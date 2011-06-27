2020 Jaguar E-PACE
What’s new
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard
- Revised feature and trim level availability
- New Checkered Flag limited edition
- Part of the first E-Pace generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Ample power from turbocharged four-cylinder engines
- Relatively spacious accommodations
- Appealing mix of standard and optional luxury features
- Striking design from the inside out
- Ride quality can be harsh in some configurations with bigger wheels
2020 Jaguar E-PACE Review
Sporty driving dynamics and eye-catching styling have been part of Jaguar's DNA for decades. Even when skeptics scoffed at Jag for capitulating to the demands of the SUV-buying public, nobody argued against the F-Pace's striking design and performance. Two years ago, the luxury automaker introduced the E-Pace, a smaller crossover that, like its big brother, successfully translated the gorgeous sheet metal of the F-Type sports car to a more passenger-friendly package. The 2020 Jaguar E-Pace improves upon last year's model by streamlining the trim structure and adding more features to the standard equipment list.
The 2020 E-Pace lineup is fairly easy to understand. There's the well-equipped base model, followed by the SE that includes additional luxury equipment. If you want more power, the R-Dynamic adds 50 horsepower. Finally, there's an HSE R-Dynamic that includes the high-output engine and even more goodies. Of course, there are also tons of optional extras so you can customize to your heart's content.
Once you spec your ideal configuration and jump behind the wheel, you'll find that the E-Pace is one of the most rewarding small crossovers out there. The turbocharged engine is potent — especially in R-Dynamic tune — and the handling is sublime. We're also huge fans of the luxe cabin materials and design.
There are only a handful of drawbacks, starting with the rear-seat headroom. Taller passengers might find the chopped roof makes it impossible to sit in the back. One more wish list item: a new touchscreen system. Jaguars have long suffered from sluggish, nonintuitive user interfaces, and that trend continues here. Overall, though, the E-Pace is a well-rounded subcompact SUV that brings driving thrills to this otherwise fairly ho-hum class.
Which E-PACE does Edmunds recommend?
Jaguar E-PACE models
The 2020 Jaguar E-Pace is a small luxury SUV offered in five trims: base, SE, S R-Dynamic, SE R-Dynamic and HSE R-Dynamic. The base and SE models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine — Jaguar refers to this powertrain as the P250 (246 horsepower, 269 lb-ft of torque). All R-Dynamic models get a similar but more powerful version: the P300 (296 hp, 295 lb-ft). A nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard across the board.
The base E-Pace comes with features such as LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a 10-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay functionality. Driving aids include lane keeping assist, front and rear parking sensors, and forward collision warning and mitigation with low-speed automatic braking.
The SE upgrade adds automatic high-beam control, a power tailgate, front-seat memory settings, navigation, an 11-speaker audio system, adaptive cruise control, and the contents of two packages: Connect Pro (a Wi-Fi hotspot) and Park (automated parallel and perpendicular parking, a surround-view camera and rear cross-traffic alert).
The S R-Dynamic builds off the base model, adding the more powerful engine, an aerodynamic body kit, sport seats, and the SE's tech upgrades, minus the audio system and the Park package. Next up is the SE R-Dynamic, which simply includes the rest of the SE's upgrades.
Finally, there's the HSE R-Dynamic. It includes 20-inch wheels, upgraded leather upholstery, additional front-seat adjustments, keyless entry, a digital instrument panel, and the Drive package (blind-spot monitor, full-speed cruise control and high-speed automatic emergency braking).
New for 2020 is a special Checkered Flag variant that is based on the S R-Dynamic but equipped with the base engine. It also comes with a few extra features from the HSE R-Dynamic.
Many of the extra features from the higher trim levels are available as options on lower trims. Other notable options include ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a Cold Climate package (which adds heating for the front seats, steering wheel and windshield), satellite radio, a 16-speaker surround-sound audio system, and adaptive suspension dampers.
Sponsored cars related to the E-PACE
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Jaguar E-PACE.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|P250 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$39,950
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$43,700
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P250 Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$46,400
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$52,950
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite E-PACE safety features:
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Monitors driving inputs to detect driver fatigue and uses audible and visual alerts to tell the driver to take a break from the road.
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Detects traffic signs using a forward-facing camera and displays symbols in the message center and head-up display for driver awareness.
- Surround Camera System
- Displays images on the central touchscreen from four cameras positioned around the car, creating a 360-degree view.
Jaguar E-Pace vs. the competition
Jaguar E-Pace vs. Jaguar F-Pace
The Jaguar E-Pace's larger sibling, the F-Pace, is more expensive and slots between the compact and midsize categories. The F-Pace is expressively styled and fun to drive. Get it if you want more room or more power. But you can still be satisfied by the smaller E-Pace and save money at the same time. For more on the current-generation F-Pace, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace S Prestige.
Jaguar E-Pace vs. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is the E-Pace's corporate cousin. It sits firmly in the compact category, with a starting price between the E-Pace and the F-Pace. Like the Jaguars, the Evoque is a stylish luxury SUV that is pretty fun to drive but misses the mark when it comes to everyday drivability and touchscreen ease of use.
Jaguar E-Pace vs. Volvo XC40
The Volvo XC40 is one of the best small luxury crossovers. It notably emphasizes passenger comfort rather than driving dynamics. It's also one of the roomier options in a class that is almost inherently defined by a lack of passenger and cargo space. Its price is also significantly lower than the E-Pace's. But if you want your luxury SUV to be sporty, the E-Pace will be the better option.
FAQ
Is the Jaguar E-PACE a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Jaguar E-PACE?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jaguar E-PACE:
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard
- Revised feature and trim level availability
- New Checkered Flag limited edition
- Part of the first E-Pace generation introduced for 2018
Is the Jaguar E-PACE reliable?
Is the 2020 Jaguar E-PACE a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Jaguar E-PACE?
The least-expensive 2020 Jaguar E-PACE is the 2020 Jaguar E-PACE P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,950.
Other versions include:
- P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $39,950
- P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,700
- P250 Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $46,400
- P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $52,950
- P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $49,200
- P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $46,600
What are the different models of Jaguar E-PACE?
More about the 2020 Jaguar E-PACE
2020 Jaguar E-PACE Overview
The 2020 Jaguar E-PACE is offered in the following submodels: E-PACE SUV. Available styles include P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Jaguar E-PACE?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jaguar E-PACE and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 E-PACE.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jaguar E-PACE and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 E-PACE featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Jaguar E-PACE?
2020 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,622. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $5,744 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,744 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,878.
The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 11.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Jaguar E-PACES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Jaguar E-PACE for sale near. There are currently 30 new 2020 E-PACES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $47,370 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jaguar E-PACE. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,122 on a used or CPO 2020 E-PACE available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Jaguar E-PACEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jaguar E-PACE for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,314.
Find a new Jaguar for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,047.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jaguar E-PACE?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jaguar lease specials
Related 2020 Jaguar E-PACE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2020 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 XF
- 2020 XE
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- 2019 Jaguar XJ
- 2019 E-PACE
- 2019 Jaguar XE
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback