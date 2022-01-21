What is the VinFast VF 8?

Backed by the corporate might of Vietnam's largest conglomerate, Vingroup, the 2023 VinFast VF 8 is the cheaper of two new all-electric SUVs bound for our shores. Initial specs from VinFast indicate that the two-row VF 8 will start in the low $40,000s with a dual-motor setup (one at each axle) good for 400-plus horsepower. If that bears out, the VF 8 will pack a big punch compared to other EVs in its price range. VinFast estimates a 0-60 sprint of 5.5 seconds, whereas the Volkswagen ID.4, for example, needed 7.7 seconds in our instrumented testing.

On the range front, VinFast says the dual-motor VF 8 can squeeze 317 miles out of a full charge, but that's based on the European WLTP testing cycle. We've found that the WLTP numbers are typically more optimistic than the EPA estimates we work with in the U.S. Still, a 300-mile performance in our real-world EV range test seems not out of the question. We look forward to seeing what the VF 8 can do when we get our hands on one.

Details on the VF 8 are otherwise limited. We know it's 187 inches long, which means it's about the same size as an Acura RDX — one of the larger small luxury SUVs. And we know it has 11 airbags and two rows with seating for five. Beyond that, we'll have to wait for more news to roll out as the year goes on.