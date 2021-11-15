Our verdict 8.4 / 10

When it comes to comfort and refinement on four wheels, it really doesn't get much better than the redesigned Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The previous model was already one of the best cars on the road, and the new one improves upon it in just about every way. The interior is more premium and better appointed than before, and there's improved in-car tech and driver aids, as well as improvements to the ride and handling. It's more expensive than its rivals, but it offers just a little bit more polish than those cars too.

How does the S-Class drive? 8.5

Outside of AMG-tuned models, the S-Class has never been all that sporty. Comfortable and quick, sure, but not that engaging. That's changed with the new model. The V8 engine makes more power than before, thanks in part to a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Besides improving fuel economy, the 48-volt system fills in the power gap before the turbos build boost and further smooth the shifts from the nine-speed automatic. The generous low-end torque means you don't ever have to work all that hard to pass a car on the highway.



But engines have never been the S-Class' issue. Mercedes' engineers have worked to make it feel more athletic without sacrificing comfort. The air suspension keeps the car smooth and composed around turns, and it can lower up to 0.7 inch in the Sport+ driving mode to improve overall handling. The optional rear-axle steering improves high-speed stability and makes it easier to park, another win-win for performance and convenience.

How comfortable is the S-Class? 9.0

The outgoing S-Class was already one of the most comfortable vehicles on the road, so the fact that the new model doesn't feel wholly different while cruising isn't a bad thing. The standard heated and massaging front seats are supremely comfortable, with supportive but soft cushions and tons of adjustability. Our test vehicle had a combination of packages that included power-adjustable, heated, ventilated and massaging rear seats with a footrest. It also had heated armrests and four-zone climate control, making the rear seats just as comfortable as the front.



It's quiet and refined, too. It's not quite as quiet at idle as some other sedans, but it's still relatively isolating. It's the way that the S-Class maintains that same level of isolation no matter what speed you're going. While there's a small amount of wind and road noise, the S-Class is whisper quiet, even at highway speeds.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The interior is stunning to look at, but using and operating all of the S-Class' vast number of features and tech can require a bit of a learning curve. MBUX, Mercedes' infotainment system, gets an update with a larger screen that houses even more of the car's features and reduces dedicated controls to things like volume adjustment. The menu system is deep, but it's intuitive and easy to use.



That large screen is well placed and easy to reach thanks to the S-Class' excellent driving position. It's relaxed and comfortable, but surprisingly good outward visibility means you always have a good sense of the car's sizable dimensions. And big it is. Large doors open to a massive cabin with acres of leg-, headroom and shoulder room.

How’s the tech? 9.0

The S-Class has always been one of the most tech-forward vehicles on the road. While the new model doesn't offer anything vastly different than before, the in-car tech and driver aids have undergone a bit of an update and refinement. All S-Class trims come standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a wireless charging pad. There are a handful of USB-C ports too. The head-up display will show navigation directions, even if you're using Apple Maps. For those who use them, voice controls work well and understand natural language. Our test car was equipped with the $6,730 Burmester audio system. That's not cheap, but this might be the best sound system you can get in a car today.



But it's not all about screens and sound. The S-Class is available with a plethora of driver aids. While there's no hands-free mode, what's there works smoothly and is easy to engage.

How’s the storage? 8.0

Despite being just about the longest vehicle in its class, the S-Class ranks near the bottom in terms of cargo space. With 12.9 cubic feet, the Mercedes offers less storage than the BMW 7 Series or Porsche Panamera. That said, the available space is deep and easy to reach inside. Storage in the cabin is far better. Luxury cars usually lack small-item storage, but there are plenty of places up front to store water bottles, phones, sunglasses, hand sanitizer and more.



Installing a car seat should be relatively easy. The doors are wide, and the generous rear seat room helps with rear-facing seats, though that's true for the competition too.

How’s the fuel economy? 7.5

The Mercedes-Benz S 580 4Matic has an EPA-estimated combined fuel economy of 20 mpg (17 city/25 highway). We saw an impressive 23.7 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation loop. That's better than most other V8-powered rivals thanks in part to Mercedes' EQ Boost mild hybrid system.

Is the S-Class a good value? 7.5

Few cars on the road today can offer the level of luxury and premium appointments as the S-Class. Everything you touch or see on the car feels like it's been carefully thought out and designed. The leather is soft, and the buttons have heft. It all feels rock-solid. Unfortunately, it will cost you. A base S 500 4Matic starts at $110,850. Stepping up to the V8-powered S 580 4Matic brings it to $117,350. Both are more than the equivalent Audi A8, BMW 7 Series or Lexus LS 500, though none quite offer the same polish as the S-Class. Our loaded tester had an MSRP of $147,590.



Mercedes offers a four-year/50,000-mile basic, powertrain and rust warranty, average for the class. While there's also four years/50,000 miles of roadside assistance, unlike most rivals, Mercedes doesn't include any service visits.

Wildcard 8.5