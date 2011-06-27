Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,333
|$7,947
|$9,114
|Clean
|$5,882
|$7,388
|$8,465
|Average
|$4,978
|$6,269
|$7,167
|Rough
|$4,075
|$5,151
|$5,869
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,393
|$9,203
|$10,513
|Clean
|$6,866
|$8,555
|$9,764
|Average
|$5,812
|$7,260
|$8,267
|Rough
|$4,757
|$5,965
|$6,770
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,591
|$8,322
|$9,572
|Clean
|$6,121
|$7,737
|$8,890
|Average
|$5,181
|$6,565
|$7,527
|Rough
|$4,241
|$5,394
|$6,164
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,757
|$8,495
|$9,752
|Clean
|$6,275
|$7,897
|$9,057
|Average
|$5,311
|$6,702
|$7,669
|Rough
|$4,348
|$5,506
|$6,280
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,688
|$8,345
|$9,544
|Clean
|$6,211
|$7,758
|$8,864
|Average
|$5,257
|$6,583
|$7,505
|Rough
|$4,303
|$5,409
|$6,146
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,126
|$8,874
|$10,139
|Clean
|$6,618
|$8,250
|$9,418
|Average
|$5,601
|$7,001
|$7,974
|Rough
|$4,585
|$5,752
|$6,530
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,229
|$9,170
|$10,571
|Clean
|$6,714
|$8,525
|$9,818
|Average
|$5,683
|$7,234
|$8,313
|Rough
|$4,652
|$5,944
|$6,808
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,665
|$9,572
|$10,951
|Clean
|$7,118
|$8,898
|$10,172
|Average
|$6,025
|$7,551
|$8,612
|Rough
|$4,932
|$6,204
|$7,053
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,178
|$10,077
|$11,456
|Clean
|$7,595
|$9,368
|$10,640
|Average
|$6,429
|$7,950
|$9,009
|Rough
|$5,262
|$6,532
|$7,378
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Camry 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,851
|$7,121
|$8,045
|Clean
|$5,434
|$6,620
|$7,472
|Average
|$4,599
|$5,617
|$6,327
|Rough
|$3,765
|$4,615
|$5,181