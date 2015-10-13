Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me
- 71,750 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,495
- 102,883 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995$2,315 Below Market
- 23,371 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,400
- 98,689 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,500$1,969 Below Market
- 117,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,595$2,194 Below Market
- 51,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500$2,896 Below Market
- 91,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,667$1,609 Below Market
- 56,117 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,995$1,658 Below Market
- 59,738 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,745
- 98,033 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,295$2,199 Below Market
- 43,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,758$1,999 Below Market
- 80,966 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,994$2,184 Below Market
- 53,231 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,740$1,897 Below Market
- 62,028 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,481$1,993 Below Market
- 60,318 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,899
- 48,450 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,998$1,938 Below Market
- 46,789 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,800
- 108,781 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$1,481 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Elantra
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Elantra
Write a reviewSee all 54 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.254 Reviews
Report abuse
Jake Tayler,10/13/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
This is my first brand new car to purchase. I may be a little biased due to the fact this was the first car that I looked at, first dealership that I went to, and I ended up buying the car. I have put 1600 miles on the car so far in the month I have owned it ( I know, my girlfriend loves it and always wants to drive it). The car has been great so far, it feels nice on the road, when i get on the highway going at a fast speed the tires grab the road very well when sliding, if i hit a bump i never feel like my tires aren't in contact with the road, I know this has to do with the traction control the car has. Once you get on the road or highway the drive is nice, its a little noisy but nothing you can't get used to, the stock radio/cd/xmsiruis rado is delightful. I got the base model SE which my only upgrades are rubber mats (highly recommend) and the auto-dimming mirror/compass. You can hear road noise but it's not overwhelming, I don't expect silence when I drive anyways, its really not safe when driving long distances and with this car you will get amazing gas mileage doing that. I have been getting around 38 MPG although I drive a lot of highway, once you put on the Active ECO you can get higher, my highest yet is 40 MPG. My only gripe with the model I got is there isn't automatic headlights and I would have liked the window lock button to light up the same way that the other window buttons on the driver side light up. The car drives great though even with a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, the transmission shifts very smooth and I never have a problem merging with traffic or accelerating to make a lane change. The body of the car is very sexy. I chose the black version and with tinted windows its a very good looking car. If you are looking for a reliable car with a 100,000 mile power train warranty and a 60,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty that will definitely last the length of your car loan, this is a great choice.
