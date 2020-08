Used 2016 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California

----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1723213 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Direct_drive

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

105 Combined MPG ( 110 City/ 99 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FADP3R41GL221531

Stock: c1265010

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020