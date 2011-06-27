  1. Home
2011 Toyota Camry Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,333$7,947$9,114
Clean$5,882$7,388$8,465
Average$4,978$6,269$7,167
Rough$4,075$5,151$5,869
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,393$9,203$10,513
Clean$6,866$8,555$9,764
Average$5,812$7,260$8,267
Rough$4,757$5,965$6,770
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,591$8,322$9,572
Clean$6,121$7,737$8,890
Average$5,181$6,565$7,527
Rough$4,241$5,394$6,164
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,757$8,495$9,752
Clean$6,275$7,897$9,057
Average$5,311$6,702$7,669
Rough$4,348$5,506$6,280
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,688$8,345$9,544
Clean$6,211$7,758$8,864
Average$5,257$6,583$7,505
Rough$4,303$5,409$6,146
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,126$8,874$10,139
Clean$6,618$8,250$9,418
Average$5,601$7,001$7,974
Rough$4,585$5,752$6,530
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,229$9,170$10,571
Clean$6,714$8,525$9,818
Average$5,683$7,234$8,313
Rough$4,652$5,944$6,808
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,665$9,572$10,951
Clean$7,118$8,898$10,172
Average$6,025$7,551$8,612
Rough$4,932$6,204$7,053
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,178$10,077$11,456
Clean$7,595$9,368$10,640
Average$6,429$7,950$9,009
Rough$5,262$6,532$7,378
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,851$7,121$8,045
Clean$5,434$6,620$7,472
Average$4,599$5,617$6,327
Rough$3,765$4,615$5,181
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Toyota Camry on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,434 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,620 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Camry is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,434 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,620 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Toyota Camry, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,434 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,620 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Toyota Camry. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Toyota Camry and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Toyota Camry ranges from $3,765 to $8,045, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Toyota Camry is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.