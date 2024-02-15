We started by looking at each vehicle's interior, where the Wagoneer got off to an early lead thanks to its premium materials and open, airy cabin. However, the seats just aren't as comfortable as the ones you get in the Expedition and Tahoe. On the other hand, the Wagoneer's third row is easy to access and can accommodate people over 6 feet tall. The Tahoe’s cabin isn’t quite as plush and the back seat is a bit more difficult to access, while the Expedition is riddled with plastic interior bits and saddled with the smallest third row of the bunch.

All three SUVs offer up a good amount of cargo space, especially when the second and third rows of seats are folded down. The Wagoneer also has a ton of cubbies for smaller items. The others — well, not so much. Jeep's SUV also goes the biggest on towing, with the ability to drag 10,000 pounds in the spec we tested. Our test Expedition comes close at 9,300 pounds, and the Tahoe brings up the rear with a tow rating of 8,200 pounds, though other trim levels can handle a little bit more.

When it comes to safety tech, the Wagoneer has the most standard features, including adaptive cruise control, but its infotainment screen is glitchy and the menu structure a bit complicated. If you like the latest in driving technology, both the Expedition and the Tahoe can be optioned with each company’s hands-free/eyes-up driver-assist technology and their infotainment systems are equally robust and easy to use.

From behind the wheel, the Wagoneer has the best ride quality of the three, although the Tahoe with its MagneRide suspension doesn’t disappoint. Our Expedition has low-profile tires on 22-inch wheels which greatly contribute to a harsh ride. Don’t check that option box, folks.

Of course, the most common deal-breaker for consumers is price. No spoilers here, y’all — you’ll have to watch the video to see which of these SUVs will take fewer dollars from your bank account. Suffice it to say, none of these big boys are cheap.