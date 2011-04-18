Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

Handy Chevrolet - Saint Albans / Vermont

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 10611 miles below market average! Imperial Blue Metallic 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT 1LT 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC VVT 16V 22/33 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1ZC5E11BF169188

Stock: 58159B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020