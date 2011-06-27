  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(202)
Appraise this car

2003 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines, roomy and versatile interior, numerous available amenities.
  • Spotty build quality, interior materials could use improvement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With room for up to nine passengers, gutsy V8 engines and a long list of available options, it's no wonder the Tahoe is the best-selling fullsize sport-ute on the market.

Vehicle overview

Introduction: Chevrolet is no newcomer to the sport-ute game; it rolled out its version of a fullsize sport-utility vehicle more than 30 years ago. Its current model, the Tahoe, bowed in 1994. Formerly known as the K-Blazer, the Tahoe was built to be a rough-and-ready, go-anywhere sort of ride. Back when it first emerged, Chevy described it as a "rugged, multi-purpose family vehicle that's at home on and off the road," and the manufacturer has always seen to it that the vehicle is sturdy enough to live up to this promise.

The 2000 model year brought with it a complete redesign for the Tahoe. Its decade-old platform was replaced with a new frame that was stronger and more rigid than previous designs; the ute also got two new V8 engines that provided it with more horsepower than ever before.

For 2003, the Tahoe continues to give drivers more of what has made the vehicle a favorite with those seeking transportation that efficiently handles both on-road and off-road adventures. With a roomy and comfortable interior, it makes a great weekend-getaway machine. If you want a sport-utility that can handle passengers and cargo as well as it does a backcountry road, the 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe should be on your short list.

Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options: The base model Tahoe LS boasts standard features like tri-zone climate control, keyless entry, a driver information center, heated outside mirrors, side-mounted assist steps and a programmable HomeLink transmitter for opening garage doors or automatic gates. Uplevel LT models add automatic tri-zone climate control, heated leather seating with eight-way power adjustment and power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators and puddle lamps and adjustable pedals. The Z71 model was designed for improved off-road action, and it offers a specially tuned suspension. Available options (on most trims) include the a towing package, a third-row seat, a sunroof, XM satellite radio and the OnStar communication system. Powertrains and Performance: There are two engines available. The 4.8-liter V8 is standard on the LS, and it offers 275 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque. Optional on the LS and standard on the LT is the 5.3-liter V8 that ups the ante with 285 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. Though certainly not fuel sippers, the two V8s earn better-than-average EPA mileage figures for this type of vehicle. The standard transmission is a 4L-60E four-speed with a two/haul mode for improved performance under heavy loads. Four-wheel-drive models feature an improved version of the push-button Autotrac transfer case that offers better fuel economy when in 2WD and less binding during low-speed maneuvers. The Tahoe can tow up to 7,700 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety: For 2003, the Tahoe has been upgraded with dual-level front airbags, a passenger seat sensing system and the optional StabiliTrak stability control system on models equipped with the 5.3-liter engine. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are standard. Front-seat side-impact airbags are optional. In front-impact collisions, the 4WD Tahoe scored three out of a possible five stars on the driver side and four out of five on the passenger side in tests administered by the NHTSA. Additionally, the 4WD Tahoe achieved a three-star NHTSA rollover resistance rating, while the 2WD model earned a two-star score. Interior Design and Special Features: The Tahoe's front seats, instrument panel and center console have all been redesigned for 2003. The actual quality of the materials, however, could stand further improvement. Second-row bucket seats are now available when you order leather upholstery, as is a DVD-based entertainment system. An optional 50/50 split third-row seat gives the Tahoe nine-passenger seating capacity. With no third row and the second-row seats folded forward, the Tahoe offers 104 cubic feet of cargo volume. Driving Impressions: Either of the Tahoe's Vortec V8 engines deliver ample power in most situations. Those who pull a trailer often would be wise to opt for the 5.3-liter engine, as it provides a substantial bump in torque despite only 10 additional horsepower compared to the 4.8-liter V8. The suspension delivers a stable, smooth ride, regardless of whether it travels on or off pavement, while the steering is light enough to maneuver the big sport-ute easily in tight situations.

2003 Highlights

The Tahoe gets a host of new upgrades for 2003. On the inside, you'll find new tri-zone climate controls, an enhanced driver-information center and a redesigned center console and instrument panel. New options includes second-row bucket seats and adjustable pedals. A revised lineup of entertainment options offers buyers a Bose audio system, as well as XM Satellite Radio and a DVD-based entertainment system. For increased safety, there are dual-stage airbags, a standard front-passenger-sensing system, three-point belts for all second-row passengers and an available StabiliTrak stability control system on Tahoes with the 5300 V8. The braking system has been upgraded for what Chevrolet says is better pedal feel and performance and Tahoes sold in California are now fitted with a new catalytic converter that earns the truck ULEV certification. Deleted items on the Tahoe are minor. No longer standard are third-row floor mats, an underhood light, a 7-to-4 pin trailer brake adapter, an auxiliary door lock switch in the cargo area and a lock for the center console.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe.

