2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
What’s new
- Expanded range of wheelbase and high roof combinations
- Part of the first ProMaster generation introduced in 2014
Pros & Cons
- Impressive payload capacity
- Space-efficient layout
- Good turning radius for its size
- Strong tow ratings
- Rough riding, even for a van
- Rear seats must be purchased through a third party
- The steering wheel is not tilt-adjustable
2020 Ram Promaster Window Van Review
Short of getting a commercial driver's license and buying a bus, full-size vans are the best way to transport more than eight people. The 2020 Ram ProMaster Window Van certainly has the space, but there's a rather significant catch: It doesn't come with passenger seats. No, Ram doesn't expect your passengers to sit on a bare metal floor. Instead, you have the opportunity to configure the interior to your particular needs through third-party upfitters. In essence, it's the same as the bare-bones ProMaster Cargo Van with windows.
Starting from scratch certainly has its advantages for customization, and the ProMaster's blank canvas interior gives you nearly limitless options. The space is huge, especially if you opt for the longer 3500 model. And the front-wheel-drive layout provides a lower floor for easier passenger and cargo loading. It also benefits from a small turning radius for easier maneuverability and a respectable tow rating of 6,800 pounds. On the downside, the ride quality can be rough, and some drivers may find their seating position lacking in adjustability.
If you need a turnkey full-size passenger van, the 2020 Ram ProMaster Window isn't for you. Otherwise, the ProMaster should work out well for a variety of commercial uses.
Which Promaster Window Van does Edmunds recommend?
Ram Promaster Window Van models
The 2020 Ram ProMaster Window Van comes in 2500 and 3500 versions in place of typical trim levels. Both have a 159-inch wheelbase and a high roof, which allows adults to stand up inside the van. But the 3500 version has an extended-length body. Only front seats are provided since Ram expects owners to outfit the van to suit their needs. Options and engine choices are available equally on both the 2500 and the 3500.
Power comes from a 3.6-liter V6 engine (280 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque) and is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard features on the Ram ProMaster 1500 include split-opening rear doors, sliding side doors, manually adjustable mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, a rearview camera, air conditioning, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system.
The list of optional features is extensive. Highlights include power-folding and heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, cruise control, heated seats, a suspended driver's seat, cargo-area climate control, and a tow hitch.
Sponsored cars related to the Promaster Window Van
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|3500 High Roof 3dr Van
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$40,845
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6400 rpm
|2500 High Roof 3dr Van
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$36,995
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Promaster Window Van safety features:
- Rear Park Assist
- Warns you if you get too close to an object you can't see while backing up.
- Rear Backup Camera
- Helps you navigate accurately while backing up, especially helpful in a large van.
- Airbags
- The ProMaster Window is equipped with driver and front passenger airbags, including front and side curtain airbags.
Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. the competition
Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. Ford Transit Passenger Van
Like the ProMaster and every other modern van here, the Ford Transit can be configured to your heart's content. It also makes the most of all available space thanks to its boxy shape. Unlike the Ram, the Transit is well-mannered and comfortable on the road, offers a strong and efficient diesel engine option, and has the user-friendly Sync 3 infotainment system. We really only deduct points for the sluggish base engine.
Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Not surprisingly, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is the priciest in this class. But it's generally worth the extra money. For one, it has a significantly nicer interior than any other van. It also scores for its many available technology features. If your typical passengers appreciate more refinement, this van is for you.
Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. Nissan NV Passenger
In the Nissan NV's corner are a brawny V8 option, traditional body-on-frame construction and rear-wheel drive. We also like its simplified options structure, versatile seating arrangements and easy-to-operate controls. Counting against it, though, is the lack of a 15-passenger model, thirsty engines, and some hard plastics where your elbows rest.
FAQ
Is the Ram Promaster Window Van a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van:
- Expanded range of wheelbase and high roof combinations
- Part of the first ProMaster generation introduced in 2014
Is the Ram Promaster Window Van reliable?
Is the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van?
The least-expensive 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van is the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,995.
Other versions include:
- 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $40,845
- 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,995
What are the different models of Ram Promaster Window Van?
More about the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
2020 Ram Promaster Window Van Overview
The 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van is offered in the following submodels: Promaster Window Van. Available styles include 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Promaster Window Van.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Promaster Window Van featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van?
Which 2020 Ram Promaster Window Vans are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2020 Promaster Window Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,635 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,780 on a used or CPO 2020 Promaster Window Van available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Ram Promaster Window Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram Promaster Window Van for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,251.
Find a new Ram for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,637.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
Related 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2017
- Used Tesla Model S 2014
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Kia Forte 2017
- Used Ford Fusion 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class News
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4
- 2021 Subaru BRZ News
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Ram Promaster City
- 2020 2500
- 2019 Ram 1500
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2020 Ram 3500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 Express
- 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo