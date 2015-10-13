Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

8,883 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Elantra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,883 listings
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    71,750 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    102,883 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    $2,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition

    23,371 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,400

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    98,689 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,500

    $1,969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    117,140 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,595

    $2,194 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    51,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $2,896 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    91,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,667

    $1,609 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    56,117 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,995

    $1,658 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    59,738 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,745

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    98,033 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,295

    $2,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    43,369 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,758

    $1,999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    80,966 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,994

    $2,184 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    53,231 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,740

    $1,897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    62,028 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,481

    $1,993 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra Limited

    60,318 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,899

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    48,450 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,998

    $1,938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    46,789 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,800

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra SE in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra SE

    108,781 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $1,481 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Elantra searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,883 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Elantra

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Elantra
Overall Consumer Rating
4.254 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 54 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Good buy for the money!
Jake Tayler,10/13/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
This is my first brand new car to purchase. I may be a little biased due to the fact this was the first car that I looked at, first dealership that I went to, and I ended up buying the car. I have put 1600 miles on the car so far in the month I have owned it ( I know, my girlfriend loves it and always wants to drive it). The car has been great so far, it feels nice on the road, when i get on the highway going at a fast speed the tires grab the road very well when sliding, if i hit a bump i never feel like my tires aren't in contact with the road, I know this has to do with the traction control the car has. Once you get on the road or highway the drive is nice, its a little noisy but nothing you can't get used to, the stock radio/cd/xmsiruis rado is delightful. I got the base model SE which my only upgrades are rubber mats (highly recommend) and the auto-dimming mirror/compass. You can hear road noise but it's not overwhelming, I don't expect silence when I drive anyways, its really not safe when driving long distances and with this car you will get amazing gas mileage doing that. I have been getting around 38 MPG although I drive a lot of highway, once you put on the Active ECO you can get higher, my highest yet is 40 MPG. My only gripe with the model I got is there isn't automatic headlights and I would have liked the window lock button to light up the same way that the other window buttons on the driver side light up. The car drives great though even with a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, the transmission shifts very smooth and I never have a problem merging with traffic or accelerating to make a lane change. The body of the car is very sexy. I chose the black version and with tinted windows its a very good looking car. If you are looking for a reliable car with a 100,000 mile power train warranty and a 60,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty that will definitely last the length of your car loan, this is a great choice.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Elantra
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Elantra info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings