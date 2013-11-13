7 Questions to Ask Before You Lease a New Car

1. Are there any lease specials?

Most carmakers periodically offer discounted leases to boost sales, and these specials could provide a shortcut to substantial savings for you. However, check the fine print of the lease ad to see if there are any additional expenses. The quoted monthly payment will almost never include sales tax or registration fees. Some advertised leases also require a high drive-off fee.

These lease offers are often only available to current leaseholders. Others will only be available to people with the highest credit scores. Check Edmunds' Incentives and Rebates section for current offers.

2. What is the car's residual value?

The residual value is an estimate of how much the vehicle will be worth at the end of a lease. It is a key component of a good lease and is usually expressed as a percentage of the vehicle's manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP).

Here's why the residual value is important: The higher the residual value is, the lower your lease payment will be. When you lease a car, you are paying for the difference between the selling price and the residual amount spread out over the life of the lease. The higher the residual amount, the smaller that difference will be.

For example, if you were to lease a $30,000 car with a 60 percent residual for three years, that vehicle will be worth about $18,000 at the end of the 36-month lease (60 percent of $30,000 is $18,000). That means your lease would be based on the $12,000 difference between the $30,000 price and $18,000 residual. Divide that $12,000 by 36 months and you get a $333 monthly payment (before taxes, interest charges and fees).

If this same vehicle had a 55 percent residual ($16,500), your lease would be based on the difference between $30,000 and $16,500, which is $13,500. Divide this $13,500 difference over 36 months, and the base monthly payment bumps up to $375.

If the residual value was 50 percent, the monthly payment would jump to $417. A 45 percent residual would net you a payment of close to $460.

You can always ask dealers for the residual value of the car you are considering. They will probably give you a percentage between about 45 and 60 percent.