2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Review
- Enjoyable handling as well as a smooth ride quality
- Lots of standard advanced driving aids
- Easy to see out of
- Rivals offer more cargo and cabin storage space
- Not much rear legroom
- New Nightshade Edition with blacked-out trim
- Android Auto compatibility added
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback offers a lot of virtues in a small package. For a nameplate that doesn't normally evoke a whole lot of passion, the latest Corolla Hatchback is surprisingly fun to drive. It's nimble and engaging around turns and is decently powerful when you need it to be. On top of that, it's comfortable on long drives and comes with plenty of the latest technology and safety features.
Our verdict
Toyota's engineers could have gone without making the Corolla Hatchback fun, but they have. And we're happy they went to the trouble. When equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, the Corolla is engaging while remaining comfortable and easy to use. Only a smallish cargo space and a mediocre infotainment system hold it back.
How does the Corolla Hatchback drive?
It has a relatively small engine, but the Corolla Hatchback's power is adequate. Our manual-equipped test car covered 0-60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is an average time for this type of car. The brakes are also adequately powerful for emergency stops and are easy to modulate for smooth stops in typical driving.
The steering doesn't give you much of a feel for the road, but it's quick to respond. Along with the car's balanced handling, the Corolla Hatchback makes a sporty initial impression. On a twisty road, this little hatchback is surprisingly fun and engaging.
How comfortable is the Corolla Hatchback?
The Corolla Hatchback strikes a great balance between comfort and composure. It might be a bit soft over freeway undulations, but the body stays well under control. Go with the SE trim and its smaller 16-inch wheels for maximum comfort. The XSE rides a bit rougher because of its bigger wheels and skinnier sidewall tires.
On the open road, you'll appreciate the fairly quiet interior. The front seats will also appeal to a wide variety of drivers and are relatively comfortable even over long journeys. Airflow from the climate control system is effective at both heating and cooling.
How’s the interior?
The Corolla's climate control buttons are a bit crowded and the infotainment buttons are a bit small, but you can figure things out relatively quickly. There's ample access to the front seats thanks to a large door opening, and the seat height makes getting in and out a breeze.
Adjustments can be made quickly, and drivers of varying sizes will be able to get comfortable behind the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The rear should be OK for most passengers, but taller passengers will desire more legroom. As you'd expect from a compact hatchback, there's great visibility in every direction. A low hoodline aids forward visibility, while plenty of side glass makes lane changes stress-free.
How’s the tech?
The Corolla hatch comes standard with automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, auto high-beam control, and lane keeping assist — an impressive array for a car in this price range. The high-mounted 8-inch touchscreen is visually appealing, but various speed-related lockouts and a lack of a native navigation system make for a frustrating experience. The decent audio system helps, but other cars have much better.
The native voice recognition system is reasonably accurate as long as you follow the tutorial and set up the system to recognize your voice. Thankfully, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now included and are effective voice command work-arounds.
How’s the storage?
A small, practical hatchback can be a surprisingly versatile car, but a high floor spoils the Corolla's cargo space. Behind the rear seats you get 17.8 cubic feet. Competitors such as the Kia Forte and the Hyundai Elantra GT offer more.
The door pockets and decent cupholders mean there's some room for small items. In front of the shift lever, there's a shelf that looks to be for a phone, but it's not really big enough to hold one. The center console bin is also a bit small and awkward to reach into. For family duty, the Corolla has a decent amount of space for rear-facing child safety seats. The car seat anchors are easily accessible.
How economical is the Corolla Hatchback?
The Corolla Hatchback gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg combined with the six-speed manual transmission or up to a rather impressive 35 mpg with the automatic. Our manual-equipped test car returned 30 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route. Our total test fuel economy with random driving mixed in was a more lackluster 25.9 mpg, but we believe the EPA estimate should be achievable for most drivers.
Is the Corolla Hatchback a good value?
The Corolla Hatchback is well-built, offers good fuel economy, and comes with a lot of standard safety features. Overall warranty coverage is average, though you do get free scheduled maintenance for services such as oil changes and tire rotations for the first two years/25,000 miles.
Wildcard
"Surprising" might be the best word to describe the Corolla Hatchback. Its styling and upscale interior push the Corolla name a little more upmarket. And its compliant ride, fun handling and willing engine make it genuinely fun. All that and an available manual transmission give it real potential as a fun-to-drive hatchback, even if it doesn't quite make it into hot-hatch territory.
