2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $32,000
What to expect
  • A Jeep-derived crossover that slots beneath the Stelvio
  • A similar powertrain to the Giulia sedan
  • FWD for base model, AWD as an upgrade
  • Kicks off the first Tonale generation introduced for 2023
