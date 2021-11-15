2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review
- Engines are both powerful and efficient
- Interior blends traditional opulence with cutting-edge tech
- Silent, comfortable cabin
- Rear-wheel steering adds excellent low-speed maneuverability
- Some driver assist options have questionable value
- The ride borders on too soft in its Comfort setting
- Panic-stopping distance is a little long with all-season tires
- E-Active Body Control adaptive suspension now available
- Additional paint and trim options
- Part of the seventh S-Class generation introduced for 2021
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is coming off a successful redesign introduced last year. It improved on the old model in just about every area, from in-car technology features to on-road performance. Given that this is basically still an all-new model, we don't expect any significant changes for 2022, though Mercedes' E-Active Body Control adaptive suspension should be available as an option. This is a special suspension that proactively leans the car into a turn, creating extraordinary body stability.
We think the S-Class is one of the best cars on the road today. But there are a few rival sedans worth looking at, especially given the Mercedes' sizable price tag. The BMW 7 Series has long gone head-to-head with the S-Class. Other rivals include the Audi A8, Genesis G90, Lexus LS and Porsche Panamera. All start significantly less than the S-Class, though options quickly add up, especially on the Audi, BMW and Porsche. Still, Mercedes captures something with the S-Class that can't quite be replicated elsewhere. Check out our test team's full Expert Rating to learn more.
Our verdict
8.4 / 10
When it comes to comfort and refinement on four wheels, it really doesn't get much better than the redesigned Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The previous model was already one of the best cars on the road, and the new one improves upon it in just about every way. The interior is more premium and better appointed than before, and there's improved in-car tech and driver aids, as well as improvements to the ride and handling. It's more expensive than its rivals, but it offers just a little bit more polish than those cars too.
How does the S-Class drive?
8.5
Outside of AMG-tuned models, the S-Class has never been all that sporty. Comfortable and quick, sure, but not that engaging. That's changed with the new model. The V8 engine makes more power than before, thanks in part to a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Besides improving fuel economy, the 48-volt system fills in the power gap before the turbos build boost and further smooth the shifts from the nine-speed automatic. The generous low-end torque means you don't ever have to work all that hard to pass a car on the highway.
But engines have never been the S-Class' issue. Mercedes' engineers have worked to make it feel more athletic without sacrificing comfort. The air suspension keeps the car smooth and composed around turns, and it can lower up to 0.7 inch in the Sport+ driving mode to improve overall handling. The optional rear-axle steering improves high-speed stability and makes it easier to park, another win-win for performance and convenience.
How comfortable is the S-Class?
9.0
The outgoing S-Class was already one of the most comfortable vehicles on the road, so the fact that the new model doesn't feel wholly different while cruising isn't a bad thing. The standard heated and massaging front seats are supremely comfortable, with supportive but soft cushions and tons of adjustability. Our test vehicle had a combination of packages that included power-adjustable, heated, ventilated and massaging rear seats with a footrest. It also had heated armrests and four-zone climate control, making the rear seats just as comfortable as the front.
It's quiet and refined, too. It's not quite as quiet at idle as some other sedans, but it's still relatively isolating. It's the way that the S-Class maintains that same level of isolation no matter what speed you're going. While there's a small amount of wind and road noise, the S-Class is whisper quiet, even at highway speeds.
How’s the interior?
8.5
The interior is stunning to look at, but using and operating all of the S-Class' vast number of features and tech can require a bit of a learning curve. MBUX, Mercedes' infotainment system, gets an update with a larger screen that houses even more of the car's features and reduces dedicated controls to things like volume adjustment. The menu system is deep, but it's intuitive and easy to use.
That large screen is well placed and easy to reach thanks to the S-Class' excellent driving position. It's relaxed and comfortable, but surprisingly good outward visibility means you always have a good sense of the car's sizable dimensions. And big it is. Large doors open to a massive cabin with acres of leg-, headroom and shoulder room.
How’s the tech?
9.0
The S-Class has always been one of the most tech-forward vehicles on the road. While the new model doesn't offer anything vastly different than before, the in-car tech and driver aids have undergone a bit of an update and refinement. All S-Class trims come standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a wireless charging pad. There are a handful of USB-C ports too. The head-up display will show navigation directions, even if you're using Apple Maps. For those who use them, voice controls work well and understand natural language. Our test car was equipped with the $6,730 Burmester audio system. That's not cheap, but this might be the best sound system you can get in a car today.
But it's not all about screens and sound. The S-Class is available with a plethora of driver aids. While there's no hands-free mode, what's there works smoothly and is easy to engage.
How’s the storage?
8.0
Despite being just about the longest vehicle in its class, the S-Class ranks near the bottom in terms of cargo space. With 12.9 cubic feet, the Mercedes offers less storage than the BMW 7 Series or Porsche Panamera. That said, the available space is deep and easy to reach inside. Storage in the cabin is far better. Luxury cars usually lack small-item storage, but there are plenty of places up front to store water bottles, phones, sunglasses, hand sanitizer and more.
Installing a car seat should be relatively easy. The doors are wide, and the generous rear seat room helps with rear-facing seats, though that's true for the competition too.
How’s the fuel economy?
7.5
The Mercedes-Benz S 580 4Matic has an EPA-estimated combined fuel economy of 20 mpg (17 city/25 highway). We saw an impressive 23.7 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation loop. That's better than most other V8-powered rivals thanks in part to Mercedes' EQ Boost mild hybrid system.