5(71%)
4(20%)
3(4%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.6
202 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

298,000 Miles and I can drive it across country!
Chuck D,05/28/2016
LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
BASICS The Tahoe offers plenty of room for kids and adults of all ages and sizes. The ride is very smooth and quiet. It handles remarkably well for a vehicle of its size. Acceleration is very good. It tows my 5,000 lb boat with ease. The gas mileage (15.8 city 19-20 hwy) is not that good but it is great when you compare it to other vehicles of this size, age and towing capacity. Maintenance and repairs for me have been very minimal. The engine and differential are in excellent condition with no known repairs. All electronics and the A/C have performed flawlessly with no repairs or maintenance ever. The body and paint are in excellent condition with no flaws or defects. The cloth interior has held up beautifully with kids in and out everyday. MY STORY I bought the Tahoe with 140,00 miles on it. I drove it across 3 state lines to get it home with no noticeable problems. I live on a very quiet road and I did notice that I could hear an ever so light squeal or sound like a wheel bearing just was not right. Turns out one of the front wheel bearings was going bad. I changed both wheel bearings, outer tie rod ends, shocks and lower ball joints. It did not really have to change the ball joints, shocks and tie rods but my kids ride in this truck and sometimes with a large boat in tow. It took about 4-5 hours to do it myself. The steering was super tight and drove like new. Yes it would easily track the road with no hands for quite a distance. Again only one wheel bearing needed changing and this is very common with the Tahoes. These parts were replaced during the first week of ownership as a part of getting the truck is top condition. I also replaced the belt and heater hose so that I would not have to be concerned with them. I drove this used truck with ABSOLUTELY NO PROBLEMS FOR 110,000 miles! I changed the oil Mobil 1 synthetic, $24/5qt at Walmart, myself), replaced worn out tires, spark plugs at every 100,000 miles and changed the brake pads once. I think that this routine maintenance is extremely minimal compared to any vehicle especially a truck that sometimes tows a 24 ft. Sea Ray (heavy boat). THE BAD At 251,000 on the way to a trunk or treat for the kids the sun gear in the transmission stripped. This is a very common issue in GM transmissions. The transmission made a not ever so loud pop like something broke and then went into neutral. I stopped to check it out and it work fine when I started again except it did not find third gear. 1st, 2nd and a late overdrive and I was on the highway cruising home. Found out reverse did not work so I had to get a neighbor to push me back into the drive way. Took the transmission out and took it to a small shop to rebuild for $400. Opted for the heavy duty kit for $500 and picked up the rebuilt transmission 8 hours later. The rebuild has been great for 47,000 miles with the original torque converter. THE OTHER BAD-----OTHER REPAIRS SINCE THE TRANS REBUILD ---$150 (myself) premium water pump because it was leaking----premium alternator $90 (myself) because it was not holding 14 volts consistently---- premium fuel pump & filter---$250 (myself) because it was giving the signs of going bad (sometimes needed to crank it several times to start, occasional hesitation on open throttle or flooring the accelerator). Many vehicles have these repairs within the first 100,000 miles but the Tahoe made over 250,000 before needing them. Yes I checked with the 1 and only previous owner and he provided all work receipts. I think that this is exceptional performance for a used truck that had 140,000 on it when purchased. Also realize that the truck is now ready for 50k or more miles with no worries. Now with almost 300,000 miles I can drive this truck across country. Yes, I do occasionally drive it over 1,000 miles one way with no worries. I am on my second set of Michelin tires that give me about 90,000 of wear. I think that a quarter million miles on a transmission is awesome and 300,000 miles on an engine that still purrs is amazing. In my humble opinion this truck has been incredible. 300,000 and I can let my wife drive it anywhere, with no worries, if she wants to use it. In the present state there is absolutely nothing in need of repair on the truck. Current state is 10/10 and the ride is like a Cadillac. That is saying a lot for a vehicle with 300,000 miles on it. UPDATE: SIX MONTHS SINCE REVIEW WAS POSTED and .... Still running great with absolutely no problems. My only cost have have been the at home mobile 1 oil changes (Walmart has cheapest oil & filter prices in my area @ $31 per oil change every 5,000 miles) and to put $2 a gallon regular gas in the tank. The engine does not knock, hesitate or lack any power, especially when entering the highway. Also, there are no oil droplets in the driveway and there is absolutely, positively no smoke whatsoever! Luv this truck.
Perfect family and work SUV
maysan,11/07/2011
Just purchased my 2003 Tahoe 4x4 Police Package 4.8 V8, only 60K. 285/77/R16s. Border Patrol ordered it with a 4inch suspension lift. Perfect clearence. The 4.8 engine is great. I added small upgrades: K&N intake system, Computer chip to regulate air-flow and temp; and finally a DiabloSport Computer programer. All about $500. The engine is a beast now. It also has the cooling system for both the engine and tranny fluids. I recommend the updgrades to all Tahoe lovers. All upgrades from Ebay. [non-permissible content removed]. Upgrades gave it lots of power, and great gas mileage. 26HWY & 20 city. Perfect all around.
Great Truck
kstall3,08/08/2008
I bought this truck used in 2004 with 19,000 miles. I have had very few problems in the last 4 four years. My fuel pump did go out, but I have observed that happens on all Chevy trucks, you have to factor that into the cost. My fuel economy is pretty good for having over 300 HP and 33inch tires (after market). I love this truck and don't have any plans to trade in.
Keeps going and going....
upnorth5,05/14/2013
Purchased new in 03' Z71 4x4 with 5.3 flex fuel. Currently has 202,600 miles. This truck has been amazing, best truck we have owned. Sure there are some annoyances, steering half shafts do go out once and a while (we've replaced 2 of them) and our speedometer stuck too like some others but nothing major. We pull a 5,000 pound boat regularly and have throughout the trucks life with no problems. We've only put brakes on it twice and we're on our third set of Goodyear Wrangler ATS tires. Smooth, comfortable, and amazingly reliable, has never failed to start during a Minnesota winter. Hope our new Tahoe LTZ treats us as nice, we pick it up tomorrow.
See all 202 reviews of the 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe

Used 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe is offered in the following submodels: Tahoe SUV. Available styles include LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

