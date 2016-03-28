Used 2016 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me
2,438 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 82,727 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,968$2,566 Below Market
- 28,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,250$2,019 Below Market
- 26,348 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,985$1,808 Below Market
- 64,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,495$3,253 Below Market
- 19,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995$1,386 Below Market
- 35,122 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,495$2,452 Below Market
- 25,303 miles
$12,850$2,798 Below Market
- 43,312 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,591$1,711 Below Market
- 63,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,295$2,257 Below Market
- 38,445 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,950$1,233 Below Market
- 44,273 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,500$1,416 Below Market
- certified
2016 Mazda 3 i Touring35,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,200$834 Below Market
- 49,113 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,991$1,661 Below Market
- certified
2016 Mazda 3 s Touring70,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,000$1,092 Below Market
- 80,012 miles
$11,000$1,542 Below Market
- 35,655 miles
$10,995
- 95,863 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,500
- 24,580 miles
$13,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 3 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 3
Read recent reviews for the Mazda 3
Write a reviewSee all 106 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.4106 Reviews
Report abuse
DG,03/28/2016
s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
REVIEW UPDATED OCTOBER 2016 AT 14540MI Pros: After clocking almost 14540 miles in this car, I can say without reservation that the 2.5 liter engine is excellent. It’s very smooth with linear power delivery and never leaves me needing more, as long as I select the right gear. Also, doing my own oil changes is very easy. The 6-spd manual transmission in this car is one of the best I’ve had in a compact car, but it can feel a bit notchy when going from 1st to 2nd and 2nd to 3rd, but I realized this was because I was trying to 'guide' the shifter, which isn't necessary. It has nice short throws and slides into the next gear almost on its own, if you let it! Ride/handling is firm, but not at all harsh. The 3 sGT is a very controlled and fun car to drive! Build quality and fit/finish are excellent throughout the car, on par with the very best. Although, road noise at speed can be intrusive, due to limited use of sound insulation. Styling is fantastic inside and out. It’s a very simplistic but upscale look and feel, reminiscent of a much more expensive car, although the upper trim on all 4 doors could be softer, especially the rear. Supportive and attractive seats, I love the contrast stitching The Bose Centerpoint sound system is the best sounding audio system I’ve ever had in a car, hands down. It offers excellent imaging and superior full range sound reproduction, particularly when playing lossless music files. It won't provide the kind of bass you get from a separate subwoofer, but it's a clean sounding system. The adjustable head-up display and the blind spot monitoring are great safety features that work very well, although I'd prefer a head up display that projects onto the windshield, instead of a popup of clear plastic, which looks a bit cheap. The BSM allows you to adjust the warning chime level or turn it off, which is nice. Fuel efficiency was not quite as good as I expected at the beginning but, as I suspected, it has improved markedly since break-in. I am now averaging 36 MPG in mostly highway driving, which is better than it's rated. Cons: The infotainment system is slow to start up, sometimes taking over a minute to display the home screen. It also has unstable smart phone integration, often not recognizing my Android phone when connected via USB, which is annoying because I prefer to play music over wire instead of Bluetooth, as the sound quality is MUCH better. It also sometimes has issues connecting to the internet radio and webcast apps on my phone. Also, too many of the systems core functions cannot be accessed while driving. I realize this is for safety, but it’s far more restrictive than most cars I’ve owned. And finally, there is no Android Auto or Apple CarPlay present, while most competitors are offering these features. Mazda could definitely stand to further refine this system. At highway speeds, the level of road noise can become fatiguing and intrusive after a while. Mazda clearly saved some money by eliminating sound insulation materials. The car doesn't retain accessory power when you shut off the engine. I sometimes like to finish listening to a song or a news story before exiting, but in order to do so, I have to turn the acc power back on by pushing the start button again. Every other car I've owned in the last 15+ yrs retains acc power for a few min (or until a door is opened) after engine shutoff. Not a major con, but still annoying. There needs to be a fog light indicator light somewhere on the dash board. The switch on the left stalk is hidden behind the steering wheel, so it is difficult to tell if they’re on or off. Not a major con, but it's a minor detail that never should have been omitted. The clutch has a much higher take up point than I’m use to. It doesn’t begin to engage until the pedal is more than half way out. I prefer a clutch that engages closer to the floor to facilitate quicker shifts. It may be somewhat adjustable, which I will investigate eventually. A non-leather seat option on the top sGT trim would be nice for those who don’t want leather. Something like Alcantara would be a great option. Also, a bit more bottom padding would be nice as well, as the seats can begin to feel hard after a few hours. Summary: I admit to being VERY nitpicky when it comes to my cars. I have high expectations that are rarely met. That said, I would still buy the 3sGT 5-door over any other compact currently currently offered. The only car I might have considered is the upcoming 2017 Honda Civic 5-door, but it won’t be available until late 2016 and I couldn’t wait that long. In any case, I’m very happy with this car and can wholeheartedly recommend it to anyone looking for an excellent compact car that will undoubtedly provide many years of fun and trouble-free driving.
Related Mazda 3 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda CX-9 Cincinnati OH
- Used Mazda CX-7 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Brooklyn NY
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Rockville MD
- Used Mazda CX-7 Fort Myers FL
- Used Mazda RX-8 Irvine CA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Long Beach CA
- Used Mazda 5 Denver CO
- Used Mazda 2 Riverside CA
- Used Mazda Tribute Tacoma WA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2