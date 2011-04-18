Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me
- 105,761 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,980$1,353 Below Market
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**WE FINANCE**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZD5E17BF136483
Stock: 190277-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,500$2,937 Below Market
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Belle Glade Chevrolet Cadillac And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZE5E15BF104841
Stock: 5104841B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 124,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$5,499$1,903 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2011 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr 4dr Sedan LT with 2LT features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZD5EU6BF188696
Stock: WYC-188696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2019
- 86,754 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,549
Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Austin / Texas
This Chevrolet Malibu is conveniently located at Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. 8107 Research Blvd (183 and N Lamar). Call 512.730.3300 or stop by today.2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS 1FL White Malibu LS 1FL, 4D Sedan, ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SFI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, White, Ebony w/Custom Cloth Seat Trim.Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZA5EU1BF379662
Stock: P03003A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 157,538 milesGreat Deal
$4,400$2,146 Below Market
Jeff Perry Cadillac - Rochelle / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZD5E79BF318237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,130 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,998$1,373 Below Market
Dan Buck Chevrolet - Canal Fulton / Ohio
AUGUST SPECIAL All of Buck Chevrolet's used cars go through a thorough safety, mechanical, and cosmetic inspection. Vehicle history reports will be provided upon request at our facility. Please take a moment to enlarge and view all of the photos and video. Also note that we offer conventional and sub-prime bank financing, welcome trade-ins and extended warranties are available for up to 5 years for added peace of mind. We welcome out of state buyers and airport pickup is no problem! To gain more information about this vehicle or to view it in person, contact any of the Buck Chevrolet sales staff at 330-854-2216.To view our entire inventory please visit www.buckchevrolet.com. Price does not include Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Cloth Seats Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Vanity Mirror Emergency Trunk Release Engine Immobilizer Front Head Air Bag Front Reading Lamps Front Side Air Bag Front Wheel Drive Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Outlet Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Remote Trunk Release Requires Subscription Tire Pressure Monitor Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZC5E15BF273036
Stock: 20108B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 147,472 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,900$876 Below Market
Joey Accardi Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Pompano Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZC5EU7BF387596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,212 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
Ettleson Hyundai - Countryside / Illinois
Drive this home today! Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2011 Chevrolet Malibu! This car stands out from the crowd, boasting a diverse range of features and remarkable value! Chevrolet prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: tilt steering wheel, power door mirrors, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZB5E19BF221234
Stock: 201453B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 51,752 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Very low miles, Clean interior & exterior reliable Malibu. Good tires run & drive good. We repaired the passenger side door only. Before picture at end of post. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZB5E19BF120081
Stock: 120081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 104,194 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,981$1,248 Below Market
Germain Kia of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Accident Free History Report, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Radio. Clean CARFAX.Black Granite Metallic FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC VVT 16VOdometer is 4595 miles below market average! 22/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT 2LT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZD5E12BF370773
Stock: KBF370773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 91,645 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
Car-Fax Certified 0 accidents, born and bred right here in the Seattle area, this low mileage Malibu has it all and with only 91,645 actual miles it is a great value for the cost conscious. All the options on this LT including power windows, locks, mirrors, power seat, AM/FM/CD player, air, tilt, cruise, alloy wheels and more. Clean, serviced and with low miles...this is a great find!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZC5E18BF351762
Stock: 20-016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,582 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$5,452$640 Below Market
Ganley Subaru of Wickliffe - Wickliffe / Ohio
Ganley Subaru East offers some of the best values in the market. We have a huge selection of new and used Subaru vehicles as well as an extensive Used Car Superstore. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Call or Stop by Ganley Subaru East in Wickliffe, Ohio today at 1-440-585-1000. Serving greater Cleveland, Ohio, including Mentor, Willoughby, Chagrin Falls, Chardon. Chevrolet Malibu LT 2011 Gold Mist Metallic Newly Detailed, Cocoa/Cashmere w/Custom Cloth Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player MP3 Playback, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions Connections, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Radio, Cocoa/Cashmere w/Custom Cloth Seat Trim. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZC5E13BF275657
