Most helpful consumer reviews
For twelve years this car has has given me extraordinary service. Except for routine maintenance, there have been no mechanical problems whatsoever. It is, hands down, the best car I have ever owned and I intend to drive it forever. At such a time as it dies a natural death, I would definitely buy another Lexus. Hopefully, they will come out with a hybrid, as I would prefer a more environmentally friendly engine. That is not the fault of this car.
It is a great car, I love the looks of it, the lines on the car are great. I have only had the car 8 months, but I absoultly love it, I have put 16000 miles on it already, including a trip from NJ to AZ, it now has 166,000 miles on it, and I couldn't be happier with it, I plan to dive it till it dies. As for performance, It is great, I was really suprised when I first drove it how peppy it real was. The car still handles like a dream, the only complant I have with the car is the engine compartment, it is too small, you have to go through too much work to do anything that should be simple.
I LOVE THIS CAR. I HAVE HAD IT FOREVER AND THE THING KEEPS GOING. THERE HAVE BEEN TO MECHANICAL PROBLEMS WITH MY CAR SINCE I HAVE BOUGHT IT. I LOVE THIS CAR.
This car is very poorly made,I have had nothing but trouble . Every fluid leaks badly,so many rattles I came to terms with "just turn up the radio" I have tried to fix these problems but can not fix all that is wrong with it ,@ apoint it is not worth it because of limited value of the car. I will not buy a lexus again !!!
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|156 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1991 Lexus ES 250 is the 1991 Lexus ES 250 4dr Sedan.
Used 1991 Lexus ES 250 Overview
The Used 1991 Lexus ES 250 is offered in the following submodels: ES 250 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1991 Lexus ES 250 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1991 ES 250 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1991 Lexus ES 250 and all model years in our database.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Lexus ES 250 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1991 Lexus ES 250.
