear suspension isn't adept at filtering out low-grade pitter-patter and jostling on patched asphalt and lowest-bidder lanes that look smooth, but aren't. Competing full-size SUVs with independent rear suspension have an edge here.

And you'll want to think long and hard before checking the box for the 22-inch wheel and tire option. Compared to our 20-inch rolling stock, the larger $2,995 specials represent more moving mass for the shocks to control and less tire sidewall to absorb impacts. We tried them briefly on another test vehicle and didn't like the deterioration in ride quality.

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4x4

What Is the New Interior Like?
There's a lot more style this time around and last year's myriad tiny buttons have been replaced with attractive and easy-to-use controls that are more spread out and logically placed. Our LTZ's MyLink touchscreen audio and navigation system sits seamlessly integrated at center stage.

Front row occupants enjoy abundant headroom and legroom while they sit perched on their comfy buckets. The overall vibe is a spacious one, but some of our taller drivers discovered that the wide center console armrest takes a bite out of elbow room while they're working the wheel.

As we saw with last year's 2014 Silverado pickup, the 2015 Tahoe's central door post has been shifted forward about 2 inches. Front seat occupants won't notice their shorter doors, but those in back will greatly appreciate the extra clearance when clambering in and out of the spacious rear seats.

In our LTZ, those middle-row seats tumble forward at the touch of a button for ridiculously easy third-row access. But the solid axle rear suspension distorts the shape of the floor back there, resulting in a paltry 24.8 inches of third-row legroom, a full 10-12 inches less than the Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia.

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4x4

What About Cargo and Towing?
New for 2015 is fold-flat third-row seating. One no longer needs to unlatch the seats from the floor and tote them into the garage when maximum cargo space is needed. And our LTZ's push-button power-fold mechanism requires even less effort. What's more, the folded third row matches up with the folded second row to make a flat-floor cargo bay, front to back.

Thing is, the folded third-row seats are nearly as bulky and high-perched as they ever were because of the intruding rear suspension. GM made them fold flat into the floor by more or less raising the floor to match. Because of this, the liftover height at the rear edge of the load deck is now 37 inches, some 5.3 inches taller than last year.

This higher load floor results in a loss of cargo volume. With those third-row seats folded there are now 51.6 cubic feet instead of 60.3 cubic feet, a loss of 14 percent. Maximum volume with all seats folded drops from 108.9 cubic feet to 94.7 cubic feet. Chevy's own Traverse crossover offers far more room with 70.3 and 116.3 cubic feet, respectively.

Towing, however, is where the Traverse can't keep up. Our 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4 is rated to tow 8,300 pounds thanks to the optional Maximum Trailering package, which includes a 3.42 axle ratio and built-in electric trailer brake controller.

But there is an asterisk. Chevrolet has refused to apply the new standardized SAE tow rating procedure to the 2015 Tahoe, which means the difference between this and the 7,100-pound tow rating of the Toyota Sequoia (which does follow the SAE guidelines) is not as big or significant as it appears.

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4x4

How Safe Is It?
Independent crash tests have not yet been performed on the 2015 Tahoe, but there's no reason to expect any surprises. Last year's Tahoe earned five stars in NHTSA front and side-impact tests and three stars in rollover resistance.

The airbag count increases by one with the addition of a new side airbag on the inboard side of the driver seat. Carryover airbags include the familiar dual front airbags, outboard side airbags for the front seats and head side curtain airbags with rollover detection that cover all three rows.

Certain standard preventive safety features from last year continue, including electronic stability control, traction control, antilock brakes and a tire pressure monitoring system. A back-up camera and rear park-assist sensors are standard fare.

Since our Tahoe is a top-of-the-line LTZ, it has several new safety features. It begins modestly with forward park-assist sensors. Last year's blind-spot monitoring system returns, but this version can catch fast-approaching vehicles from farther back because of additional sensors that make up the new cross-traffic alert system. And there are forward collision and lane departure warning systems, both of which are tied into a vibrating safety alert driver seat in addition to the usual warning chimes and winking lights.

These systems are limited to warnings only, however. None of them intervenes should the driver fail to act.

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4x4

What Kind of Mileage Does It Deliver?
All versions of the 2015 Tahoe 4x4 come with the 5.3-liter Ecotec3 V8 and six-speed transmission, so it's no surprise they all share an EPA rating of 18 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway). All three figures are 1 mpg better than last year.

But we couldn't match them over 1,600 miles of test driving. Our overall average was 16.3 mpg, with a best tank of 19.5 mpg on our standardized test loop.

Why did we fall short? The most likely answer is the presence of the optional Maximum Trailering package, which swaps out the standard 3.08 axle gearing and replaces it with a 3.42 ratio that makes the engine run at higher rpm.

Thing is, our observed fuel economy still exceeds the rated fuel economy of the Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia.

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4x4

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The Chevrolet Tahoe's biggest competitor may just be the GMC Yukon, which is more or less the same vehicle in GMC guise. And of course there are the Chevy Suburban and Yukon XL long-wheelbase versions for those who see the Tahoe and Yukon as too small.

Outside the GM family, the most obvious cross-town rival is the Ford Expedition. Its independent rear suspension gives it the triple benefits of a smoother ride on rough roads, a significant increase in third-row legroom and more cargo room. It's also rated to tow several hundred pounds more. Fuel economy lags behind for now, but the upcoming 2015 version (appearing in fall 2014) should edge closer because it'll have Ford's EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 engine.

The Toyota Sequoia is worth looking at because it also benefits from an independent rear suspension in terms of ride comfort, third-row space and cargo capacity, the latter being the most generous in the entire class by a good margin. The Sequoia's V8 is more powerful than the others, too. On the other hand, fuel economy is rated lower because the axle ratio necessary to support the maximum tow rating is standard equipment, not optional.

Why Should You Consider This SUV
The 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4 remains a viable choice for those who want their large SUV to have certain truck attributes. Chief among these are towing capacity in the 5,000-to-8,000-pound range, a high ground clearance and low-range gearing for off-road situations. And its fuel economy compares favorably to that of other truck-based SUVs. Add the stylish and functional interior to the plus side of the ledger, too.

Why Should You Think Twice About This SUV
The 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe doesn't hold as much cargo as its competition, it doesn't ride as smoothly on certain surfaces and its third-row seat remains a kids-only proposition. If you need the space but don't tow much and won't wander off the pavement very far, you'll be better served by one of the larger crossovers out there such as GM's own Chevy Traverse or the GMC Acadia.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is priced between $24,966 and$37,000 with odometer readings between 35369 and129967 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ is priced between $28,000 and$66,475 with odometer readings between 32925 and152812 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LS is priced between $24,991 and$31,750 with odometer readings between 38582 and93852 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe for sale near. There are currently 43 used and CPO 2015 Tahoes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,966 and mileage as low as 32925 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Can't find a used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,460.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,213.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,478.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,550.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Tahoe lease specials

