Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2

    105,761 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,980

    $1,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ

    113,003 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $2,937 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 in Gray
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2

    124,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $5,499

    $1,903 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet

    86,754 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,549

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2

    157,538 miles
    Great Deal

    $4,400

    $2,146 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1

    102,130 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,998

    $1,373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1

    147,472 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,900

    $876 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Silver
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    72,212 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    51,752 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2

    104,194 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,981

    $1,248 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 in Silver
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1

    91,645 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1

    140,582 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $5,452

    $640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2

    124,210 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $6,498

    $856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Gray
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    109,193 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,999

    $693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 in Silver
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2

    88,937 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,999

    $1,227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1

    85,442 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $6,998

    $937 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    92,682 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,377

    $960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Silver
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    83,545 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu

Overall Consumer Rating
3.6
60 Reviews
  • 5
    (38%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (18%)
A sweet ride
duffer65,04/18/2011
A very comfortable car with good handling, decent power, and excellent economy. Have about 6000 miles on the odometer and have gotten up to 37 mpg (at 5 mph over freeway speeds) using a light throttle and cruise control. Very good in ice and snow here in the Northeast.
