Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

After owning 6 Mercedes (and 1 Volvo, 1 Toyota, and 1 BMW,) I've turned to the good old USA. My last car was a 2009 MB ML 320 Bluetec, and was nothing but serious, expensive trouble. And the main reason I started looking at the American made vehicles was because I just got sick and tired of the constant insane maintenance costs. So my expectations weren't super high when I walked into the Chevy dealer. But I was instantly surprised when I got into the new 2015 Tahoe. Now that I have 32K miles on the odometer (I drive a LOT!), I have to say that I love it even more. After all of the supposed "luxury" cars I've owned over the years, this Tahoe seems to be the best built, most comfortable, and nicest riding car/truck. The ergonomics are excellent. Great stereo, GPS, Rear camera, etc. I do mostly highway driving, and I've been getting 24-25mpg on the highway, with a high of 26.5mpg. Around town i get 21-22mpg. Handling is spot on, and always feel well controlled and safe. I have towed with it, and actually forgot that the loaded trailer was even back there! Plus, I think it really is a great looking SUV. I wish that the rear floor was lower. That's my only complaint. The dealers have been great. I have yet to pay for any service, so out of curiosity I recently asked what my oil changes will cost after warranty. About $40! I never escaped from the Mercedes dealer for less than $250! My father has the Ford Expedition, and used to love it until he drove my Tahoe. Now he is Tahoe Shopping. UPDATE: I now have 52000 miles on the clock, and I love this car even more. Why did I waste so many years and dollars on those stupid German status symbols??? I'm out of my free service period, so I had to pay for my last service. The dealer did the oil change (synthetic,) tire rotation, all fluids, state inspection, and a few other little things. The total was well under $100! That same service at the MB dealer was always way over $250, and they would ALWAYS find another $600+ of things that absolutely had to be done. This Tahoe remains tight (no squeaks or rattles,) super comfortable, very competent in the snow and heavy rain, and a joy to drive. No complaints at all. My mileage has dropped a little to the 21mpg overall range. But I am due for tires, and I'm sure that the mileage will pick back up with some quality high carbon tires. More updates to come! UPDATE 8/9/16: As mentioned, I drive a LOT! I just passed the 70K mile point, and I still LOVE this car! This Chevy is more reliable, more comfortable, and seemly better made than any of my last 3-4 Mercedes. There are zero signs of wear, suspension is still tight, no squeaks or rattles, and everything works perfectly. It's a shame that I am so surprised by how good this car is! I just had new tires installed, and I went with the same OEM tires that came on the Tahoe: Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max. They lasted 70K miles without any issues, they ran quiet, had good grip in all conditions (I don't encounter much snow,) and they're inexpensive. But I've had to return to the tire shop a couple times due to flat spots on one of the new tires. Same tire being replaced for the 3rd time! So back to the Tahoe... I still love it. Zero problems. And still seems brand new after 70K miles. What more can you ask for? Update 8/9/17: Yes... I drive a LOT! I now have 107K miles on the Tahoe. I'm afraid to jinx it, but I have honestly had zero issues, and the Tahoe is nearly as tight as when I bought it. No squeaks, rattle, or trim pieces falling off. The suspension is almost as tight as new, but you can tell it has a few miles on it now. It is a bit softer over big bumps, but still smooth and quiet, and the steering is still perfect. Mileage is unchanged. I've been able to spend more time just poking around the car, and I really am impressed with the construction, fit, and finish. I will probably be replacing the front rotors within the next 10K miles, as I'm getting a little rumble during hard front load braking. (Still on original pads!) I'm thinking that this may be a car that I'll hang onto for a while! 2/12/18 Update... 112K+ miles and still like new. The mileage has dropped a little, but I think that may be partially due to the newer tires (AT tires instead of highway... not as comfortable!) The service center guys say that after I do full/major service that mileage should come back up. Other than that, all is still perfect! I'd buy another one in a heartbeat. 2/12/19 Update... Absolutely no change... Again, after owning so many "High End Luxury" vehicles over the years, I simply can not believe how well this Tahoe has performed and held together. I just rolled over 150K miles, and I have had zero problems, issues, or disappointment. Besides being dirty, it really isn't much different that when I first rolled it off the dealer lot. Rock solid. 8/18/20 Update: Still flawless. 189K miles. Thoughts of getting a new 2021.

Read more