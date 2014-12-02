Used 2011 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

9,092 listings
Fusion Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 Ford Fusion S in Black
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion S

    103,463 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,477

    $1,874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SEL in Gray
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SEL

    63,295 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,988

    $1,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SE

    149,042 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $1,396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion S in Black
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion S

    91,732 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,799

    $1,141 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SEL in Gray
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SEL

    47,443 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,711 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SE in White
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SE

    66,957 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,172

    $1,641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SEL in White
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SEL

    83,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,499

    $828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SE in White
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SE

    59,293 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,900

    $1,587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SE in White
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SE

    34,516 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,448

    $1,204 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SE in White
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SE

    140,895 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $5,323

    $1,099 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SEL in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SEL

    109,765 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SE

    107,956 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $5,990

    $1,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SE

    64,711 miles

    $6,983

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion S
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion S

    98,410 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    $635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SE

    125,643 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,495

    $751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SE

    144,708 miles
    Good Deal

    $5,777

    $978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SE

    134,546 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,295

    $1,018 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion SE

    116,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $572 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,092 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion

Overall Consumer Rating
4.479 Reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Best Car That I've Ever Owned
carcritic3,02/12/2014
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I bought this car new in June 2011 and had 51000 miles on it when I traded it on a 2016 Mustang V-6. In the time that I owned it , I had ZERO problems of any type with the car. The car looked like new inside and out when I traded it. It ran just as well as it did when I purchased it new. Had I not wanted the new Mustang so badly I would have still been driving it. This was and still is by far the best car that I've ever owned in my 50 + years of driving. It was free of rattles and squeaks when it was traded and still gave excellent performance. In fact I kind of wish that I had kept the car. Unfortunately Ford no longer offers a V-6 in the current generation of the Fusion unless you buy the Fusion Sport. Even though the build quality and materials in the current generation Mustang are much improved over prior models, they're still is not up the quality of this 2011 Fusion. Every Mustang that I've ever owned has had annoying dash squeaks and rattles. This Fusion was as tight as the day I got it. It was a great car. I wish that I could have found a way to have kept it instead of trading it. I traded a 2007 V-6 Mustang Premium Coupe for the Fusion and the build quality, comfort, interior materials quality are much better than the Mustang. The acceleration is as good as the Mustang and the fuel mileage is much better. I have had no problems with this car in the time that I've owned it.