Stock: 23132T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 124,210 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$6,498$856 Below Market
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS CLEAN CARFAX!DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZD5EU2BF350937
Stock: M350937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 109,193 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$5,999$693 Below Market
Rosen Hyundai of Algonquin - Algonquin / Illinois
Rosen Hyundai has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2011 Chevrolet Malibu. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this ChevroletMalibu LS w/1LS cannot be beat. This Chevrolet Malibu's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. You can tell this 2011 Chevrolet Malibu has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 109,193mi and appears with a showroom shine. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Chevrolet Malibu LS w/1LS is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2011 Chevrolet Malibu: Chevrolet's 2011 Malibu has established itself as stylish, comfortable, safe and reliable transportation for a family concerned about low initial cost and low running costs. With plenty of standard convenience and safety features, crisp handling and an array of powertrain options from fuel-sipping to pedal-mashing, the Malibu puts plenty of excitement into the Chevrolet lineup. This model sets itself apart with comfortable ride, fuel efficiency, Stylish design, and powerful V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZB5E16BF207176
Stock: Q28040B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 88,937 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,999$1,227 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2011 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr 4dr Sedan LT with 2LT features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Charcoal interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZD5E73BF232504
Stock: YC-232504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 85,442 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$6,998$937 Below Market
Handy Chevrolet - Saint Albans / Vermont
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 10611 miles below market average! Imperial Blue Metallic 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT 1LT 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC VVT 16V 22/33 City/Highway MPG COVID19 Your health and safety are our number one priority, and we wanted to assure you that we are committed to keeping a safe environment to our patrons, our staff, and all of those who visit our dealership. Here are a few steps we have taken to provide that safe environment: . We have stationed hand sanitizer throughout the showroom and dealership offices; . We have increased our cleaning standards and the frequency of cleaning our high-volume use areas including, but not limited to: our counter-tops, coffee bar, hand-washing stations, bathrooms, and more; . The Handy staff has been instructed to maintain routine hand-washing techniques using the method of soaping hands and washing for 20 seconds recommended by the CDC; . We are working with the State of Vermont, Vermont Department of Health, Chevrolet, Toyota, as well as the federal government to make sure you and our staff receive the most updated protocols; . We have received and distributed all information to our staff and business partners to help prevent the spread of germs throughout our dealerships; . All Handy's employees will wipe down the dash, steering wheel, and shifter, as well as any other surface they come into contact, with a disinfecting agent on every vehicle they enter. Our techs will be utilizing gloves and steering wheel covers on every vehicle that goes into our shop/showroom; . Our showroom offices, demo vehicles, and many other stations are disinfected and cleaned regularly throughout the day. As always, our main goal at Handy's is to give our customers the best customer experience we can offer and that will not change during this time. We still look forward to working with you and providing you this experience. If you plan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZC5E11BF169188
Stock: 58159B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 92,682 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,377$960 Below Market
Castle Chevrolet North - Elk Grove Village / Illinois
CASTLE CHEVY NORTH, **ELK GROVE VILLAGE ILLINOIS, **A MUST SEE, **MILES ONLY 92682, **CLOTH SEATS, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Odometer is 3980 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Mocha Steel Metallic 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS 1LS FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC VVT 16V22/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickWelcome to Castle Chevrolet North At Castle Chevy North, we go out of our way to give our customers a great experience while they're at our Elk Grove Village showroom. From buying a new Chevrolet car to bringing your current vehicle in for an oil change or other service appointment, we strive to offer top-notch customer service every step of the way. Castle Chevy North is looking forward to serve its Elk Grove Village & Arlington Heights customers today! Please give us a call at 847-593-4666 to schedule a test drive. Ask us about our Castle Difference package!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZB5E14BF201845
Stock: N20848A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 83,545 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,900
Brian Courtney Auto Sales - Alliance / Ohio
FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAM !! Auto A/C Tilt Cruise Power Locks Windows and Mirrors Cd Player with Aux Jack Alloy Wheels Remote Entry Fresh Synthetic Oil Change and a Nationwide 3 Month/4500 Mile Warranty Included !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZB5E15BF213650
Stock: P7067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
