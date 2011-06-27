Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,392
|$12,124
|$13,980
|Clean
|$9,999
|$11,673
|$13,429
|Average
|$9,212
|$10,770
|$12,329
|Rough
|$8,425
|$9,868
|$11,228
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,500
|$10,895
|$12,400
|Clean
|$9,140
|$10,489
|$11,912
|Average
|$8,420
|$9,678
|$10,936
|Rough
|$7,701
|$8,867
|$9,960
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla S Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,932
|$13,710
|$15,629
|Clean
|$11,480
|$13,200
|$15,014
|Average
|$10,577
|$12,179
|$13,784
|Rough
|$9,673
|$11,159
|$12,553
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla LE Eco Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,349
|$14,178
|$16,152
|Clean
|$11,882
|$13,651
|$15,516
|Average
|$10,946
|$12,595
|$14,244
|Rough
|$10,011
|$11,540
|$12,973
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,602
|$13,430
|$15,397
|Clean
|$11,163
|$12,931
|$14,791
|Average
|$10,284
|$11,931
|$13,579
|Rough
|$9,405
|$10,931
|$12,367
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,139
|$13,861
|$15,723
|Clean
|$11,679
|$13,345
|$15,104
|Average
|$10,760
|$12,313
|$13,866
|Rough
|$9,841
|$11,281
|$12,628
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,427
|$12,141
|$13,980
|Clean
|$10,032
|$11,689
|$13,429
|Average
|$9,243
|$10,786
|$12,329
|Rough
|$8,453
|$9,882
|$11,228
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,668
|$12,357
|$14,171
|Clean
|$10,264
|$11,897
|$13,613
|Average
|$9,457
|$10,977
|$12,498
|Rough
|$8,649
|$10,057
|$11,382
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla LE Eco Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,597
|$12,368
|$14,266
|Clean
|$10,196
|$11,908
|$13,704
|Average
|$9,393
|$10,987
|$12,581
|Rough
|$8,591
|$10,067
|$11,458
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,864
|$11,450
|$13,153
|Clean
|$9,491
|$11,024
|$12,635
|Average
|$8,744
|$10,172
|$11,600
|Rough
|$7,997
|$9,319
|$10,564
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,225
|$12,927
|$14,762
|Clean
|$10,800
|$12,446
|$14,180
|Average
|$9,950
|$11,484
|$13,018
|Rough
|$9,100
|$10,521
|$11,856
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,301
|$11,942
|$13,705
|Clean
|$9,911
|$11,497
|$13,166
|Average
|$9,131
|$10,609
|$12,087
|Rough
|$8,351
|$9,720
|$11,008
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,005
|$12,696
|$14,518
|Clean
|$10,589
|$12,224
|$13,946
|Average
|$9,755
|$11,279
|$12,803
|Rough
|$8,922
|$10,334
|$11,660