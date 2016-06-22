Used 2016 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me
- 31,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,995$7,809 Below Market
Baron Auto Emporium - Roslyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK0G1088616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,700$4,428 Below Market
Sarasota Ford - Sarasota / Florida
**T6 INSCRIPTION** **NAVIGATION** **PANORAMIC MOONROOF** **BOWERS AND WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND** **HEADS UP DISPLAY** **ADAPTIVE CRUISE** **3RD SEAT** **REAR AIR** **PREMIUM WHEELS** ***AUTOCHECK 1 OWNER***, ***FRESH TRADE IN***, ***NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED TO AUTOCHECK***, Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System, Navigation System.***COMPLIMENTARY AT SARASOTA FORD, QUICK LANE FIRST VEHICLE SERVICE AFTER PURCHASE*** ***CHECK OUT OUR ALL NEW STATE OF THE ART FACILITY***We're here to make your shopping experience as pleasant and hassle free as possible. **Call us now to get more information @ 888-349-4989!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL6G1027554
Stock: LEA14633A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 81,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,491
Mercedes-Benz of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Wheels: 21" 10 Spoke Alloy Momentum Plus Package Convenience Package Magic Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Protection Package Stainless Steel Bumper Cover Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Blond; Leather Seating Surfaces W/Blond Interior This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2016 Volvo XC90 we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Volvo XC90. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. More information about the 2016 Volvo XC90: The Volvo XC90 is a mid-sized luxury SUV, competitive with vehicles such as the BMW X5, the Audi Q5 and the Lexus RX. The XC90 though, offers a little bit more interior room than many of its competitors as well as third-row seating. With a base price just below $49,000, the Volvo is priced competitively. And while the Q5 and the Lexus RX are both cheaper, both vehicles are significantly less powerful in base form than the Volvo XC90 and neither has seating for seven people. A truly innovative hybrid design provides impressive fuel economy for this size vehicle. Interesting features of this model are go anywhere utility, Volvo's well-deserved reputation for safety, innovative hybrid availability, clean attractive styling, efficient engine, and seating for seven people All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK0G1021742
Stock: G1021742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 75,668 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,481$3,233 Below Market
Quantrell Cadillac - Lexington / Kentucky
Quantrell Auto Group is proud to offer this 2016 Volvo XC90. All Wheel Drive*** Won't last long!!! Priced below KBB Retail!!! The price is the only thing that's been discounted on this versatile SUV*** Isn't it time for a Volvo?!! Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 24 MPG Hwy* PRICES SLASHED!!! OUR LOSS IS YOUR GAIN*** CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Cornering lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof, Auto, Climate control... Come visit us and check out this and many other great vehicles at Quantrell Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK9G1012716
Stock: 4431A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 50,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,986$2,903 Below Market
Volvo Cars Lisle - Lisle / Illinois
VOLVO CERTIFIED!CONVENIENCE CLIMATE AND VISION PACKAGES!! VOLVO CERTIFIED 1.99% X 60 OR 2.99% X 72 MONTHS AVAILABLE! FACTORY BACKED 5 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH THE VEHICLE! GOOD THRU 11/30/2021 OR UNLIMITED MILES! HOW SWEET IS THAT, BUT WAIT, IT GETS BETTER! THE VOLVO CERTIFIED WARRANTY CAN BE EXTENDED TO 10 YEARS OR UNLIMITED MILES , GIVING YOU TOTAL PIECE OF MIND DRIVING THRU 2026 OR AS MANY MILES AS YOU CAN DRIVE! HANDS DOWN THE BEST CERTIFIED WARRANTY ON THE PLANET...HERE IS ALL EQUIPMENT... I4 Supercharged, 12V Power Outlet in Cargo Area, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, A/V remote, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic temperature control, Automatically Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Automatically Dimming Interior Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Convenience Package, Digital Compass, Grocery Bag Holder, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Charcoal Interior, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Park Assist Pilot, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors, Radio data system, Radio: High Performance Audio System, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Parking Sensors, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Vision Package, Wheels: 19' 7-Spoke Turbine Silver Bright. Awards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year * Green Car Journal 2016 Luxury Green Car of the Year Based on 2017 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors. Volvo Cars Lisle is 'A DEALER YOU CAN TRUST! Every Volvo Cars Lisle used car includes our 121-Point Volvo of Lisle Vehicle Inspection. Feel free to contact our Pre-Owned Sales Manager Mike Ruiz directly at 7 0 8 2 1 8 4 0 8 4 anytime even when we are closed on Sundays with any Preowned questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BC0PK9G1080908
Stock: VA1915
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- certified
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum56,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,995$3,629 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Cary - Cary / North Carolina
The best CPO warranty around!!! ** 5 year/unlimited mile warranty from first in-service date ** Plus, VCFS finance specials will save you even more!!! ** Local Trade-in! ** One owner, Clean Carfax ** T6 AWD Momentum ** Climate Package ** Convenience Package ** Momentum Plus Package ** Great Color Combination ** This is the one you have been looking for!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK8G1037140
Stock: C4155A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 39,786 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,500$2,926 Below Market
Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
2016 Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Inscription I4 Supercharged. Odometer is 10915 miles below market average! 24/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year * Green Car Journal 2016 Luxury Green Car of the Year Based on 2017 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BC0PL5G1072782
Stock: C15280A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 39,149 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$33,985$5,925 Below Market
P & W BMW - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PM3G1060021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design65,283 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,999$5,044 Below Market
Prestige Volvo Cars - East Hanover / New Jersey
R-DESIGN FEATURES 4,000.00 LED headlights with Active Bending Lights (ABL) Thor's Hammer DRL Illuminated Tread Plates High-level Interior Illumination R-Design Lower Front Spoiler R-Design Front Grille R-Design Silk-metal Mirror Covers R-Design Silk-metal Window Trim Integrated Aluminum Roof Rails R-Design Alloy Wheel R-Design Nubuck & Nappa Leather Cont Seats Metal Mesh Aluminum Inlays Illuminated Tread plates, R-Design logo R-Design Perforated Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Gear Shift Paddles R-Design Nappa Leather Key Fob R-Design Badge Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound w/CD 2,650.00 Vision Package 1,800.00 Blind Spot Info Sys & Cross Traffic Alert 360? Surround View Camera Automatically Dimmed Inner & Outer Mirrors Retractable Rear-view Mirrors Convenience Package 1,800.00 Park Assist Pilot Front Park Assist Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist Lane Keeping Aid HomeLink? Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror) Grocery Bag Holder 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area Metallic Paint 560.00 Protection PKG Plus 520.00 2nd Row Center Booster 250.00 4-corner Air Suspension 1,800.00 Destination Charge 995.00 Total Suggested Retail Price: $ 64,175.00. 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design Certified by Volvo AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 Supercharged Onyx Black MetallicRecent Arrival!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PMXG1058122
Stock: 00138B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- certified
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription43,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,450$3,372 Below Market
Sill-TerHar Volvo Cars - Broomfield / Colorado
Introducing the 2016 Volvo XC90! This vehicle hits the sweet spot, merging extravagance with rock solid off-road manners! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. All of the premium features expected of a Volvo are offered, including: a power seat, power moon roof, and leather upholstery. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL8G1042296
Stock: 00V6015A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 39,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,998$346 Below Market
CarMax Buena Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buena Park / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK6G1044491
Stock: 19343080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription41,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,134
Bayway Volvo Cars - Houston / Texas
Treat yourself to this 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription, which features a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, ventilated seats, parking assistance, a navigation system, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, and traction control. It also includes Volvo On Call Roadside Assistanc, CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Be sure of your safety with a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a sleek silver exterior along with a charcoal interior. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL0G1052983
Stock: VP17967
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 74,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,546
Classic BMW - Plano / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PM3G1046412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,184 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,996$2,649 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Manhattan - New York / New York
This outstanding example of a 2016 Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Momentum is offered by Volvo Cars Manhattan. Climate Package Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles Heated Windshield Convenience Package Park Assist Pilot/Front Park Assist Lane Keeping Aid Homelink Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror) 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area Grocery Bag Holder Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist Vision Package 360 Surround View Camera Blind Spot Information System Cross Traffic Alert Automatically Dimmed Inner Exterior Mirrors Retractable Rear-view Mirrors Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This well-maintained Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Momentum comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Volvo XC90 Hybrid is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Momentum that you won't find in your average vehicle. Once you see this Volvo, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Volvo XC90 Hybrid's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! With less than 16,184mi on this Volvo XC90 Hybrid, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Momentum. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. This wonderfully maintained Volvo XC90 Hybrid is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. An extra bonus with this Volvo XC90 Hybrid: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2016VolvoXC90 HybridT8 Momentum. There are 'other vehicles' and then there is the Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Momentum. It is one of the most unique vehicles on the market, and you would be hard pressed to find another dealer offering something quite like this Volvo. More information about the 2016 Volvo XC90 Hybrid: The Volvo XC90 is a mid-sized luxury SUV, competitive with vehicles such as the BMW X5, the Audi Q5 and the Lexus RX. The XC90 though, offers a little bit more interior room than many of its competitors as well as third-row seating. With a base price just below $49,000, the Volvo is priced competitively. And while the Q5 and the Lexus RX are both cheaper, both vehicles are significantly less powerful in base form than the Volvo XC90 and neither has seating for seven people. A truly innovative hybrid design provides impressive fuel economy for this size vehicle. Strengths of this model include efficient engine, Volvo's well-deserved reputation for safety, go anywhere utility, clean attractive styling, seating for seven people, and innovative hybrid availability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BC0PK7G1079613
Stock: U2086
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 19,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,998$925 Below Market
CarMax Murfreesboro - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK0G1069189
Stock: 18504216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$38,998$1,342 Below Market
CarMax South Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pineville / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PM1G1035876
Stock: 19098804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,998$1,653 Below Market
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL3G1064383
Stock: 19393169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum40,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,490$2,156 Below Market
Culver City Volvo Cars - Culver City / California
Certified. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. AWD, Charcoal w/Nubuck/Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Brake assist, Dark Flame Birch Wood Inlays, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Illuminated Tread Plates, Interior High Level Illumination, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Charcoal Interior, LED Headlights, Momentum Plus Package, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Magic Blue Metallic 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4On behalf of the entire Culver City Motor Cars Family, we hope that everyone is in good health during this concerning time with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We want to assure everyone that the health and safety of our customers and employees is always our most important priority. We are open for business and are closely monitoring the developments on how it could affect our customers and employees. In our dealership, we are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and local health agencies for staying healthy. Odometer is 20990 miles below market average!Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* 170+ Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles)* Warranty Deductible: $0Culver City Motor Cars is family owned and operated. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK4G1043730
Stock: U6718
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-30-2019
