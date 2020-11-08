Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me
4,517 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 85,201 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,500$6,267 Below Market
- 47,579 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$30,555$5,502 Below Market
- 111,001 miles
$23,995
- 113,103 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,900$6,667 Below Market
- 141,215 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,439
- 90,227 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,442$4,716 Below Market
- 74,636 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,798$4,348 Below Market
- 108,617 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,395$4,209 Below Market
- 90,043 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,995$5,512 Below Market
- 113,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,799$6,669 Below Market
- 78,891 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,400$3,810 Below Market
- 97,786 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$27,895$2,893 Below Market
- 100,467 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$29,890$3,733 Below Market
- 104,817 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,499
- 67,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,488
- 88,989 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$30,995$3,284 Below Market
- 121,324 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,250$3,864 Below Market
- 124,973 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,491
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Tahoe searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.756 Reviews
Report abuse
Williamsburg Dave,08/12/2015
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
After owning 6 Mercedes (and 1 Volvo, 1 Toyota, and 1 BMW,) I've turned to the good old USA. My last car was a 2009 MB ML 320 Bluetec, and was nothing but serious, expensive trouble. And the main reason I started looking at the American made vehicles was because I just got sick and tired of the constant insane maintenance costs. So my expectations weren't super high when I walked into the Chevy dealer. But I was instantly surprised when I got into the new 2015 Tahoe. Now that I have 32K miles on the odometer (I drive a LOT!), I have to say that I love it even more. After all of the supposed "luxury" cars I've owned over the years, this Tahoe seems to be the best built, most comfortable, and nicest riding car/truck. The ergonomics are excellent. Great stereo, GPS, Rear camera, etc. I do mostly highway driving, and I've been getting 24-25mpg on the highway, with a high of 26.5mpg. Around town i get 21-22mpg. Handling is spot on, and always feel well controlled and safe. I have towed with it, and actually forgot that the loaded trailer was even back there! Plus, I think it really is a great looking SUV. I wish that the rear floor was lower. That's my only complaint. The dealers have been great. I have yet to pay for any service, so out of curiosity I recently asked what my oil changes will cost after warranty. About $40! I never escaped from the Mercedes dealer for less than $250! My father has the Ford Expedition, and used to love it until he drove my Tahoe. Now he is Tahoe Shopping. UPDATE: I now have 52000 miles on the clock, and I love this car even more. Why did I waste so many years and dollars on those stupid German status symbols??? I'm out of my free service period, so I had to pay for my last service. The dealer did the oil change (synthetic,) tire rotation, all fluids, state inspection, and a few other little things. The total was well under $100! That same service at the MB dealer was always way over $250, and they would ALWAYS find another $600+ of things that absolutely had to be done. This Tahoe remains tight (no squeaks or rattles,) super comfortable, very competent in the snow and heavy rain, and a joy to drive. No complaints at all. My mileage has dropped a little to the 21mpg overall range. But I am due for tires, and I'm sure that the mileage will pick back up with some quality high carbon tires. More updates to come! UPDATE 8/9/16: As mentioned, I drive a LOT! I just passed the 70K mile point, and I still LOVE this car! This Chevy is more reliable, more comfortable, and seemly better made than any of my last 3-4 Mercedes. There are zero signs of wear, suspension is still tight, no squeaks or rattles, and everything works perfectly. It's a shame that I am so surprised by how good this car is! I just had new tires installed, and I went with the same OEM tires that came on the Tahoe: Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max. They lasted 70K miles without any issues, they ran quiet, had good grip in all conditions (I don't encounter much snow,) and they're inexpensive. But I've had to return to the tire shop a couple times due to flat spots on one of the new tires. Same tire being replaced for the 3rd time! So back to the Tahoe... I still love it. Zero problems. And still seems brand new after 70K miles. What more can you ask for? Update 8/9/17: Yes... I drive a LOT! I now have 107K miles on the Tahoe. I'm afraid to jinx it, but I have honestly had zero issues, and the Tahoe is nearly as tight as when I bought it. No squeaks, rattle, or trim pieces falling off. The suspension is almost as tight as new, but you can tell it has a few miles on it now. It is a bit softer over big bumps, but still smooth and quiet, and the steering is still perfect. Mileage is unchanged. I've been able to spend more time just poking around the car, and I really am impressed with the construction, fit, and finish. I will probably be replacing the front rotors within the next 10K miles, as I'm getting a little rumble during hard front load braking. (Still on original pads!) I'm thinking that this may be a car that I'll hang onto for a while! 2/12/18 Update... 112K+ miles and still like new. The mileage has dropped a little, but I think that may be partially due to the newer tires (AT tires instead of highway... not as comfortable!) The service center guys say that after I do full/major service that mileage should come back up. Other than that, all is still perfect! I'd buy another one in a heartbeat. 2/12/19 Update... Absolutely no change... Again, after owning so many "High End Luxury" vehicles over the years, I simply can not believe how well this Tahoe has performed and held together. I just rolled over 150K miles, and I have had zero problems, issues, or disappointment. Besides being dirty, it really isn't much different that when I first rolled it off the dealer lot. Rock solid. 8/18/20 Update: Still flawless. 189K miles. Thoughts of getting a new 2021.
Related Chevrolet Tahoe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2018
- Used Nissan Xterra 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2018
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014
- Used Audi S8 2015
- Used Jaguar XK 2012
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2012
- Used Jaguar XJ 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011
- Used BMW 1 Series 2011
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Dayton OH
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Santa Rosa CA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Dallas TX
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Raleigh NC
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Nashua NH
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Athens GA
- Used Chevrolet HHR Worcester MA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Baton Rouge LA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Panama City FL
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Green Bay WI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2016 Miami FL
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016 Katy TX
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016 Phoenix AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019