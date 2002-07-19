  1. Home
Used 1991 Lexus ES 250

1991 Lexus ES 250
1991 Highlights

No changes.

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Exemplary automobile
Mae Haynes,

For twelve years this car has has given me extraordinary service. Except for routine maintenance, there have been no mechanical problems whatsoever. It is, hands down, the best car I have ever owned and I intend to drive it forever. At such a time as it dies a natural death, I would definitely buy another Lexus. Hopefully, they will come out with a hybrid, as I would prefer a more environmentally friendly engine. That is not the fault of this car.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Great Car
Sceretbeholder,

It is a great car, I love the looks of it, the lines on the car are great. I have only had the car 8 months, but I absoultly love it, I have put 16000 miles on it already, including a trip from NJ to AZ, it now has 166,000 miles on it, and I couldn't be happier with it, I plan to dive it till it dies. As for performance, It is great, I was really suprised when I first drove it how peppy it real was. The car still handles like a dream, the only complant I have with the car is the engine compartment, it is too small, you have to go through too much work to do anything that should be simple.

3.5 out of 5 stars, GREAT CAR
MICHAEL PITLUK,

I LOVE THIS CAR. I HAVE HAD IT FOREVER AND THE THING KEEPS GOING. THERE HAVE BEEN TO MECHANICAL PROBLEMS WITH MY CAR SINCE I HAVE BOUGHT IT. I LOVE THIS CAR.

2.125 out of 5 stars, bad 250 es
EDC64,

This car is very poorly made,I have had nothing but trouble . Every fluid leaks badly,so many rattles I came to terms with "just turn up the radio" I have tried to fix these problems but can not fix all that is wrong with it ,@ apoint it is not worth it because of limited value of the car. I will not buy a lexus again !!!

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
156 hp @ 5600 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Lexus ES 250 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1991 ES 250 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus ES 250 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the ES 250 gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus ES 250. Learn more

To determine whether the Lexus ES 250 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the ES 250. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the ES 250's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1991 Lexus ES 250 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1991 ES 250 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

The least-expensive 1991 Lexus ES 250 is the 1991 Lexus ES 250 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    If you're interested in the Lexus ES 250, the next question is, which ES 250 model is right for you? ES 250 variants include 4dr Sedan. For a full list of ES 250 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    Used 1991 Lexus ES 250 Overview

    The Used 1991 Lexus ES 250 is offered in the following submodels: ES 250 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1991 Lexus ES 250 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1991 ES 250 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1991 ES 250.

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1991 Lexus ES 250 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1991 ES 250 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Lexus ES 250 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1991 Lexus ES 250.

    Can't find a new 1991 Lexus ES 250s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lexus ES 250 for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,968.

    Find a new Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,084.

