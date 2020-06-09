2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
What’s new
- The Chevrolet Tahoe has been fully redesigned
- Longer, larger and more spacious than the previous Tahoe
- New optional 3.0-liter diesel engine
- Independent rear suspension for better handling and ride comfort
- This marks the first year for the Tahoe's fifth generation
Pros & Cons
- New independent rear suspension benefits ride, handling and cargo capacity
- Longer wheelbase increases passenger comfort
- Redesigned interior a substantial improvement over the outgoing model
- Newly available diesel engine
- Some interior materials seem downmarket for the price
- Ride quality tends to be a little busy
- Nontraditional shifter design requires more attention to use than it should
What is it?
The Chevrolet Tahoe is a three-row large SUV. It's built on the same truck platform that underpins the Chevy Silverado 1500 and the Tahoe's big brother, the Suburban. That means it can tow and haul like a full-size pickup, but it's got three spacious rows of seating so you can bring the family along, too. The Silverado was redesigned for 2020, and now the Tahoe uses that same architecture as the foundation for its 2021 redesign.
Take a look at the photos, and you'll see there's a new grille, new headlights, updated exterior sheet metal and a redesigned cabin. The Tahoe is now 6.7 inches longer than before (up from 204 inches to 210.7) and has a 4.9-inch-longer wheelbase (up from 116 inches to 120.9). On the inside, this means more legroom in the rear — an additional 3 inches in the second row and more than 10 inches of added legroom in the third row.
How does the Tahoe drive?
Two of the Tahoe's available engines are updated versions of last year's engines. The new 2021 Tahoe gets a standard 5.3-liter V8 or an optional 6.2-liter V8 for the top High Country trim. Both feature cylinder deactivation to improve fuel economy. Also on tap is Chevy's new turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel inline-six. All three engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The two V8s are carryover engines from the previous model year, but they're updated with new fuel-management systems. The diesel engine was introduced recently under the hood of the Silverado, and it could be an impressive fuel-saver.
The base 5.3-liter V8 engine is plenty capable for this large SUV, and its immediate response is refreshing in an era when V8 engines are being replaced by less inspiring turbocharged six-cylinder engines. The more powerful 6.2-liter V8 in the High Country model is overkill, but we love it anyway.
The new Tahoe also now gets an independent rear suspension, which helps increase interior space quite a bit and improves ride quality. You'll also find multiple suspension setups to choose from, including an adaptive suspension (Magnetic Ride Control) that can automatically adjust to improve both ride comfort and handling capability. There's also an adaptive air suspension with a load-leveling feature that can adjust the Tahoe's ride height by as much as 4 inches.
The new independent rear suspension pays dividends on almost any road. It provides a more composed ride over road imperfections and greater stability when going around turns. The same holds true for the steering, which is more precise and responsive. It also returns to center more like the steering in a conventional SUV. For such a big vehicle, the new Tahoe is surprisingly easy to drive and maneuver.
How comfortable is the Tahoe?
For the most part, the Tahoe's ride quality is pleasantly smooth and represents a noticeable improvement over the last generation. You can still feel ruts and bumps in the road surface, transmitted as very subtle vibrations through the steering wheel and seats. On a long road trip this could contribute to some fatigue, but otherwise it's very easy to live with. The minimal wind and road noise only helps matters.
We haven't had the opportunity to try out the second-row bench seat, but if you go with the second-row captain's chairs, there's plenty of space, cushioning and support. The third row is no longer the penalty it used to be thanks to 10 inches of added legroom. An average-size adult would be comfortable back there for a while, though perhaps not for a long road trip.
What's the interior like?
There's a feeling of familiarity here. Knobs, buttons, surfaces and interfaces are all recognizable. Aside from the transmission controls becoming dashboard-mounted buttons, even the layout is similar to the previous generation. The new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system is a noticeable upgrade, though. Rather than sunken into the dash like on the old Tahoe, it's mounted on top, giving the driver a better view of the screen. It also frees up some dashboard real estate for other buttons and controls.
Interior materials are decent for a non-luxury vehicle, but nowadays we expect higher-quality leather and fewer hard plastic elements. This is especially true for the top Tahoe trim levels that can cost more than $70,000.
