Used 2011 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me

Nissan World of Red Bank - Red Bank / New Jersey

Come check out this terrific-looking 2011 Nissan Altima in metallic slate at Nissan World of Red Bank!!! This vehicle is sure to please so come and see "The World of Difference!" when buying your next car, truck or SUV! We welcome you to the Nissan World Family! This Altima has been through a rigorous inspection and includes the following features; CVT with Xtronic.FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC23/32 City/Highway MPGOn behalf of the entire team at Nissan World of Red Bank we're excited to welcome you into our automotive family! We're known throughout the Garden State for our no gimmicks, no games and where only our vehicles have the attitude! Instead, we offer you the real deal, right from the beginning. From the moment you walk through our doors, you'll experience our top-rated customer service. We have been recognized by Nissan, DealerRater and Edmunds for our superior customer service and sales. We're flattered by these recognitions from these nationwide organizations, and honored to receive these distinctions. However, we're even more proud to be recognized by local organizations, as it proves that our customers want to return to us time and time again. That's why we we're so pleased to have been highlighted by media outlets for multiple years. Your opinion matters more than anything else! So now is time to come see the "World of Difference" at Nissan World of Denville and join the Nissan World family!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4AL2AP9BN484815

Stock: BN484815

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020