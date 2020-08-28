Used 2016 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me
- 27,953 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,950$3,268 Below Market
- 8,930 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$4,384 Below Market
- 56,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,991$2,444 Below Market
- 98,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$1,871 Below Market
- 34,295 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$2,095 Below Market
- 74,513 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,497$1,999 Below Market
- 31,732 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,899$2,207 Below Market
- 40,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,570$2,500 Below Market
- 84,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,996
- 77,491 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,994$1,695 Below Market
- 21,280 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,748$1,967 Below Market
- 123,473 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,950$1,634 Below Market
- 105,727 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,595$1,832 Below Market
- certified
2016 Ford Focus SE46,653 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,500$2,914 Below Market
- 80,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,488$1,348 Below Market
- 51,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,327$1,726 Below Market
- 21,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,290$1,176 Below Market
- 47,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,542$1,651 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus
Read recent reviews for the Ford Focus
Overall Consumer Rating3.482 Reviews
ilan,09/04/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Recently chose a Focus as my first new car (SE sedan w/ the 4-cylinder and a manual transmission) after having driven the Mazda3, Golf, Jetta, Elantra, Forte, Cruze, Civic, Corolla and Lancer. Being a driving enthusiast (albeit on a serious budget) I found all but the Ford, Mazda 3 and the VW's to be pretty awful. In the case of the Focus it is for all intents and purposes the same car that I recently drove in Portugal and feels very much like a small European sports sedan. Steering is precise, handling is stellar for what it is, the interior is of high quality (with a bit of a playful, cockpit-like feel), the ride is taught and compliant, the 4-banger produces adequate power and and there's very little road noise compared to the competition. The fact that I paid less than $13,000 (with incentives and rebates) for such an experience is well...pleasingly ridiculous every day. That it came with nicer wheels and tires than the Mazda3 or Jetta (16" alloys with Continentals) and all the basic power and infotainment options including a backup camera, etc. just sweetened the deal. Yes, the VW's are more refined and the Mazda is a bit more playful but for those that love to drive value-wise the Focus blows everything else out of the water. I almost got the Jetta turbo but in the end was happy spending thousands less for a lot of fun while supporting American manufacturing (the Focus is built in Michigan) versus a company that knowingly poisoned the planet and deceived millions of consumers. Yes I was aware of the reliability issues surrounding the dual-clutch transmission and although I understand things have gotten better, I dealt with my concerns by getting the manual I wanted anyway. My only serious gripes about the car is that I would love a center armrest that extends like the VW's and the backseat couldn't possibly be any tighter and miserable than it is. Overall though I couldn't be happier with my purchase and highly recommend the Focus to anyone who loves to drive but doesn't have the funds to spring for a GTI, WRX or ST.
