2020 Ram Promaster Window Van

What’s new

  • Expanded range of wheelbase and high roof combinations
  • Part of the first ProMaster generation introduced in 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive payload capacity
  • Space-efficient layout
  • Good turning radius for its size
  • Strong tow ratings
  • Rough riding, even for a van
  • Rear seats must be purchased through a third party
  • The steering wheel is not tilt-adjustable
Ram Promaster Window Van for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

2020 Ram Promaster Window Van Review

Short of getting a commercial driver's license and buying a bus, full-size vans are the best way to transport more than eight people. The 2020 Ram ProMaster Window Van certainly has the space, but there's a rather significant catch: It doesn't come with passenger seats. No, Ram doesn't expect your passengers to sit on a bare metal floor. Instead, you have the opportunity to configure the interior to your particular needs through third-party upfitters. In essence, it's the same as the bare-bones ProMaster Cargo Van with windows.

Starting from scratch certainly has its advantages for customization, and the ProMaster's blank canvas interior gives you nearly limitless options. The space is huge, especially if you opt for the longer 3500 model. And the front-wheel-drive layout provides a lower floor for easier passenger and cargo loading. It also benefits from a small turning radius for easier maneuverability and a respectable tow rating of 6,800 pounds. On the downside, the ride quality can be rough, and some drivers may find their seating position lacking in adjustability.

If you need a turnkey full-size passenger van, the 2020 Ram ProMaster Window isn't for you. Otherwise, the ProMaster should work out well for a variety of commercial uses.

Which Promaster Window Van does Edmunds recommend?

Deciding which ProMaster to get is dependent entirely on how you intend to use it. For ultimate passenger and luggage capacity, the 3500's added length is the go-to choice. Otherwise, the 2500 is essentially the same.

Ram Promaster Window Van models

The 2020 Ram ProMaster Window Van comes in 2500 and 3500 versions in place of typical trim levels. Both have a 159-inch wheelbase and a high roof, which allows adults to stand up inside the van. But the 3500 version has an extended-length body. Only front seats are provided since Ram expects owners to outfit the van to suit their needs. Options and engine choices are available equally on both the 2500 and the 3500.

Power comes from a 3.6-liter V6 engine (280 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque) and is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Standard features on the Ram ProMaster 1500 include split-opening rear doors, sliding side doors, manually adjustable mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, a rearview camera, air conditioning, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system.

The list of optional features is extensive. Highlights include power-folding and heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, cruise control, heated seats, a suspended driver's seat, cargo-area climate control, and a tow hitch.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    3500 High Roof 3dr Van features & specs
    3500 High Roof 3dr Van
    3.6L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$40,845
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    2500 High Roof 3dr Van features & specs
    2500 High Roof 3dr Van
    3.6L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$36,995
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Promaster Window Van safety features:

    Rear Park Assist
    Warns you if you get too close to an object you can't see while backing up.
    Rear Backup Camera
    Helps you navigate accurately while backing up, especially helpful in a large van.
    Airbags
    The ProMaster Window is equipped with driver and front passenger airbags, including front and side curtain airbags.

    Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. the competition

    Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. Ford Transit Passenger Van

    Like the ProMaster and every other modern van here, the Ford Transit can be configured to your heart's content. It also makes the most of all available space thanks to its boxy shape. Unlike the Ram, the Transit is well-mannered and comfortable on the road, offers a strong and efficient diesel engine option, and has the user-friendly Sync 3 infotainment system. We really only deduct points for the sluggish base engine.

    Compare Ram ProMaster Window Van & Ford Transit Passenger Van features

    Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

    Not surprisingly, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is the priciest in this class. But it's generally worth the extra money. For one, it has a significantly nicer interior than any other van. It also scores for its many available technology features. If your typical passengers appreciate more refinement, this van is for you.

    Compare Ram ProMaster Window Van & Mercedes-Benz Sprinter features

    Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. Nissan NV Passenger

    In the Nissan NV's corner are a brawny V8 option, traditional body-on-frame construction and rear-wheel drive. We also like its simplified options structure, versatile seating arrangements and easy-to-operate controls. Counting against it, though, is the lack of a 15-passenger model, thirsty engines, and some hard plastics where your elbows rest.

    Compare Ram ProMaster Window Van & Nissan NV Passenger features

    FAQ

    Is the Ram Promaster Window Van a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Promaster Window Van both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Promaster Window Van ranges from 420.0 to 463.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram Promaster Window Van. Learn more

    Is the Ram Promaster Window Van reliable?

    To determine whether the Ram Promaster Window Van is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Promaster Window Van. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Promaster Window Van's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Promaster Window Van is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van?

    The least-expensive 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van is the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,995.

    More about the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van

    2020 Ram Promaster Window Van Overview

    What do people think of the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Promaster Window Van.