How's the Tahoe's tech?
The Tahoe trails other SUVs in terms of the availability of advanced safety features. You get frontal collision mitigation as standard on the base model, but that's about it. You'll have to spend more in options and step up to more expensive trim levels to get more. The good thing is, these systems are well tuned to reduce false alarms and function as well as other systems.
A standard wireless charging pad pairs nicely with the available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. The native infotainment system is quick to respond and is easy to use while driving. The optional surround-view camera system is very sharp and makes backing this big SUV into a tight spot easy. If you plan on towing often, there are two option packages that include apps to make it a stress-free affair. These include easier hitching, tire pressure and temperature monitors, and an extended blind-spot monitor.
What's the Tahoe's storage and towing like?
Thanks to the new independent rear suspension and larger overall dimensions, the new Tahoe can hold 25.5 cubic feet of stuff behind the third-row seats, compared to the predecessor's 15.3 cubic feet. The maximum capacity grows to 122.9 cubic feet, larger than last year's Suburban.
Interior storage gets a big improvement in the available power-sliding center console. It features a big bin under the armrest and when slid rearward, it reveals a large rubberized tray and another drawer. Usually, this kind of versatility and convenience is exclusive to minivans.
Depending on its configuration the Tahoe can tow between 7,600 pounds and 8,400 pounds when properly equipped. That's stout and enough for you to tow most recreational-style trailers. The Ford Expedition does have a slightly bigger 9,300-pound maximum tow rating.
What are the Tahoe's trim levels?
The 2021 Tahoe is offered in six trim levels: the LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier and High Country. The standard engine on the Tahoe is a 5.3-liter V8 (355 horsepower, 383 lb-ft) mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel drive is available on all trim levels (standard on the Z71). Two other engines are also available:
For the High Country trim only, Chevy swaps in a 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft). There's also an optional turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder diesel engine (277 hp, 460 lb-ft). It won't be available at the start of the Tahoe's production run, but eventually Chevy will offer it on every Tahoe trim except the Z71.
LS
Starts you off with features such as:
- LED headlights
- 18-inch wheels
- Eight-passenger seating (2-3-3); front-row bench seat is optional on LS only
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
LT
Adds to the LS with:
- Hands-free liftgate
- Wireless charging pad
- Leather upholstery
- Nine-speaker Bose audio system
- Driver-seat memory settings and heated front seats
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
RST
Includes these features:
- 22-inch wheels
- Unique front fascia and black exterior trim
- Special RST seats with contrasting stitching
Z71
Adds extra off-road capability with:
- Unique front fascia to improve the Tahoe's approach angle
- Two-speed transfer case (for low-range gearing)
- Hill descent control
- All-terrain tires
- Front skid plate and tow hooks
Premier
Steps up the standard equipment by including:
- Magnetically controlled shock absorbers (better ride and handling capabilities)
- 8-inch digital instrument panel
- 10-speaker Bose audio system
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Second-row bucket seats (drops capacity to seven passengers)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
High Country
Adds more luxury with:
- 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8
- Surround-view parking camera system
- Head-up display
- Rear pedestrian alert system
- Special grille with bronze accents
Many of the features on the higher trim levels are available as options on the lower trims. Other significant options, depending on the trim level, include:
- Max Trailering package
- Panoramic sunroof
- Rear entertainment system
- Traffic-adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the Tahoe and the car in front)
- Air suspension (can raise or lower the ride height of the vehicle)
What does it compete with?
The list of available three-row SUVs that still sit on pickup truck platforms is short. The Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada and Toyota Land Cruiser all compete with the Tahoe. However, if it's just family-hauling capabilities you need, and you don't plan on pulling a trailer anytime soon, consider crossovers such as the Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride and Volkswagen Atlas — they're generally more efficient and less expensive.
No matter how efficient they are, though, crossovers can't compete with the sheer towing, hauling and people-carrying abilities of something as large and versatile as the Chevy Tahoe.