Is the S-Class a good value?
7.5
Few cars on the road today can offer the level of luxury and premium appointments as the S-Class. Everything you touch or see on the car feels like it's been carefully thought out and designed. The leather is soft, and the buttons have heft. It all feels rock-solid. Unfortunately, it will cost you. A base S 500 4Matic starts at $110,850. Stepping up to the V8-powered S 580 4Matic brings it to $117,350. Both are more than the equivalent Audi A8, BMW 7 Series or Lexus LS 500, though none quite offer the same polish as the S-Class. Our loaded tester had an MSRP of $147,590.
Mercedes offers a four-year/50,000-mile basic, powertrain and rust warranty, average for the class. While there's also four years/50,000 miles of roadside assistance, unlike most rivals, Mercedes doesn't include any service visits.
Wildcard
8.5
Unlike head-turning rivals like the BMW 7 Series and Audi A8, the S-Class features subtle looks that don't necessarily grab attention. While it may seem a bit conservative and sedate, that's by design and part of its appeal. Once you step inside, though, the S-Class wows with a handsome and tech-forward interior. The story gets even better once you start moving. It's not a sport sedan in the vein of the Porsche Panamera, but it handles well enough. The engine, though, is a real sweetheart. Soften the suspension, crank the radio and enjoy the buttery V8. There's a charm and joy in just cruising around in a big, comfy luxury sedan.
Which S-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz S-Class models
While Mercedes hasn't released final specs for 2022, we don't expect any significant changes to the trim lineup. The 2022 S-Class is currently available in two trim levels: S 500 and S 580. An even more luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S 680 is also available, though it's reviewed separately on Edmunds.
The S 500 uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (429 horsepower, 384 lb-ft of torque) while the S 580 gets a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (496 hp, 516 lb-ft). Both are paired with a nine-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive.
Luxury Line
Regardless of engine choice, the base S-Class trim is known as the Luxury Line. It has a vast set of standard features that include:
- 19-inch wheels
- Power trunklid
- Panoramic sunroof
- Air suspension (can raise or lower the ride height of the vehicle)
- Soft-close doors (catch as they're being closed and gently pull shut)
- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with fragrance atomizer
- Ambient interior lighting
- Heated, ventilated and massaging front seats
- Leather upholstery (S 500 only)
- Premium leather upholstery (S 580 only)
- Power front and rear sunshades
- Navigation system with augmented reality driving directions
- 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
- Wireless charging pad
- 15-speaker Burmester audio system
- Eight USB-C ports
The S 500 also comes with a comprehensive list of advanced driving aids, such as:
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Mercedes and the car in front)
- Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Automated lane-change assist (guides the vehicle into the next lane when the turn signal is used)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Evasive steering assist (enhances the forward collision mitigation system with steering-based collision avoidance)
- Safe exit assist (alerts passengers when opening a door into traffic approaching from behind)
- Parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking)
- Rear and cross-traffic automatic braking (applies the brakes automatically to avoid an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle, or a vehicle or pedestrian crossing in front of the vehicle)
- Front-mounted dashcam (records an image of the road ahead, which can be reviewed at a later time)
- Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with little or no driver intervention)
- 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Mercedes-Benz and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
AMG Line
The AMG Line is a sporty appearance package that starts with Luxury Line equipment and adds:
- Sporty front and rear bumpers
- Choice of 19-, 20- or 21-inch wheels
Executive Line
Available only with the S 580 engine, the Executive Line adds:
- Rear-wheel steering with 10 degrees of turning ability
- Four-zone climate control
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated front and rear armrests
- Rear neck heaters
- Heated, ventilated, massaging and power-adjustable outboard rear seats
- Rear seat memory settings
- Rear entertainment system
- Rear wireless charging pad
- Rear control panel
- Rear airbags
The S-Class is available with a number of packages and stand-alone options. These include:
- Warmth and Comfort package (Luxury and AMG Line only)
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated front and rear armrests
- Heated, ventilated and power-adjustable outboard rear seats
- Rear seat memory settings
- 3D Technology package
- 3D instrument panel
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line on the windshield)
- Night package (AMG Line only)
- Black-painted exterior accents
- Rear-wheel steering with 4.5 degrees of turning ability (AMG Line only)
- Heated steering wheel
- 30-speaker Burmester premium audio system
- Wood and leather steering wheel
- Upgraded premium leather upholstery
- Wood, metal or piano black veneers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. the competition
2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2022 BMW 7 Series
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. BMW 7 Series
The 7 Series is basically BMW's S-Class equivalent, a large, well-appointed luxury car that's available with all the bells and whistles BMW has to offer. The 7 Series is less expensive than the S-Class to start, and it offers a lot of the same features. We prefer the Mercedes' newer tech features, however.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. Audi A8
Like the 7 Series, the A8 is Audi's answer to the S-Class. It's less expensive and supremely comfortable and offers loads of features. But the A8 can feel a bit soft and floaty on the highway, and cargo space is lacking given the car's sizable proportions. Its styling is also pretty anonymous.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. Porsche Panamera
The Panamera is easily the sportiest large luxury sedan available thanks to powerful engines, a well-tuned suspension and responsive steering. It can't match the S-Class when it comes to features or luxury appointments, and rear passengers won't be as comfortable. Options add up quickly, though Porsche offers a seemingly endless opportunities to customize your vehicle.
