How to Return a Car at the End of a Lease

The Lease Inspection

Most people know that leasing companies charge for any damage to a vehicle that it considers to be more than normal wear and tear. They do this to maximize the vehicle's value for the next sale by spending as little as possible for reconditioning. But who defines "normal" wear and tear? What damage falls into the "you're going to have to pay" category? Here is where the inspections come into play.

Although there is some variation in the process, a lease return typically starts about 90 days before the end of the leased car contract. The leasing company (technically called the "lessor") will contact you to let you know your lease contract is coming to an end. It will then contact you to set up an appointment for an inspection. Any damage that's going to cost more than an average amount of money to refurbish is called excessive wear and tear.

Many manufacturers use an independent company to conduct the vehicle inspection, which is free for the car leaseholder (technically called the "lessee"). The inspector will come to your home or office, and the process takes about 45 minutes. A pro tip: Be nice to the inspector. Is it hot out? Offer some water. Is the inspector doing the job at your workplace? Pick up the cost of parking. Your courtesy could come in handy if the inspector has leeway in deciding whether a bit of damage could pass.

Most manufacturers look for damage in these general categories:

Dents, dings, scratches and scrapes on the exterior, bumpers and wheels, especially "curbed" wheels

Cracks, stars or excessive pitting in the windshield and other windows

Abnormal or excessive wear to the tires

Tears or stains on the upholstery that can't be repaired or cleaned with normal refurbishing

Inspectors typically measure the size and depth of dents and scratches and enter this information, and other problems, into a computerized template that estimates the cost of repair. At the end of the inspection, or shortly thereafter, you will receive a condition report that lists any damage above the typical wear and tear and what it costs to fix the problem.

During this time of the coronavirus, some automakers might skip the pre-inspection to speed things up and reduce contact. In these cases, the inspections are done after the fact, and there's a chance that any excess wear and tear items will be accessed later. If you plan on leasing from the same automaker again, we suggest asking to have these fees reduced or waived as part of your negotiation on the new car.