Edmunds says
The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is now larger and more modern than before. And instead of just being a Suburban with a smaller trunk, it's a real competitor to its three-row stablemate. There's a lot to like with the redesign of the Tahoe, but only time — and a full in-house test — will tell if it can stack up against the competition.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
The 2021 Chevy Tahoe is a nice change from the 4th gen model and offers Tahoe lovers a wealth of options in the premier , but the new sun roof , cameras, and passenger room make the this baby well worth the price . Rating 9 out 10 due to the gas mileage (it’s 2021 can you offer me 25 mpg?) I
My second car was for many years a 2003 Ford Expedition 5.4L Eddie Bauer 4WD with 130,400 miles and ten days ago I decided to replace it with the new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 4WD with the 5.3L V8 engine that has 355HP and a fabulous 10 speed transmission. I honestly believe that the new style / design is the best of what you can get on the SUV market If you consider only American made SUVs. This fifth generation of Tahoe has brought many new things to the table in terms of: a better interior, a better infotainment, a better exterior, more cargo capacity and more legs room for the passengers in the back. Nevertheless, the thing that I’m my opinion makes the real difference is having ten speeds also with the V8 5.3L engine and not only with the 6.2L like it was happening with the 2020 Tahoe series. Of course I like very much the 6.2L V-8 engine, which is available only with the 2020 Tahoe or with the 2021 Tahoe in the High Country configuration. I got closed to buy a 2020 Tahoe RST with a 6.2L engine, but then I aborted my plan because I couldn’t stand the outdated interior of it... we are in 2020 now, but 2020 Tahoe’s interior looks like an interior from 20-22 years ago and I couldn’t stand it just for the discount that I was offered. Now ten days later I noticed that the 2020 Tahoe 6.2L is still not Sold and they lowered their price of an additional $3,000 , a price that they were not willing to extend to me back then. So now I own a fantastic 2021 Tahoe Z71 featuring a new color called graywood metallic ( I drove 99 miles per way for this color and other commercial reasons ). The SUV has things that I love and things that I don’t like, so I’m going to list them below: I like: - The exterior look. - The interior look. - The comfort of the driving seat. - The size of the display. - The availability of Apple Car Play. - The size of the panoramic sunroof. - The colors of the interior and the quality of the seats. - The typical wheels of the Z71 trim/package. - the 10 speed gearbox and the consequent responsiveness of the engine. - the breaking power of the breaks. - the Bose Speakers - the rubber floor mattes (extra) - the wireless recharger compartment (but it would have been cool and smart to have a second one on top of the central console since there is still the cut out from the past and that would have allowed also to the passenger to have his/her phone recharged.) - the headlights and the front indicators are really original and futuristic. Now, what I don’t like about my 2021 Tahoe Z71: - the steering wheel material is not pleasant to the touch and it’s too hard. - there is a micro joystick to adjust the position of the steering wheel, but in my case (I’m a tall guy) it doesn’t come enough close to me ( I have the same feature on my Porsche Cayenne and that works better ). - the breaking pedal is not at the same level of the gas pedal. What I mean Exactly is that with your right foot the movement to brake is less safe than other vehicles, because you have to lift up your right foot and then move it to the left to brake. That double action requires more time and it could be considered even an hazard not just an inconvenience (this is really the most important thing that I don’t like). - when you push the OnStar button to connect with a live operator the quality of the connection is always awful and it’s really challenging to understand what they say to you. - The monthly subscription cost asked for the OnStar service is way to high and I will not renew at the end of the free trial. It offers limited features and for around $450 a year you don’t even have a significant discount on your insurance policy. Also as I mentioned before the communication with a live agent has been of poor quality every time I have used it. - the user interface of Apple Car play has room for improvement. The contacts for the phone should be on the left side of the screen not to the right. With all the alphabet letters to the right side of the screen it’s very difficult and uncomfortable to reach there to find some one in your contacts. If you use Siri you need to be very fast to tell her what to do or she will turn herself off very quickly, may be she needs a calibration... ;) - changing the stations of the satellite radio is not immediate and even the favorite channels are positioned in a way that are hard to reach with your right arm. - the engine is very responsive (because of the gearbox), but the power itself could be more. Again this is just my preference... I didn’t want to pay for the features of the High Country version of the Tahoe 2021, but one day later this year the 2021 Tahoe RST 6.2L will be available and for the same price of a Z71 or something less you will be able to have the mighty 6.2L which is a big, big plus ! It has also a slight better gas consumption on the freeway compared to the 5.3L engine of the 2021 Tahoe Z71. Today, I would wait for the 2021 6.2L RST.
