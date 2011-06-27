My wife wanted to upgrade to a full size SUV from a Honda Pilot. We did some research and test driving, and she concluded that the Tahoe was the one. She loved the look, and like the amenities. The problems started on the test drive, the radio kept freezing up and acting weird. The dealer was made aware of the issue and we were told we needed to use a factory iphone cable and the problem should be resolved. We swapped our iphone cable for a brand new factory cable, and for the next day the problem went away. We purchased the truck the following day. After the purchase on the drive home, the problem returned. We called the dealer, and they said, well it needs a software update, it's a known issue. So in to the dealership to a software update. Software flashed, tested, they say you are good to go. A few days later, the problem returns, we contact the dealer, now the story changed. They knew almost instantly it was a human interface controller board and the part was back ordered from Chevrolet for an unknown amount of time. They kept the vehicle for the week to fix a few other issues and then we received it back knowing the problem was there, but the part was ordered, and the regional chevrolet rep was in the mix to try and expedite this service request. At this point we are fairly upset with the whole situation. Brand new car, and not once has it been right. Over the next 2 months, roughly 10 electrical gremlins have reared their ugly head in this truck. Here are a few: headlights randomly switch to high beams, pedals won't adjust, front and rear parking sensors randomly think we are going to hit something even when nothing is around, front camera errors constantly, hvac control back lighting failures, memory seats haven't worked since day one, all of which has been communicated to my dealership and to chevrolet directly, we basically were going to wait for this inteface controller part to come in and try to tackle everything at that time, thinking that the part should fix most of the issues. Then after 2 months of dealing with all these problems, finally a glimpse of hope... I received a call from my dealer that the controller board arrived from chevy. Hooray for now!!! The dealer was nice enough to pickup my truck at my work, and drop me off another Tahoe as a loaner until mine was fixed. I received a call that night, everything was fixed, they will keep it one additional day for testing, then they will drop it off for me at work. I got scared that next morning when the loaner tahoe had the same radio problem that my tahoe has... I was assured by my dealer that everything is fixed, and that between the controller and software updates everything is 100%! On my drive home the parking sensors went crazy on me. This was 10 miles down the road after being told it's all fixed. The radio seemed ok at least, so we decided to give it a few more days before it goes back in. Well the next morning, the radio went crazy again. We sent video to the dealer showing the problem, and now we are apparently waiting to see what Chevy and the dealer want to do. So here we are, MSRP of $64k, and the truck has multiple major systems failing, all electrical. My recommendation is to wait until the bugs are out of this vehicle!!!!! I know multiple people with 2015 and 2016 Tahoes, Yukons, and Escalades, all of them have had major electrical issues.

