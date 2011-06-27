  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,392$12,124$13,980
Clean$9,999$11,673$13,429
Average$9,212$10,770$12,329
Rough$8,425$9,868$11,228
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,500$10,895$12,400
Clean$9,140$10,489$11,912
Average$8,420$9,678$10,936
Rough$7,701$8,867$9,960
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla S Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,932$13,710$15,629
Clean$11,480$13,200$15,014
Average$10,577$12,179$13,784
Rough$9,673$11,159$12,553
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla LE Eco Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,349$14,178$16,152
Clean$11,882$13,651$15,516
Average$10,946$12,595$14,244
Rough$10,011$11,540$12,973
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,602$13,430$15,397
Clean$11,163$12,931$14,791
Average$10,284$11,931$13,579
Rough$9,405$10,931$12,367
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,139$13,861$15,723
Clean$11,679$13,345$15,104
Average$10,760$12,313$13,866
Rough$9,841$11,281$12,628
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,427$12,141$13,980
Clean$10,032$11,689$13,429
Average$9,243$10,786$12,329
Rough$8,453$9,882$11,228
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,668$12,357$14,171
Clean$10,264$11,897$13,613
Average$9,457$10,977$12,498
Rough$8,649$10,057$11,382
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla LE Eco Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,597$12,368$14,266
Clean$10,196$11,908$13,704
Average$9,393$10,987$12,581
Rough$8,591$10,067$11,458
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,864$11,450$13,153
Clean$9,491$11,024$12,635
Average$8,744$10,172$11,600
Rough$7,997$9,319$10,564
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,225$12,927$14,762
Clean$10,800$12,446$14,180
Average$9,950$11,484$13,018
Rough$9,100$10,521$11,856
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,301$11,942$13,705
Clean$9,911$11,497$13,166
Average$9,131$10,609$12,087
Rough$8,351$9,720$11,008
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,005$12,696$14,518
Clean$10,589$12,224$13,946
Average$9,755$11,279$12,803
Rough$8,922$10,334$11,660
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Toyota Corolla on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,140 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,489 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Corolla is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,140 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,489 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Toyota Corolla, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,140 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,489 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Toyota Corolla. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Toyota Corolla and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2016 Toyota Corolla ranges from $7,701 to $12,400, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Toyota Corolla is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.