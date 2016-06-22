Used 2016 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

Volvo Cars of Manhattan - New York / New York

This outstanding example of a 2016 Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Momentum is offered by Volvo Cars Manhattan. Climate Package Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles Heated Windshield Convenience Package Park Assist Pilot/Front Park Assist Lane Keeping Aid Homelink Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror) 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area Grocery Bag Holder Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist Vision Package 360 Surround View Camera Blind Spot Information System Cross Traffic Alert Automatically Dimmed Inner Exterior Mirrors Retractable Rear-view Mirrors Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This well-maintained Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Momentum comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Volvo XC90 Hybrid is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Momentum that you won't find in your average vehicle. Once you see this Volvo, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Volvo XC90 Hybrid's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! With less than 16,184mi on this Volvo XC90 Hybrid, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Momentum. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. This wonderfully maintained Volvo XC90 Hybrid is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. An extra bonus with this Volvo XC90 Hybrid: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2016VolvoXC90 HybridT8 Momentum. There are 'other vehicles' and then there is the Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Momentum. It is one of the most unique vehicles on the market, and you would be hard pressed to find another dealer offering something quite like this Volvo. More information about the 2016 Volvo XC90 Hybrid: The Volvo XC90 is a mid-sized luxury SUV, competitive with vehicles such as the BMW X5, the Audi Q5 and the Lexus RX. The XC90 though, offers a little bit more interior room than many of its competitors as well as third-row seating. With a base price just below $49,000, the Volvo is priced competitively. And while the Q5 and the Lexus RX are both cheaper, both vehicles are significantly less powerful in base form than the Volvo XC90 and neither has seating for seven people. A truly innovative hybrid design provides impressive fuel economy for this size vehicle. Strengths of this model include efficient engine, Volvo's well-deserved reputation for safety, go anywhere utility, clean attractive styling, seating for seven people, and innovative hybrid availability

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4BC0PK7G1079613

Stock: U2086

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-12-2020