Used 2011 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

I bought this car new in June 2011 and had 51000 miles on it when I traded it on a 2016 Mustang V-6. In the time that I owned it , I had ZERO problems of any type with the car. The car looked like new inside and out when I traded it. It ran just as well as it did when I purchased it new. Had I not wanted the new Mustang so badly I would have still been driving it. This was and still is by far the best car that I've ever owned in my 50 + years of driving. It was free of rattles and squeaks when it was traded and still gave excellent performance. In fact I kind of wish that I had kept the car. Unfortunately Ford no longer offers a V-6 in the current generation of the Fusion unless you buy the Fusion Sport. Even though the build quality and materials in the current generation Mustang are much improved over prior models, they're still is not up the quality of this 2011 Fusion. Every Mustang that I've ever owned has had annoying dash squeaks and rattles. This Fusion was as tight as the day I got it. It was a great car. I wish that I could have found a way to have kept it instead of trading it. I traded a 2007 V-6 Mustang Premium Coupe for the Fusion and the build quality, comfort, interior materials quality are much better than the Mustang. The acceleration is as good as the Mustang and the fuel mileage is much better. I have had no problems with this car in the time that I've owned it.

