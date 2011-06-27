Used 2011 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews

Excellent Car!! splash2013 , 04/12/2013 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) 105 of 107 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2011 Camry a little over a year ago and I currently have 37k miles on it. This car has been amazing. Great gas mileage, quiet interior-no road noise, rides smooth, very roomy on the inside. I love this car!!! This is my second Toyota (had a Rav 4 previously). 4/12/16: Update! 5 years later this car is still GREAT! Best car I have ever had! Not a single problem! Only had to do the required maintenance. If anyone is looking for a used car I would highly recommend the 2011 Camry because it is incredibly reliable and gets very good gas mileage! 10/12/16: Update! Still love my Camry! Just replaced my tires! Currently have 105k miles on it! Still rides like a new car! 4/17/17: Still love my Camry! Still rides like the day I bought it! I love my car! 10/17/17: Update: My car currently has 120k miles on it. Still running strong! 4/18/18: Currently have 130k miles and still doing well! Still gets good gas mileage, very reliable. Best car I've ever had! 10/19/18: Amazing how time flies! Car still runs great! Minor things-my sun visor no longer stays up and I have some door dings other than that I still love my Camry! Hope it runs forever! March 26, 2019--SOLD--I bought a new 2019 Honda. I still highly recommend this Camry. It was a great car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Toyota Camry XLE V6 is the best rfbronk1 , 11/23/2011 29 of 29 people found this review helpful Our 2011 Toyota Camry XLE V6 is the best car we have ever owned! It is quiet, it is comfortable, and it is a pleasure to drive. We can take a trip in comfort and get over 30 mpg. Our car has every feature one could want - the leather is lovely - the JBL radio is great and the build quality is very nice. This is just a wonderful car, a very good value, and one that will hold its value. A great decision for our family.

2011 Camry manual transmission joseph_66 , 01/02/2011 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Just picked the car up on 12/28/2011. I have owned Toyota's for years. I had a 2003 Corolla for 8 years and a 1993 Toyota pickup truck both very reliable. This car is incredible and fun to drive. It feels like a sports car that is a sedan if that makes any sense. Been driving stick for over 40 years, ride a Harley in the summer. This car is my winter Harley. Just plane fun to drive, yet quiet and comfortble when I needed it to be. Can't say that for a Harley. For my first tank of gas combination city and highway, I got 26.7 MPH. I think that is pretty good. I got down to a half tank after 260 miles. So this says I can probably get 500 plus miles to a tank of gas. Thats impresive.

Still running like new around 100K Kiran , 04/04/2016 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Reliability with value for money, average performance and low maintenance is what this car offers. I have 92K miles on it and it is still running like new. Changed fluids, brakes, battery and tires. Car was able to withstand weather conditions as low as -20Deg F and it starts without issues. In 92K miles of driving, it never broke down on the road, except for a punctured tire. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability