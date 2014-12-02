Used 2011 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me
9,092 listings
- 103,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,477$1,874 Below Market
- 63,295 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988$1,613 Below Market
- 149,042 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500$1,396 Below Market
- 91,732 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,799$1,141 Below Market
- 47,443 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,711 Below Market
- 66,957 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,172$1,641 Below Market
- 83,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,499$828 Below Market
- 59,293 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,900$1,587 Below Market
- 34,516 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,448$1,204 Below Market
- 140,895 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,323$1,099 Below Market
- 109,765 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,950
- 107,956 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,990$1,179 Below Market
- 64,711 miles
$6,983
- 98,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$635 Below Market
- 125,643 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,495$751 Below Market
- 144,708 miles
$5,777$978 Below Market
- 134,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,295$1,018 Below Market
- 116,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$572 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion
Overall Consumer Rating4.479 Reviews
carcritic3,02/12/2014
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I bought this car new in June 2011 and had 51000 miles on it when I traded it on a 2016 Mustang V-6. In the time that I owned it , I had ZERO problems of any type with the car. The car looked like new inside and out when I traded it. It ran just as well as it did when I purchased it new. Had I not wanted the new Mustang so badly I would have still been driving it. This was and still is by far the best car that I've ever owned in my 50 + years of driving. It was free of rattles and squeaks when it was traded and still gave excellent performance. In fact I kind of wish that I had kept the car. Unfortunately Ford no longer offers a V-6 in the current generation of the Fusion unless you buy the Fusion Sport. Even though the build quality and materials in the current generation Mustang are much improved over prior models, they're still is not up the quality of this 2011 Fusion. Every Mustang that I've ever owned has had annoying dash squeaks and rattles. This Fusion was as tight as the day I got it. It was a great car. I wish that I could have found a way to have kept it instead of trading it. I traded a 2007 V-6 Mustang Premium Coupe for the Fusion and the build quality, comfort, interior materials quality are much better than the Mustang. The acceleration is as good as the Mustang and the fuel mileage is much better. I have had no problems with this car in the time that I've owned it.