Only modern vehicle I’ve ever seen doesn’t offer fog lights...in any trim package. Overall, the vehicle is nice
It’s the greatest vehicle you could every purchase
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe video2021 Chevy Tahoe Review: Chevrolet's Big SUV Redesigned for 2021 — Prices, MPG, Interior & More!
2021 Chevy Tahoe Review: Chevrolet's Big SUV Redesigned for 2021 — Prices, MPG, Interior & More!
SPEAKER: If you're looking for a big three row SUV with strong towing, hauling, and some off road capabilities, there's a good chance the Chevy Tahoe has been on your radar. After six years in production, it's time to retire the fourth generation and introduce this-- the all new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe. There is a lot to talk about with this new Tahoe, but before that, do me a favor hit that Subscribe button for all our latest videos and click the links below to see our reviews of the Tahoe and Suburban at Edmunds.com. The big news for the 2021 Tahoe is a new independent rear suspension and an available diesel engine. That new suspension promises improvements in ride quality, handling, and interior space while the forthcoming diesels should have resectable towing capabilities and improved fuel economy. From the outside, the new Tahoe gains 1.4 inches in height, 6.7 inches from grille to lift gate, with 4.9 inches of that added between the wheels. That translates to a lot more legroom on the inside-- 3 inches more for the middle row and a whopping 10 inches for the third row. With a second row bench, you can transport up to eight passengers. Prices start around $50,000 for the base LS trim and $70,000 for the range topping High Country model. Want four wheel drive? That's another three grand. What we have here is the offroad-capable Z71 that starts right around 60 grand. With options, this model has as tested price of $76,225. Depending on which trim you go with, there are three engines to choose from. The base 5.3 liter V8 makes 355 horsepower, 383 pound feet of torque, and should return 18 miles per gallon in combined driving. Upgrading to the 6.2 liter V8 means stepping up to the top High Country trim and get you 420 horsepower, 460 pound feet of torque, and 17 miles per gallon combined, which is the same as last year's 5.3. Both of these feature cylinder deactivation, which shuts off a few cylinders when demand is lower in order to save fuel. A 10 speed automatic is the only available transmission. At the low end, the Tahoe can tow up to 7,600 pounds. Properly equipped, it maxes out at 8,400 pounds. That's pretty good, but comes up short against the Ford Expedition's 9,300 pound max rating. By the way, you can now see what the specific auto rating is for a vehicle with these new stickers in the doorjamb. Helping matters are an integrated brake controller, some smart towing apps that include tire pressure and temperature monitors for your trailer, and an extended blindspot monitor. We don't have tow specs on the 3 liter turbo diesel inline 6, but it will be good for 277 horsepower and 460 pound feet of torque when it becomes available at the end of 2020. Unfortunately, it won't be offered on the Z71, because of some space constraints. That seems like a lost opportunity, if you ask me. That's enough specs for now. So let's get to the meat of this review and go for a spin, shall we? With a 5.3 liter V8, there's plenty of power and the toggle accelerates with authority. In an era when naturally aspirated V8 engines are being replaced by turbo charged 6 cylinders, the quick response and effortless power is refreshing. I had a chance to drive the High Country model that come standard with a 6.2 liter V8, and it has some serious punch right off the line. That wallop of power was awesome. It has some serious giddy up and go, but honestly, the vast majority of drivers will find the 5.3 liter V8 more than adequate. There's not much to say about the brakes, which is a good sign. The pedal effort is appropriate. And you can come to a nice smooth stop without any lurches. See? As far as handling goes, well, you can't expect too much from a big 5,600 pound SUV, but it doesn't feel out of sorts on a winding mountain pass. Body roll is there, but it's not anywhere close to being alarming. In fact, it instills confidence. Yes, it can indeed be said that it drives like a slightly smaller SUV. It's worth calling out the steering, too, which feels more like a conventional SUV rather than a truck. It's responsive, it's accurate, and it returns to center better. Overall, it's just an easy car to drive. Both the C71 and the High Country mile I drove a few days ago have the magnetic ride and air ride suspensions. And it's a little weird. You feel every little road imperfection, though it's not harsh or what I traditionally consider overly stiff. Let me explain. There's a lot of high frequency, but low amplitude vibrations that make it through the seats and the steering wheel. It's subtle in that you're not being shaken like a margarita, but there is a busy feeling about it. If we could represent it visually, it's as though there's a lot of noise in the graph instead of a nice smooth line, which would represent a flawlessly smooth ride. It's almost as though the wheels are out of balance. It's not a problem on the daily commute, but on a long