Which Corolla Hatchback does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Corolla Hatchback models
The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a four-door hatchback with seating for five. It's available in three trims: SE, Nightshade and XSE. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (168 horsepower, 151 lb-ft of torque). A six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional.
Shopping Tools
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- interior
- acceleration
- road noise
- maintenance & parts
- engine
- transmission
Most helpful consumer reviews
It is a very sporty, cool looking hatchback! The hatchback lid makes the storage area look small, but the lid goes up as you store more supplies in the back! It has remarkable take off power, smooth and zippy! We were surprised at the blastoff feeling from a stopped position. The CVT is smooth and quiet. Nice! AC is cold, cold, COLD! The backup video makes backing up much less stressful and easier! Plenty of storage in glove compartment and else within the front seat area. The only thing we really don't love is how low it sits to the ground, but that is a small complaint compared to all of the great value of this enjoyable car!
If you want any kind of performance, you need to get a Corolla with a manual transmission. The CVT is a total dog, a real tragedy for this 168hp motor. I tried the "manual" mode with the paddle shifters, and I tried using the "sport" button. Neither helped. The lag between pressing the accelerator and anything happening other than an ugly droning noise was just bad. I cross-shopped this model vs. the Mazda 3 (which has an actual torque converter automatic) and the Kia Soul, which also has a 2.0L and a CVT. The 2020 Soul's CVT is new this year, but is much better executed, and the Mazda has a larger 2.5L engine. Either would be a better choice, the Mazda (a FWD hatch is about the same price as the Toyota) having way more zip, and the Soul having both better power delivery and more cargo space. Driving either of them back to back with the Corolla hatch and you won't find much reason to buy the Toyota.
good run around car with lots of room
Do your research for the best price. We beat the "Edmunds" price by over a Grand! Talk to Alex at Escondido Toyota.. Tell them Don sent you.. ;)
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$21,390
|MPG
|32 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XSE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,340
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,290
|MPG
|32 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XSE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$23,240
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6600 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla Hatchback
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Corolla Hatchback safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and corrects the steering if you don't respond in time.
- Automatic High Beams
- Activates high beams automatically on dark roads and deactivates them when the system detects an oncoming vehicle.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. the competition
Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. Honda Civic
While it can be a bit more expensive than the Corolla Hatchback, the Honda Civic is a class leader and comes with a lot of desirable features. The optional 1.5-liter turbocharged engine under the hood of the Civic is one of our favorites in the segment thanks to robust power and impressive fuel economy. The Honda's interior is also top-notch with impressive cargo space, excellent build materials and a quiet highway ride. You can get a Corolla sedan or a Civic sedan too, if it fits your fancy.
Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. Honda Fit
If you're looking to pinch pennies, or if you just want something smaller and easier to park, a good alternative to the hatchback version of the Toyota Corolla could be the Honda Fit. The Fit has less interior space, so adults will feel more cramped in the rear seat, but it's also less expensive than the Corolla and offers a similar lineup of features.
Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. Toyota C-HR
If you like the idea of a frugal Toyota Corolla and the utility of a hatchback but want something with a bit more ride height, you could go with the Toyota C-HR. The C-HR and the Corolla have comparable prices and similarly sized interiors, but the C-HR is significantly slower. What's more, while it might look like a subcompact SUV, the C-HR doesn't offer all-wheel drive, so it really isn't that much more capable than the Corolla.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Corolla Hatchback a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback:
- New Nightshade Edition with blacked-out trim
- Android Auto compatibility added
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Is the Toyota Corolla Hatchback reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,290.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,390
- XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,340
- Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,290
- XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $23,240
- SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $20,290
What are the different models of Toyota Corolla Hatchback?
More about the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Overview
The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Hatchback. Available styles include SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Corolla Hatchback 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Corolla Hatchback.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Corolla Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,200. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,807 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,807 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,393.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 15.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,033. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,623 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,623 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,410.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 15.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,008. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $3,432 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,432 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,576.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 15.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchbacks are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback for sale near. There are currently 46 new 2020 Corolla Hatchbacks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,919 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,252 on a used or CPO 2020 Corolla Hatchback available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchbacks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Corolla Hatchback for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,516.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,240.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
Related 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 Prius Prime
- 2019 e-Golf
- 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2019 Chevrolet Volt
- 2019 Volkswagen Beetle
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2020 Arteon
- 2020 Elantra GT
- 2019 smart EQ fortwo