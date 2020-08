Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

Tarr Chevrolet - Jefferson City / Tennessee

Equipment The vehicle gleams with a shiny gold metallic finish. A trailer braking system is already installed on this model. It has four wheel drive capabilities. This unit comes with third row seating for extra passengers. The Chevrolet Tahoe features a HomeLink System. Keep safely connected while in this vehicle with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. The vehicle has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The Chevrolet Tahoe features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe is equipped with a gasoline engine. Enough room to carry all your cargo, passengers and equipment on a long road trip. Offering a ride height that is above most other vehicles, this vehicle has great visibility on the road. Packages LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: *Contents listed in STD Equipment*. TRAILER PKG: weight-distributing hitch platform; 7-lead wiring connector; trailer brake pre-wire harness; high-capacity air cleaner; aux trans oil cooler. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNEK13T51J123467

Stock: U23467

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020