road trip, it'll add to the fatigue that you'd feel. On the plus side, the air ride suspension has a full range of about 4 inches. On the lowest setting, it makes loading people and cargo easier, while on the top end, it gives you added ground clearance for off roading. If you're planning on doing some off roading, this Z71 has a better approach angle and a lot of other goodies, but I'd definitely go without the permanent running boards that would probably hinder overall ground clearance. Thankfully, the cabin remains pleasantly quiet and the audio system has a decent amount of power. With driving impressions out of the way, let's pull over and go over the interior. The new Tahoe gets a thorough modern makeover both in terms of style and technology. The dash is much more sculpted and the infotainment screen is mounted top and center right where it belongs. I'm not that big a fan of these touch button gear selectors, but after some time, I think I can probably get used to them. I'd much rather have a console mounted lever or a column shifter. The chair's quality is decent for non-luxury brand, but these days, I expect just a little bit better. In the High Country trim I drove earlier this week, it certainly didn't seem worthy of the $81,000 price tag. If you're seeking a more luxurious cabin, I'd suggest waiting for the GMC Denali version of this or stepping up to a Cadillac Escalade. I'm glad they put the central vents higher on the center stack, but that ended up pushing these infotainment controls just a little too far down for my tastes. I do like this padded shelf right under the screen, because it gives you a place to rest your hand while you're working the touchscreen. The latest infotainment system is quick to respond and easy to use while you're driving. A wireless charging pad is standard and it pairs well with the available wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto. I did experience some audio interruptions, but my colleague didn't, so your results may vary. I'm particularly happy with the amount of storage we have up here. Sure, you have the typical door pockets and cup holders, but this sliding center armrest bin deserves some love. First off, it's freaking huge. Hello! Not only does the top slide as an armrest, but the entire body of it does, too, revealing this rubberized tray and another draw down below. Seriously, this is minivan levels of convenience. There's also this weird compartment on the dash here that's kind of narrow, but deep. So humidor? It'll fit a lovely Montecristo number 2 and an Opus X, but Churchills are out of the question. Outward visibility is challenged just a little bit by this thick roof pillar, but riding this high up gives you that commanding view forward that attracts so many people to eschew versus. The view to the rear is a little limited, but the excellent surround view monitor and available virtual mirror makes up for it. The seats up front are comfy overall. And the available ventilation helps to quell some of that stifling that you might feel with these leather seats. I didn't have the opportunity to drive our full evaluation loop, but my initial impressions point to it being really comfortable for a long road trip. And now to the second row. These second row captain's chairs have plenty of slide and recline travel to provide hours of comfortable touring. To help quell some of the boredom back here, we have a household power outlet and two USB-C ports. If you opt for the available rear entertainment system, you also have individual outputs for each screen. You can also play ship's navigator back here by looking up a destination and sending it forward to the driver. Overall, things are looking pretty good in the second row, so let's check out the third. These tumble forward second row seats make it easier and a lot less awkward getting to the third row, but it does take a little more effort to put them into place than I'd prefer. Once seated, there's a lot of room back here. It's not nearly the penalty it was last year. The seat cushion is a little shorter and lower, but for a crosstown jaunt, I'd be fine back here. I'm 5'10" and both seats in front of me are set for me. There are some hard plastics here and at least in the higher trims, you have a padded armrest. The good thing is there are USB-C ports on both sides. Getting out is similarly easy. Just two tugs on the strap and you're out of here. With the new independent rear suspension eliminating a lot of the previous Tahoe's obstructions, cargo capacity is greatly improved for 2021. We now have 25 and 1/2 cubic feet behind the third row compared to last year's paltry 15.3. With all of the seats folded, that balloons to 122.9 cubic feet, which is more than last year's Suburban. The lower load floor, available air suspension, and these remote seatbelt releases makes loading bulkier objects that much easier, too. This 2021 Chevy Tahoe easily meets my expectations for a big family SUV and exceeds them when it comes to cargo capacity and interior storage. It will certainly give our top rated Ford Expedition a run for its money. And with a little luck, we should have a comparison test coming your way soon. Thanks for watching and as always, head over to Edmunds.com for more information on the Tahoe, its competition, and for all your car shopping needs.
Mark Takahashi gets behind the wheel of the redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe. In this video we explore the most significant changes to the Tahoe and how it differs from the larger Chevrolet Suburban. Is the newly redesigned Chevrolet SUV a great family hauler? Watch to find out.
Sponsored cars related to the Tahoe
Features & Specs
|High Country 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$72,600
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Premier 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$65,600
|MPG
|16 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Z71 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$59,200
|MPG
|16 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$56,800
|MPG
|16 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Tahoe safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns you to take action to avoid colliding with a vehicle or other object in front of the SUV.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Alerts you when the SUV drifts out of its lane and delivers steering input to keep the vehicle in its lane.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates the driver's seat cushion when the crash avoidance tech detects a situation that may need your attention.
Chevrolet Tahoe vs. the competition
Chevrolet Tahoe vs. Ford Expedition
On its debut, the redesigned Ford Expedition essentially stole the Tahoe's lunch money, offering more interior space, a significantly better ride and higher maximum towing capacity. But the redesigned Tahoe now has more interior space, greater cargo capacity, a significantly improved ride as well as an optional diesel engine, not available in the Ford.
Chevrolet Tahoe vs. GMC Yukon
Under the sheet metal, the GMC Yukon is essentially the identical twin to the Chevy Tahoe. And like the Tahoe, the Yukon has received a much-needed redesign for 2021. The Yukon adds touches of luxury through better materials and extra features, but it winds up costing more without it being a substantially different vehicle.
Chevrolet Tahoe vs. Chevrolet Traverse
The Chevrolet Traverse could be of interest if a seven-passenger SUV makes the most sense for your family but you'd rather not drive something as big as a full-size truck. All three rows are roomy for adults, and we're fans of the infotainment system and the standard Wi-Fi hotspot. It's just a shame some of the interior plastics are such poor quality.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Tahoe a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe:
- The Chevrolet Tahoe has been fully redesigned
- Longer, larger and more spacious than the previous Tahoe
- New optional 3.0-liter diesel engine
- Independent rear suspension for better handling and ride comfort
- This marks the first year for the Tahoe's fifth generation
Is the Chevrolet Tahoe reliable?
Is the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe?
The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,000.
Other versions include:
- High Country 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $72,600
- Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $65,600
- Z71 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $59,200
- LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $56,800
- LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $53,800
- Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $62,600
- High Country 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $69,600
- LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $49,000
- RST 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $57,100
- LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $52,000
- RST 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $60,100
What are the different models of Chevrolet Tahoe?
More about the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview
The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include High Country 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A), Z71 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A), LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A), LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A), Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A), High Country 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A), RST 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A), LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A), and RST 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A).
What do people think of the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Tahoe 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Tahoe.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Tahoe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe?
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $73,970. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $2,518 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,518 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $71,452.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 3.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 22 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $58,095. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is trending $2,236 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,236 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $55,859.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is 3.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 42 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,890. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is trending $2,054 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,054 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $53,836.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is 3.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $66,895. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is trending $2,007 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,007 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $64,888.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is 3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 21 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $60,755. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is trending $1,876 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,876 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $58,879.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is 3.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe for sale near. There are currently 510 new 2021 Tahoes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $55,095 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,133 on a used or CPO 2021 Tahoe available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Tahoe for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,589.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,556.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Buick Encore 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- Volvo S90 2019
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- GMC Lease Deals
- Honda Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Mazda Lease Deals
- Kia Lease Deals
- Cadillac Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals